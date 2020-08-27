You are here

Top UAE bank profits surge in second quarter as lending jumps

Experts say the delay of the Dubai Expo 2020 and virus pandemic are partly responsible for the UAE’s lagging banking sector. (AFP)
  • Net fee income among the UAE’s top ten banks fell 23 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year
LONDON: Profits at the top ten UAE banks jumped by 21.25 percent in the second-quarter compared to the previous three months as they trimmed costs to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite challenging market conditions, the banks witnessed a fringe surge in loans and advances, and deposit growth according to a report from the Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) consultancy.

Still, lenders also recorded a contraction in net interest margins in the second quarter due to many factors, such as the shift to the marginal cost of the funds-based lending rate, as well as all-time low interest rates.

Net interest income, a key number for banks, fell 7.3 percent for the country’s top lenders while net fee income plunged 23 percent as lockdowns limited the income from cards and new business volumes.

It means that despite increase in profitability, the sector expects a tough year ahead.

“While the central bank expects a pickup in corporate credit demand for Q3 2020, the recovery would likely be fragile,” said A&M Head of Middle East Financial Services Asad Ahmed. “In the forthcoming quarters, it may be beneficial for banks to introduce efficiency boosting measures and increase their focus toward digitization to save costs and support the bottom-line.”

The outlook for the domestic banking sector still remains subdued as a result of the weakened after-effects of COVID-19, in addition to low oil prices, and the postponement of Expo 2020, A&M said in its report.

Dubai Islamic Bank outperformed its rivals in terms of loans and advances which grew 11 percent compared to the previous quarter, while Mashreq Bank bagged the biggest increase in deposits which also grew 11 percent.

The UAE Central Bank is supporting lenders in the country by introducing a number of liquidity-boosting and capital protection measures.

Topics: UAE banks

Saudi investor takes chunk of US synthetic pet food maker

Saudi investor takes chunk of US synthetic pet food maker

  • The global pet food market is estimated to be worth about $100 billion
LONDON: Saudi entrepreneur Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal is boosting his involvement in a US company that claims to have produced the world’s first animal-free, cultured chicken meat protein for pet food.

The vegan son of hotel tycoon Prince Alwaleed is investing for the second time in US-based Bond Pet Foods through his company KBW Ventures after participating in a $1.2 million seed funding round last year. 

It is the fourth cellular agriculture startup that KBW Ventures has invested in and comes as interest in synthetic proteins increases, in part because of global food security worries. 

Using a proprietary production process, Bond is able to take a blood sample from a hen to determine the genetic code for the best types of chicken proteins to be used in pet food.  This code is then coupled with a strain of food grade yeast. When this yeast is grown in a fermentation tank, it churns out meat proteins that are identical to those typically produced on farm and field.

“The science team at Bond is also working on production of other cultured meat proteins made through a similar fermentation process,” said Bond Pet Foods co-founder Pernilla Audibert.”

Bond’s cultured chicken protein is set to result in products in 2023. It will have the same primary nutrients of conventional chicken meat, including its essential amino acids, the company claims.

Topics: Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Saudi Entrepreneurs KBW Ventures

