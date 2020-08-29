Belarus withdraws accreditation of several foreign journalists

You are here

A man holds a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus with a rainbow in the back as opposition supporters rally to protest against disputed presidential elections results in Minsk on August 27, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is facing unprecedented protests since the disputed August 9 election in which he claimed a landslide victory
  • Government spokesman Anatoly Glaz said the decision to revoke the media accreditations was taken on the recommendation of the country’s counter-terrorism unit
MINSK: Belarusian authorities on Saturday withdrew the accreditation of several foreign media journalists, including AFP, ahead of the latest demonstration challenging the results of the presidential election.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is facing unprecedented protests since the disputed August 9 election in which he claimed a landslide victory with 80 percent of the vote.
The opposition has rejected the results as manipulated, and has organized two major demonstrations this month and called for a large-scale protest on Sunday.
Government spokesman Anatoly Glaz said the decision to revoke the media accreditations was taken on the recommendation of the country’s counter-terrorism unit.
He did not specify how many journalists were affected by the measure, but foreign media including the BBC and Radio Liberty reported the withdrawal of accreditation of several of their journalists.
“The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called me and informed me that my accreditation and that of one of my colleagues as BBC correspondents had been canceled. They demanded that I return my card,” journalist Tatyana Melnichuk told AFP.
Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has fled to neighboring Lithuania, an EU nation, after claiming she beat the 65-year-old leader at the polls and calling for the protests.
She called news about the withdrawn media accreditations extremely worrying.
“If true, it is another sign that this regime is morally bankrupt and the only way it will attempt to cling onto power is by fear and intimidation,” she said in a statement.
“This tactic will not work. Belarusian people are not afraid any more. We will win. The darkest hour is always before the dawn.”
The US embassy in Minsk also condemned the actions against journalists.
“We stand with the Belarusian people in their aspirations for a democratic, prosperous future and support their call for the government of Belarus to carry out democratic reforms and respect human rights,” it said.
The results of the presidential election have been rejected by the European Union, which is preparing sanctions against high-ranking Belarusian officials and has urged Lukashenko to set up a dialogue with the opposition.
Lukashenko, for his part, has refused to make any concessions and has denounced a Western plot to bring him down.
The demonstrations have sparked a violent police crackdown condemned by rights groups and Western leaders.
At least three people have died and hundreds have been wounded in the violence while nearly 7,000 have been arrested.
Several journalists working in Belarus have been briefly detained since the election.

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

  • The social media giant has in recent weeks adopted new guidelines removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety
  • Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after an armed civilian allegedly killed two people and wounded a third Tuesday night amid protests in Kenosha
WASHINGTON: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.
The page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated Facebook’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people,” Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. The social media giant has in recent weeks adopted new guidelines removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety.
Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after an armed civilian allegedly killed two people and wounded a third Tuesday night amid protests in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Blake, who is Black.
“It was largely an operational mistake,” Zuckerberg said. “The contractors, the reviewers, who the initial complaints were funneled to, didn’t, basically didn’t pick this up.”
Zuckerberg did not apologize for the error and said that so far, Facebook hasn’t found any evidence that Rittenhouse was aware of the Kenosha Guard page or the invitation it posted for armed militia members to go to Kenosha.
Facebook is now taking down posts that praise the shooting or shooter, Zuckerberg said. Yet a report Thursday by The Guardian newspaper found examples of support and even fundraising messages still being shared on Facebook and its photo-sharing service, Instagram.
Zuckerberg also contrasted the treatment of Blake, who was shot in the back by Kenosha police, and the white 17-year-old now charged in Tuesday’s slayings, Kyle Rittenhouse, who carried an AR-15-style rifle near police without being challenged. Zuckerberg also acknowledged the civil rights demonstration Friday in Washington, D.C.
“There’s just a sense that things really aren’t improving at the pace that they should be, and I think that’s really painful, really discouraging,” Zuckerberg said.
Zuckerberg also said the company is working on improving its execution, though he did not provide details. He acknowledged that the approaching presidential election would present greater challenges around polarizing content.
“There is a real risk and a continued increased risk through the election during this very sensitive and polarized and highly charged time,” he said.

