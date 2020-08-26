You are here

  • Home
  • UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“

Short Url

https://arab.news/nq6r6

Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“

Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON:Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a bar which prevented the government from giving evidence to US authorities about an alleged Daesh execution squad, nicknamed “the Beatles,” after reassurances were given that the men would not face the death penalty.
The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of Britons Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who are accused of the killing and torture of Western hostages in Syria.
US Attorney General William Barr said last week that US prosecutors would not seek the death penalty against the men or carry out executions if they were imposed, an issue which had been a stumbling block for Britain handing over captured militants.
In March, Britain’s Supreme Court had ruled that data protection laws meant Britain could not provide material to the United States or other foreign countries in cases which could lead to a death penalty. That decision followed legal action brought by Elsheikh’s mother, Maha El Gizouli.
The British courts imposed a block on the transfer of evidence while her case was ongoing. But the Supreme Court said it had released an order on Wednesday which formally ended El Gizouli’s action and thus ended the legal prohibition.
“The order concludes the proceedings in the Supreme Court, which means that the stay or the stop on providing material to the US government is removed,” a court spokeswoman said.
There was no immediate response from Britain’s Home Office (interior ministry).
Kotey and Elsheikh are being held by the US military in an unidentified overseas location after they were captured in 2019 but Barr said it was becoming untenable to continue to hold them.
The pair were members of a four-strong Daesh unit that was known as the Beatles because they were English speakers.
They are alleged to have detained or killed Western hostages, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.
One member, Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was believed to have been killed in a 2015 US-British missile strike.
The US Justice Department wants Britain to turn over evidence it has on Kotey and Elsheikh to allow them to be tried in the United States.
Barr had said if Britain did not turn over the material by Oct. 15, the United States would turn over the men for prosecution in the Iraqi justice system.

Topics: UK Daesh

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ personally led Srebrenica massacre, prosecutors say

Updated 26 August 2020
AFP

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ personally led Srebrenica massacre, prosecutors say

  • Prosecutor Laurel Baig: Mladic was in charge of the Srebrenica operation, the chamber was right to conclude that he was responsible for these crimes
  • Baig: He used the forces under his command to execute thousands of men and boys
Updated 26 August 2020
AFP

THE HAGUE: Prosecutors urged UN judges on Wednesday to uphold former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction, saying he personally oversaw the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
Mladic, 78, is appealing against his 2017 conviction and life sentence by a tribunal in The Hague for genocide over the massacre and for crimes against humanity and war crimes throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian war.
The former general dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia” resorted to “genocide, extermination and murder” to rid the UN-protected area of Croats and Muslims as part of the wider pursuit of a Serb-only state, prosecutor Laurel Baig said.
“Mladic was in charge of the Srebrenica operation, Srebrenica was Mladic’s operation. And the chamber was right to conclude that he was responsible for these crimes,” Baig told the court.
“He used the forces under his command to execute thousands of men and boys,” she added, describing the slaughter as being on “a scale not seen on European soil since the Second World War.”
Mladic will be allowed to speak for 10 minutes later on Wednesday at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals — which handles cases left over from the now-closed UN tribunal that convicted him.
Lawyers for Mladic urged the court on Tuesday to overturn his conviction, saying that the “charge of genocide was made out of thin air.”
The Srebrenica massacre was the bloodiest single episode from the Bosnian war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore apart Yugoslavia after the fall of communism.
In all about 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million displaced during the conflict.
The Bosnian Serb general was “personally overseeing” the operation to take Srebrenica, the prosecution said.
Baig said Mladic carried out a “victory walk” through Srebrenica after his forces seized it on July 11, 1995, saying that “now the time has come to take revenge on the Turks” — a disparaging term used during the war for Muslims.
Around 25,000 civilians, mainly women, children and the elderly, were forced onto buses and moved out of Srebrenica under harrowing conditions, despite the presence of Dutch UN peacekeepers in the area.
Thousands of men and boys from Srebrenica meanwhile set out on a doomed walk through surrounding forests to reach the safety of Muslim-held territory — only to be picked off by Serb forces.
Victims “were executed by the handful, by the dozen, by the truckload, by the hundred and ultimately by the thousand, by gunfire and grenade, irrespective of their status as civilians, purely because they were Bosnian Muslims,” said Baig.
Mladic was “key to the success of this operation,” said Baig.
“Not only was he present giving orders, supervising and directing, he also played a high-level role in keeping the international community from stopping this,” the prosecutor said.
In a bid to cover up the crime after some mass graves were found later in 1995, Mladic ordered his forces to dig up other graves with heavy machinery and move remains to other areas, “commingling body parts from mixed victims,” said Baig.
Mladic was captured in 2011 after years on the run, and convicted following a three-year trial.
The prosecution are also appealing, seeking to overturn Mladic’s acquittal on wider genocide charges.

Topics: Bosnia Srebrenica Ratko Mladic

Related

World
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison, but attorney says he will appeal
World
Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica massacre

Latest updates

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“
Rains to hit Karachi again on Saturday, as city faces billions in losses from floods
France's Macron to travel to Beirut on Sept. 1
COVID-19 claims 33 more lives in Saudi Arabia
Watchmakers Bulgari and Breitling meet in Geneva to try to nurture recovery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.