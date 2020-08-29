You are here

Sindh to study Karachi’s $71m losses after record-breaking rains, flooding

People jostle to get free food at an inundated residential area caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP)
Khurshid Ahmed

Sindh to study Karachi’s $71m losses after record-breaking rains, flooding

  • CM Shah says report of damage to be shared with prime minister, who has assured province of help
KARACHI: The chief minister of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Friday ordered a survey to determine the economic losses caused by recent monsoon rains in the area.

Pakistan’s seaside metropolis, which is also known as its commercial capital, was lashed by heavy rains that began on Thursday, causing widespread flooding as the downpour shattered an 89-year-old record for the city.

“The intense rains have caused heavy losses to life and property all over Sindh. I have directed the chief secretary [of the province] to start a survey of all the losses so that they may be compensated accordingly,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said during a press conference.

“The losses, including the damage to buildings, life, houses and standing crops, will be documented,” he continued. “Once these losses are assessed, the report will be sent to the prime minister, who has assured me of his support. I am sure he will extend help.”

As the Sindh government begins the documentation work, traders in Karachi estimate that rains have cost them about Rs 12 billion ($71 million) during the week.

“The torrential rain spells and ensuing closures of businesses have caused losses amounting to Rs 10-12 billion so far,” Atiq Mir, president of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, told Arab News. “No business activity could be carried out in the last two days.”

He added that property losses due to flooding were yet to be counted since the water had not receded in many areas.

Some traders claim that business centers located in the old city quarters, a cluster of wholesale markets that supply various commodities across the city, had suffered most.

“The old city area has been hugely affected since water has ruined goods worth millions of rupees. Urdu Bazaar, which supplies books and other stationery products to every corner of the city, is almost completely submerged,” Asif Gulfam, chairman of the Alliance of Arambagh Markets, told Arab News.

Most parts of Karachi remained without electricity and telecommunication services on Friday. However, some of its residents still managed to use social media networks to document the situation in their neighborhoods and express frustration.

“We live in Defense Housing Authority (DHA), a posh residential area of Karachi, where there was no electricity for about 30 hours. There was no Wi-Fi, and cellphone service was patchy,” Syed Johar Ali Qandhari, a businessman, said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“There are more than four feet of water in our vicinity since yesterday. About one foot of water is standing on our ground floor. All furniture and other items were drenched in water and damaged.”

In a letter addressed to DHA officials, Karachi Electric, which supplies power to the city, noted that it was forced to switch off several feeders for human and infrastructure safety.

Meanwhile, the country’s meteorological department warned on Friday evening that another monsoon rain-bearing system was likely to enter the province today.

“Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period,” the department office said in a statement.

Topics: Pakistan flooding

India eases restrictions despite surging virus cases

Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
AFP

India eases restrictions despite surging virus cases

  • The Home Affairs Ministry said that gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing
  • With more than 70,000 cases being added each day, experts say it could be many weeks before the pandemic peaks in the country of 1.3 billion people
Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities further eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions Saturday even as cases and deaths surged across the country.
India has the world’s fastest growing number of recorded cases, now at 3.5 million, and more than 62,000 pandemic deaths. It is currently the third worst hit country in the world behind the United States and Brazil.
But the government faces pressure to free up the economy as millions have lost jobs since nationwide restrictions were first imposed in March.
The Home Affairs Ministry said that gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports and political events from next month.
Metro train services will also be allowed to resume “in a graded manner” in major cities.
The coronavirus has badly hit mega cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, but is now surging in smaller cities and rural areas.
The new government guidelines ordered schools and colleges to remain closed but students can meet teachers on a voluntary basis on school premises if needed.
The government has resisted a mass campaign by students to postpone entrance exams for medical and engineering colleges due to be taken by about two million students next month.
Students say they fear catching the virus in exam halls across the country. Authorities say they are taking special measures for the exams.
The government also said individual states could not impose general lockdowns outside of areas that are considered ‘containment zones’ where clusters of cases have been reported. Several states have imposed tougher measures in recent weeks because of the rise in cases.
The main opposition Congress party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to set out a firm plan to stop the spread of the pandemic.
With more than 70,000 cases being added each day, experts say it could be many weeks before the pandemic peaks in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

