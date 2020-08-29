At least 13 dead in China restaurant collapse

You are here

A woman (on the back) is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The two-storey building used for banquets came down in the morning in Xiangfen county
  • CGTN said 700 people were involved in the rescue operation
BEIJING: At least 13 people died on Saturday when a restaurant in northern China collapsed, state media said, with rescuers pulling dozens of survivors from the rubble and searching for others believed to be trapped.
The two-storey building used for banquets came down in the morning in Xiangfen county, in Shanxi province, according to broadcaster CGTN.
"So far, 43 people have been brought out, including the dead and four seriously injured," the report said.
Images on the CGTN website showed rescuers in orange overalls and hard hats combing the crumbled ruin of the building, with a decorative painting seen on one of the few walls still intact.
CGTN said 700 people were involved in the rescue operation.
While the cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents.
They are typically blamed on the country's rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

Azerbaijan extends some coronavirus restrictions until Sept. 31

  • The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 35,986 confirmed cases of the coronavirus
  • Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times
BAKU: Azerbaijan has extended some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including the closure of its borders, until Sept. 31 after a further rise in the number of infections, the government said on Saturday.
Azerbaijan, which saw a daily increase of coronavirus cases of between 130 and 180 in the past several weeks, will reopen museums and exhibition halls from Sept. 1, the government said.
But shopping malls will remain closed and public transport will be limited, while the ban on travelling between the regions remains in place, the government said.
Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times.
The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 35,986 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 527 deaths as of Saturday.

Topics: Azerbaijan Coronavirus

