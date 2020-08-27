Nine-screen AMC cinema opens at Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh

Movie-theater chain AMC has opened a nine-screen cinema at Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh.

The AMC Al-Khair 9 includes Prime at AMC, a premium large format cinema experience that uses 4K Barco laser projectors, immersive sound and luxury recliner and plush rocker seating throughout. It also features AMC Cinema Souq, a fully customizable food and beverage concept.

The opening was announced by Swicorp Wabel REIT, the real estate investment traded fund of Swicorp.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a fast pace of change to achieve Vision 2030, and the rapid momentum of development in our REIT properties reflects the Kingdom’s agility and swiftness to attain these 2030 goals,” said Kelvin Kwok, CEO of Swicorp Saudi Arabia. “We are delighted to be able to contribute to the Kingdom’s futuristic plans.

“In addition to that, having AMC, a world leader known for its continuous innovation in the entertainment business, as a partner for Al-Makan Mall, Riyadh, will add value to the property and enhance its attractiveness to visitors.

“With the opening of our second AMC location today, we are also fulfilling our promise to our Swicorp Wabel REIT investors to diversify our portfolio by including leisure and entertainment components to our existing retail developments.”

This is the second AMC theater at a Swicorp property. The first opened at Al-Makan Mall in Hafr Al-Batin this month. The company expects to open an additional six locations by the end of 2020 and a further 14 in 2021.

