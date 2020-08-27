You are here

Clippers’ George overcomes struggles, Nuggets stay alive

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP)
  • George says after being in a "dark place" he has finally got rid of the demons
LOS ANGELES: Paul George says his struggles are over as he scored a team-high 35 points on Tuesday night to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a dominating 154-111 playoff victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

George rebounded from three sub-par performances to combine offensively with Kawhi Leonard and give the Clippers a 3-2 series lead.

George opened up after the game about his struggles with coping inside the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida where the players have to adhere to strict health and safety measures and no spectators are allowed into the arena.

George says after being in a "dark place" he has finally got rid of the demons and is ready to help the Clippers with their playoff run.

"The bubble got the best of me. I was in a dark place," said George, who spoke with a team therapist before game five. "I wasn't here, I checked out.

"I was just in a bad place. I found my way. I am back and I look forward to the rest of this run. A shout out to people that stood behind me and were in my corner."

George said he is now using mental tricks to raise his level of play.

"It was hard to get into playoff mode with no intensity, no fans, and no atmosphere," he said.

"We created the energy. I came in with the attitude that this is Staples arena and the place is packed. I had to create my own energy."

Game six is Thursday.

The Clippers shot a spectacular 63.1 percent from the floor and 62.9 percent (22-of-35) from beyond the arc.

Leonard finished with 32 points and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Los Angeles.

Mavericks top scorer Luka Doncic finished with just 22 points after scoring 43 and nailing the game winner in overtime in Game 4.

Jamal Murray scored 42 points and Nikola Jokic had 31 as the Denver Nuggets avoided elimination with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in game five of their playoff series.

Denver looked tired in Game 3, but they bounced back nicely in games 4 and 5 and now trail three games to two in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

Canada's Murray scored 33 of his points in the second half, taking over the game with four minutes to go and the score even at 101-101.

Michael Porter had 15 points and Jerami Grant added 13 for the Nuggets, who swept the regular season series over the Jazz.

The Nuggets also figured out how to slow down Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 30 points on Tuesday.

The third-year guard scored a career-high 57 points in the overtime loss in game one and was averaging 39.5 points heading into game five.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 17 points each, and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Utah. Joe Ingles added 13 points, and Royce O'Neale scored 10. With 80 seconds to go in the fourth, Murray drained a step back jumper to put the Nuggets ahead 110-101.

Mitchell knocked down a three-pointer with 18 seconds left, but Grant helped seal the victory by hitting four free throws in the final 14 seconds.

Topics: los angeles clippers Paul George NBA Denver Nuggets

Top European clubs including Man City, PSG circle as Lionel Messi calls time at Barcelona

Updated 26 August 2020
AFP

Top European clubs including Man City, PSG circle as Lionel Messi calls time at Barcelona

  • Speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich
  • Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are among the clubs to have been linked to Argentine
Updated 26 August 2020
AFP

BARCELONA: Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buy-out clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars and a fight from top European clubs eager to sign up the Argentinian.
Signalling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source told AFP.
Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich, which left Barca without a trophy for the first time since 2007.
The 33-year-old’s demand, faxed by his lawyers, prompted protests against Barcelona’s under-fire president Josep Maria Bartomeu outside the Camp Nou where Messi, synonymous with the club’s most successful period, is worshipped by fans.
“And the bomb explodes: ‘I want to leave Barca’,” headlined Spain’s best-selling Marca newspaper on Wednesday.
“The Messi bomb: He wants to leave,” read Catalan sports daily Mundo Deportivo, while Sport newspaper headlined “All-out war!“
Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are among the clubs to have been linked to Messi, who is among the greatest players in history and has wages to match, with a reported weekly salary of nearly one million euros.
ESPN reported that Messi spoke last week with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about a possible move. A Barcelona-based Brazilian journalist also said Messi wants to play under his former Barcelona coach.
Barcelona have yet to react officially but are understood to believe Messi’s release clause expired in June, and that he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.
“In principle, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Marca.
“It’s the first step toward opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”
Messi joined Barcelona’s youth academy at the age of 13 and made his debut in 2004 as a 17-year-old, before going on to score a club-record 634 goals.
But his future at Barca was thrown into serious doubt by the 8-2 loss to Bayern, the first time Barca had conceded eight goals in a game since losing to Sevilla 8-0 in the 1946 Spanish Cup.
The defeat has sparked drastic changes. Coach Quique Setien was sacked after barely six months in charge, and sporting director Eric Abidal was also dismissed.
According to Spanish media, Messi met with new coach Ronald Koeman last week and told the Dutchman he saw himself “more out than in” at the club.
Koeman has vowed to “fight to put Barca back on top” and said at his unveiling he was hopeful Messi would remain at the club for several more years.
But Koeman has reportedly told Luis Suarez he is no longer part of Barca’s plans, delivering a similar message to Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.
“The club needs changes,” said defender Gerard Pique following the Bayern demolition. “Nobody is untouchable, least of all me. Fresh blood is needed to change this. We’ve hit rock bottom.”
Argentine sports daily Ole described Messi’s wish to leave as a “complete bombshell,” but he has had regular disagreements with the club’s board in recent times.
The Lisbon loss, Barca’s heaviest in Europe, exposed an aging team that Messi repeatedly had said was simply not good enough.
He said it in February and again in July, when a rant in the aftermath of handing Real Madrid the title turned into a brutal, but honest, assessment of their season.
As his relationship with the club hierarchy grew increasingly strained, Messi also reacted publicly when Abidal appeared to blame the players for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde in January.
He also led the fightback from the Barcelona players over a dispute with the board in March regarding pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend,” tweeted Barca great Carles Puyol, a long-time former team-mate of Messi, to which Suarez replied with two applause emojis.
Vidal also tweeted: “When you shut a tiger in a cage he doesn’t give in, he fights back.”

Topics: football soccer Lionel Messi Barcelona Manchester city Paris Saint-Germain PSG La Liga

