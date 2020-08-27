You are here

Nine-screen AMC cinema opens at Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh

The opening was announced by Swicorp Wabel REIT, the real estate investment traded fund of Swicorp. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Movie-theater chain AMC has opened a nine-screen cinema at Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh.

The AMC Al-Khair 9 includes Prime at AMC, a premium large format cinema experience that uses 4K Barco laser projectors, immersive sound and luxury recliner and plush rocker seating throughout. It also features AMC Cinema Souq, a fully customizable food and beverage concept.

The opening was announced by Swicorp Wabel REIT, the real estate investment traded fund of Swicorp.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a fast pace of change to achieve Vision 2030, and the rapid momentum of development in our REIT properties reflects the Kingdom’s agility and swiftness to attain these 2030 goals,” said Kelvin Kwok, CEO of Swicorp Saudi Arabia. “We are delighted to be able to contribute to the Kingdom’s futuristic plans.

“In addition to that, having AMC, a world leader known for its continuous innovation in the entertainment business, as a partner for Al-Makan Mall, Riyadh, will add value to the property and enhance its attractiveness to visitors.

“With the opening of our second AMC location today, we are also fulfilling our promise to our Swicorp Wabel REIT investors to diversify our portfolio by including leisure and entertainment components to our existing retail developments.”

This is the second AMC theater at a Swicorp property. The first opened at Al-Makan Mall in Hafr Al-Batin this month. The company expects to open an additional six locations by the end of 2020 and a further 14 in 2021.
 

Topics: AMC Cinemas

New competition aims to find best Arabic podcasts

Updated 27 August 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

New competition aims to find best Arabic podcasts

Updated 27 August 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Dubai-based podcast network Finyal Media is launching a talent hunt, inviting content creators from across the Middle East and North Africa to become part of its network.
The competition comes along with the launch of Finyal Studios, the company’s talent arm, which will serve as a virtual hub for Arabic podcasters.
The podcast series, which will be in Arabic, can be based on any subject matter that caters to regional audiences.
The winning creators will then work with the team on the series, which will be released across all podcasting platforms in the region under Finyal Media’s umbrella.
To enter the competition, applicants have to submit their audition online by Sept. 14. The winners will be announced at the end of September.
A full rollout of the first episodes of the series from Finyal Studios is expected to come out by October.
Targeting young Arabs across the region, Finyal Media produces several popular podcasts including “Ismi”, “Juha”, “1001 Nights” and “Millennial Mirrors.”
In January 2020, the network partnered with StarzPlay to produce an Arabic podcast series called “Vikings — The Nine Realms,” featuring 12 episodes based on the drama series “Vikings.”
 

