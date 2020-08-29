You are here

  UAE formally lifts economic boycott of Israel

UAE and Israel signed a historic agreement to normalize ties on August 13. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Individuals and companies in the UAE can sign deals and agreements with Israeli counterparts
  • It will also establish trade between the two states
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Saturday issued a royal decree lifting the economic boycott of Israel, state news agency WAM reported.

The royal decree will allow individuals and companies in the UAE to sign deals and agreements with entities in Israel. It will also establish trade between the two states.

President Khalifa’s decree was part of “the UAE's efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation,” Emirates News Agency agency said.

Israel on Friday listed its first commercial flight to Abu Dhabi, with national carrier El-Al flying the route on August 31.

In May, an Etihad Airways plane flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv to deliver supplies to the Palestinians to help fight coronavirus, marking the first known flight by an UAE carrier to Israel.

Israel Airports Authority’s website said the flight would be numbered LY971, a nod to the UAE’s international calling code number. A return flight to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday will be numbered LY972, Israel’s international calling code.

The UAE and Israel on August 13 reached a historic deal, brokered by US President Donald Trump, to fully normalize bilateral diplomatic relations and making the Gulf nation the third Arab country to formalize ties with Israel.

A joint statement from the UAE, Israel and the US said: “This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.”

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates Israel UAE-Israel deal

Seven still missing after Beirut blast: Lebanon army

AFP

  • The army spokesman said the figure was compiled from data submitted by the country’s Internal Security Forces, in coordination with the Red Cross
  • The health ministry said Saturday the death toll from the blast had climbed to 188
AFP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said Saturday that seven people, including at least three Lebanese nationals, remained missing after an August 4 blast at Beirut port that left at least 188 dead.
“Search and rescue operations will not stop until the missing are found,” said army spokesman Elias Aad during a press conference.
There are still “seven missing people: three Lebanese nationals whose relatives have submitted DNA samples, four Syrian nationals and one Egyptian national,” he told reporters.
The army spokesman said the figure was compiled from data submitted by the country’s Internal Security Forces, in coordination with the Red Cross.
The ISF last week said it had identified the remains of 33 people who had gone missing following the explosion.
The health ministry said Saturday the death toll from the blast had climbed to 188.
The explosion of a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertilizer in the port of Beirut also injured at least 6,500 people and left tens of thousands more homeless, piling new misery on the city after months of economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated 300,000 people including around 100,000 children, whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the blast, face a lack of access to critical safe water and sanitation services, UNICEF warned on Friday.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, it is more critical than ever to ensure that children and families whose lives were turned upside down by the explosion have access to safe water and sanitation,” said UNICEF Lebanon Representative Yukie Mokuo.

Topics: Beirut Lebanon Beirut blasts Beirut explosions Lebanon explosions lebanon blasts

