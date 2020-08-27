China’s crash diet warning raises fears of a looming food crisis

You are here

China faces a ‘food shortfall’ unless major agricultural reforms are undertaken, a Beijing report warns. Chinese farmers are hoarding stocks as food prices rise. (AFP)
AFP

  • Xi Jinping launches Operation Empty Plate to curb ‘shocking’ waste as consumption and prices skyrocket
SHANGHAI: A national campaign to curb mounting food waste in China is feeding speculation that the supply outlook is worse than the government admits and fueling warnings food could become another front in the worsening US-China rivalry.

President Xi Jinping started the “Operation Empty Plate” drive in mid-August to address what he called “shocking and distressing” waste, prompting a nationwide push to comply reminiscent of the Mao era.

The aggressive campaign has spooked many on social media, who are asking whether it indicates deeper problems.

China is among the world’s biggest food producers and consumers, with nearly 1.4 billion mouths to feed.

But heavy flooding this year in the Yangtze River basin — the source of most of China’s rice — has destroyed huge swathes of farmland, while coronavirus lockdowns earlier this year upset supply chains.

These add to longer-term problems such as dwindling arable land and an exodus of people from rural farming regions to cities.

China has increasingly filled the food gap with imports, but trade and political disputes have dramatically soured relations with three
of its most important food suppliers — the US, Canada and Australia.

Repeated “all-is-well” official pronouncements and promises of a bumper 2020 grain crop have only fueled suspicion.

“Some people are beginning to speculate whether there is a shortage of domestic food this year ... in fact, there is no need to worry,” said a report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top state-run think-tank. But the report added that China’s “food shortfall” will increase in coming years unless major agricultural reforms are undertaken, and state media have reported that grain farmers — banking on rising future prices — are hoarding stocks, which is crimping market supplies.

China’s resources “are not enough to support the upgrading of our entire food consumption structure,” Li Guoxiang, a researcher with the academy’s Rural Development Institute, told AFP. “Improving living standards have indeed raised requirements and the challenges facing our entire food and agricultural production picture.” Big meals are ingrained in Chinese culture — typically involving multiple dishes to impress guests or woo business partners.

But consumption is soaring along with living standards.

And prices are rising rapidly, with food inflation jumping more than 13 percent on-year in July, having surged more than 11 percent in June and 15.5 percent in May.

The prevalence of obesity  increased more than three-fold in 2004-2014, according to government figures.

China is estimated to waste enough food annually to feed a country the size of South Korea, and conspicuous consumption has fueled the popularity of bizarre livestream phenomena in which viewers watch people binge-eat.

The food-waste drive has underscored the striking ability of Xi to motivate millions with a word.

Diners nationwide are being urged to order less, the binge eaters are going to ground, and some buffet restaurants are making customers pay deposits that are forfeited if they leave food.

People are also being encouraged to inform on each other.

An AFP journalist in Shanghai watched as a confrontation developed in a coffee shop this week after a woman called out another customer for leaving behind a nearly intact sandwich.

China’s policy options are limited, experts say, as subsidising domestic farmers could violate World Trade Organization rules and anger trading partners such as the US. Likewise, the reduced-waste drive will probably have “less impact than everyone thinks,” said Rosa Wang, a Shanghai-based analyst with agro-consulting company JCI China.

She said the pandemic had already dramatically cut consumption as households opted for more economical home cooking because of lockdowns or for safety reasons.

That leaves mainly imports, but China is already the world’s biggest food importer, leaving it vulnerable to trade pressure, and has ramped up imports of grain and other items this year, partly to comply with a tentative US-China trade deal.

Increased Chinese imports, however, could potentially crimp world supplies and drive up prices.

In the long term, China needs aggressive steps to protect arable land from development and improve farmers’ lives to keep them on the land, said Guoxiang.

Otherwise, it will become increasingly vulnerable to outside forces that “will have an adverse impact on the stability of our imports,” he added.

Boom or bust? Say hello to cryptocurrency lending

  • Users see high gains, claim tech will transform lending, but critics warn of risks at mostly unregulated platforms
LONDON: It sounds like a surefire bet. You lend money to a borrower who puts up collateral that exceeds the size of the loan, and then you earn interest of about 20 percent. What could possibly go wrong?

That’s the proposition presented by “DeFi,” or decentralized finance, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platforms that allow lenders and borrowers to transact without the traditional gatekeepers of loans: Banks.

And it has exploded during the COVID-19 crisis.

Loans on such platforms have risen more than seven-fold since March to $3.7 billion, according to industry site DeFi Pulse, as investors hunt returns at a time when central banks across the world have slashed interest rates to prop up economies battered by the pandemic.

Proponents say DeFi sites, which run on open-source code with algorithms that set rates in real-time based on supply and demand, represent the future of financial services, providing a cheaper, more efficient and accessible way for people and companies to access and offer credit.

But with the promise of high rewards comes high risk.

Lawyers and analysts say such sites are vulnerable to coding bugs and hacks, and most are untested at scale and unregulated — the latter typical of much of a global cryptocurrency sector mistrustful of the financial establishment.

Critics warn the technology could be the next overblown bubble of the crypto world, akin to initial coin offerings (ICOs), with inexperienced investors at particular risk. In 2017, billions of dollars poured into ICOs, where companies raised capital by issuing new virtual coins. Most projects failed to gain traction, and many investors lost their money. “These are experiments in finance,” said Preston Byrne of law firm Anderson Kill in New York. “They’re not necessarily legally compliant in a lot of cases,” he added. “But that doesn’t mean that they can’t be at some future point.”

DeFi is nonetheless surging in popularity.

Seven years ago, Brice Berdah dreamt of retiring in his mid-30s. He worked out what he would need to save: “The exact amount was €1.7 million ($2 million). My plan was to make 5 percent on my capital.”

Reality, though, scuppered his plans. Low interest rates meant his savings stagnated, while enquiries into real estate and car-parking businesses came to naught.

“By 27, I had only saved only about 0.5 percent of the required amount,” said Berdah, who works at a startup that makes digital wallets for storing digital coins. “It was an obvious failure.”

To resurrect his dream Berdah, now 28, has turned to DeFi. “Now I’m using DeFi, I’ve readjusted my retirement plans,” said Paris-based Berdah, who has bet 90 percent of his net worth on DeFi. “Returns are about 20-25 percent over the last six months ... and I’m on track just now.”

While DeFi’s roots are in a crypto sector hostile to mainstream finance, some of its aims — like cutting costly steps and paperwork in financing — have caught the attention of the firms it seeks to undermine.

In the future, backers say, bonds or stocks will be issued and traded directly on their blockchain-based platforms instead of by investment banks or centralized exchanges. Code, not humans, will oversee the processes, they say.

For their part, major banks are looking at how such technology can be used to complement, rather than upend, established finance. Goldman Sachs, for example, has hired a new head of digital assets to look at how assets can exist on blockchain technology, a spokesman said earlier this month.

“There is an actual value on what is being built on these protocols,” said Maya Zehavi, a blockchain consultant and board member of an Israeli blockchain industry group. “It might end up being an instant financialization ecosystem for any project. That’s the promise.”

Most DeFi platforms are based on the ethereum blockchain, the backbone for ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency after bitcoin. Unlike bitcoin, ethereum’s blockchain can be used to create digital contracts.

Loans are recorded, issued and managed by the blockchain-based contracts. Borrowers must offer collateral, also in cryptocurrency, usually worth more than the loans they take out.

DeFi is not for the faint-hearted. Borrowers are typically traders who take out loans in say, ethereum, then use the coins to trade on various exchanges against other cryptocurrencies. They then aim to pay back the loan and pocket their profits, comparable to short-sellers in stock markets.

One such borrower is Antoine Mouran, a university student.

Mouran borrows the USD Coin cryptocurrency on lending platform Aave, and then uses the loan to trade Lend coins.

The profits on a typical trade? They can reach 30 percent, Mouran said. “My portfolio is a couple of thousands dollars,” the 18-year-old added. “I trade for fun, to discover new technologies,  such as decentralized finance.”

