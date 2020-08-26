You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon could ‘lose control’ of coronavirus outbreak: PM Diab

Lebanon could ‘lose control’ of coronavirus outbreak: PM Diab

Lebanese demonstrators wearing protective masks take part in a rally called for by the Lebanese Federation for Tourism Industries in downtown Beirut on August 25, 2020, to protest the government's lack of support for the sector and its workforce. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49ue4

Updated 26 August 2020
Reuters

Lebanon could ‘lose control’ of coronavirus outbreak: PM Diab

  • Lebanon registered 525 new COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths on Tuesday
  • The country experienced a spike in infections following the catastrophic explosion in the capital city
Updated 26 August 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday the country was at risk of losing its control over the country’s coronavirus outbreak after a spike in the number of cases following the massive explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.
“The number of cases is increasing greatly, and if this continues, we will lose control of this epidemic,” Diab was cited as saying in a statement issued by the Supreme Defense Council.
Lebanon registered 525 new COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths on Tuesday. The country experienced a spike in infections following the catastrophic explosion in the capital city at the start of the month.
Cases doubled in the two weeks following the blast, as infections spread in hospitals where victims were being treated, medics say.
The government imposed a partial lockdown last Friday to help combat community spread. But the shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, still allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighborhoods damaged by the explosion. The airport will remain open, with travelers having to take PCR tests before boarding and on arriving in the country.
The health minister for Lebanon’s caretaker government, Hamad Hassan, who also spoke to the Council, said the tally of coronavirus cases was concerning. Hassan added that hospital capacity needed to be increased to help combat the spike in cases, the official said.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon defense council denounces ‘Israeli assault’ at border
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hezbollah after gunfire on Lebanon border

UK envoy blames Hezbollah behavior for undermining peace in Lebanon

Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

UK envoy blames Hezbollah behavior for undermining peace in Lebanon

Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The British ambassador to Lebanon said Wednesday that the behavior of some parties, including that of Hezbollah, undermines peace in Lebanon. 
The remarks by Chris Rampling came during his meeting with Mar Bishara Boutros Al-Rai, the Lebanese patriarch of the Maronite Catholic church.  
Rampling said he discussed the political solution proposed by Al-Rai for Lebanon, which aims to maintain the country’s characteristics of pluralism, openness, and democracy.
“I discussed with his eminence the neutrality initiative that he launched and its content, which it is clear that some parties, including Hezbollah, did not support, and this undermines the stability of Lebanon.”
The ambassador also described his meeting with the Al-Rai as “very important.” 
“We talked about the Beirut bombing, and I expressed my condolences to his eminence and the Lebanese people,” he was quoted by Lebanon’s state news agency as saying. 
“We talked about the difficult economic situation, the difficulties that Lebanon and the Lebanese are facing, the necessity for reforms at this delicate stage.”

Topics: Lebanon UK Beirut explosion Hezbollah

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon defense council denounces ‘Israeli assault’ at border
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hezbollah after gunfire on Lebanon border

Latest updates

UK envoy blames Hezbollah behavior for undermining peace in Lebanon
Fighting resumes in Abyan as separatists pull out of talks
Canadian foreign minister in Beirut to show solidarity
Greek PM offers 'de-escalation' if Turkey eases off in Eastern Med
Afghan actress turned police officer recovering after ambush in Kabul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.