INTERVIEW: ‘Hero of the Planet’  Bill McDonough calls for a rethink of carbon in the circular economy

Illustration by Luis Grañena
Frank Kane

  • World-renowned sustainable design advocate explains Saudi Arabia’s leading role in global energy transition
Bill McDonough pulled no punches. “It’s a very, very serious issue. The science is clear and the signals are seriously scary. Let’s just face it,” he said during an hour-long Zoom meeting from his home in Virginia in the US.

He was talking about the threat to humanity from environmental pollution and resulting climate change, and he is well-qualified to talk about it. Called “A hero for the planet” by Time magazine, and the only recipient of the US Presidential Award for Sustainable Development, McDonough is regarded as the “father of the circular economy,” the strategy that aims to transform the lives and livelihoods of humanity — before environmental disaster does that for us.

Now McDonough has joined forces with Saudi Arabia to meet that challenge and, in particular, to determine the place of hydrocarbon fuels — the lifeblood of the Kingdom — within the coming energy transition.

“This requires massive heroic behavior. Let’s do something over the next 10 years that will astonish our children,” he said, hammering home the scale of the challenge.

That message would not be out of place in the preachings of many environmental agitators, but McDonough brings to it intellectual pedigree and a track record of pragmatic application. When he says, “I’m going to design buildings like trees,” it is much more than just a slogan.

Born in Tokyo, as a child McDonough pondered big questions like the destruction of Hiroshima by the atomic bomb, dabbling in physics, chemistry and international relations before settling on architecture as a profession.

The concept of the “circular economy” grew out of his work in regenerative building design on the “cradle to cradle” principle — the idea that human constructions should be built with future generations firmly in mind.

International recognition for his work rose steadily from the environmentally aware 1990s until publication — along with Michael Braungart — of the book “Cradle to Cradle — Remaking the Way We Make Things” in 2002.

The principles in the book were adopted by the Chinese government in its 5-year plans and by the World Economic Forum in 2014. In Davos, McDonough built a structure called the ICE House — with the help of SABIC of Saudi Arabia — to illustrate the concept of sustainable design.

That collaboration with the Kingdom was evidence of an increasingly close relationship. McDonough had earlier met Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, and found an enthusiastic listener for his ideas.

“I know this was natural to him, it was all intrinsic to his thinking. One of the most elegant parts of the dialogue is that I really enjoy working with him, talking to someone who has thought as deeply about this as he has,” McDonough said of the prince, who made energy efficiency a keystone of the Kingdom’s energy strategy.

Those conversations made him think more about the role of carbon within the circular model, which had three guiding tenets.

BIO

Born: Tokyo, 1951

Education

  • Dartmouth College,  Hanover, NH, US
  • Yale University, New Haven, CT, US

Career

  • Dean of architecture, University of Virginia 
  • Founder, McDonough Innovation
  • William McDonough & Partners
  • Relationships with several leading global universities and the World Economic Forum

Everything is a resource for something else; in nature, the “waste” of one system becomes food for another, either through biological or technical process.

Second, energy should be clean and renewable, with an emphasis on solar sources as well as wind, geothermal and other forms of energy.

Third, celebrate the diversity in local ecosystems in which design is adapted to specific circumstances in an “elegant and efficient” way.

“That is the basis of the ‘cradle to cradle’ approach — waste equals food, celebrate diversity, and use renewables, especially solar. It’s a beautiful thing,” McDonough said.

In a 2016 article in the magazine Nature, he coined the phrase that was picked up by environmental realists around the world, and especially in Saudi Arabia: “Carbon is not the enemy,” which seemed an appropriate rallying cry for a country and an economy that owes its modern development to hydrocarbons in the form of oil.

“I had this revelation when they asked me to work on it, because this is actually super-important. Carbon is actually a material in the circular economy, but it’s also a fuel, which is very unusual, so it deserves special attention. We decided to start working on this with the Saudis,” he said.

The relationship with SABIC went back to 2015, but he found his services much in demand as plans for the megaprojects of the Vision 2030 strategy advanced. He became an adviser to the Red Sea Development Company, the Royal Commission for AlUla, and for the Al-Soudah project run by the Public Investment Fund, as well as a member of the higher council of NEOM, the huge urban development planned for the Kingdom’s northwest.

Earlier this year, McDonough became an adviser and collaborator with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh, and delivered one of the keynotes for the Kingdom’s Energy Ministry at the G20 energy meeting in March.

His thinking crystallized. “The problem is not carbon — the problem is us. Carbon is an innocent element, and like I pointed out, there is the sun, there is carbon in the atmosphere, and then there is the soil, also carbon. If you say you want to be carbon free, think about it — are you saying to want to decarbonize yourself? Impossible,” he said.

He classes carbon into three kinds, and has an intricate set of slide illustrations to emphasize the point. “Living carbon,” which is an essential ingredient to human life and the basis for all agriculture. “It’s a positive thing to want to make more living carbon,” he said.

Then there is durable carbon, which is also a positive when it is an enduring form, like a building, or a city, or — the example he gave — a piece of paper, which can last for centuries in the form of a book.

Then there is the third kind — “fugitive” carbon — which he called “the big whoops.” This is the form that escapes into the atmosphere during industrial, transportation and manufacturing processes, or is washed up on a shoreline as plastic waste.

“It’s probematic to have durable carbon go fugitive,” he said.

It almost goes without saying that McDonough is a firm believer in the various international accords, especially the Paris agreement on climate change, that seek to limit, and even reverse, environmental damage by controlling output of “fugitive” carbon into the atmosphere, and these limits are built into all his models. “We have to work within those limits,” he said.

The main solution to fugitive is the process known as CCUS — carbon capture, utilization and storage — which has also become a major plank of the Kingdom’s energy strategy. CCUS techniques are implemented by Saudi Aramco and in NEOM. “What’s going on at NEOM is phenomenal and magnificent, because they’re planning on running on 100 percent renewable power,” he said. “All of a sudden they’re going to be making hydrogen with electrolysis. So we’re going to have what we call ‘green hydrogen,’ which is a magnificent prospect for the human future,” he said.

McDonough does not like the term “fossil fuels,” which he says encourages the idea that the only use for hydrocarbons is to burn them; nor does he like the phrase “hydrocarbon resources.” “Let’s just call them sources that we get from nature,” he said.

Just as important, fugitive carbon can be transformed into a variety of materials, like plastics and polymers, that are essential for human life. 

McDonough said that the work of SABIC, the Saudi petrochemical group now owned by Aramco, in this regard was “especially important.” 

Nor is McDonough a fan of those on the extreme wing of the environmental movement who say the world should stop using hydrocarbon fuels completely.

“I think the big picture for all of us in terms of social benefit, and intelligent behavior and design is that we do want inexpensive energy for everyone so they can make their lives better. We just don’t want to destroy the atmosphere,” he said.

The challenge is to meet the environmental standards most countries agree are necessary to prevent the warming of the Earth by more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the middle of the century, and McDonough believes there has to be a unified commitment on the part of humanity to meet this essential target.

McDonough has worked with the US space agency NASA on building design, producing some of the most advanced and environmentally friendly constructions in the world. “President Kennedy famously said we were going to do a moonshot, and within 10 years man was walking on the moon. I’d like to do an Earth shot. 

Let’s put Mars off for a little bit. Before I go to work on the red planet, can I come back to the blue one?” he said.

Does he think humanity can get there by 2050 and pull itself back from the brink of climate catastrophe? “I think so. I think we  have to,” he said.

Topics: carbon Bill McDonough Saudi Arabia Vision 2030

NMC ‘wants to exit Saudi venture’

Updated 30 August 2020
Frank Kane

NMC ‘wants to exit Saudi venture’

  • The hospitals company’s operation in the Kingdom is currently held via the Tadawul-listed company CARE
Updated 30 August 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Administrators to NMC Health, the fraud-stricken UAE-based hospitals company, are looking for buyers of its Saudi Arabian business launched last year.

Alvarez & Marsal, the firm appointed to oversee the future of NMC assets following its collapse with a total of $6.6 billion of debts, told creditors in a recent presentation that the Saudi business and some other international operations were regarded as “non-core,” and that it was examining options to sell.

The Saudi operation was formally launched last year in a joint venture with the Kingdom’s General Organization for Social Insurance that involved a swap of assets and cash. The venture is currently held via the Tadawul-listed company CARE.

The administrators told creditors that they were looking to exit the joint venture to raise cash as part of the restructuring of NMC.

The presentation said: “The recommendation is to explore the potential of engaging with GOSI (the General Organization for Social Insurance) for the purchase of the company’s interest and/or a capital markets solution, such as reversing the Saudi joint venture into CARE.

“However, any decision would have to be considered in light of the potential underlying value of the business, especially as NMC is not a forced seller of the business,” it added.

A spokesman for NMC confirmed that it was looking to exit the Saudi joint venture, but said that discussions with potential buyers had not begun.

Among NMC assets is a 53 percent stake in Saudi Medical Care Group, which in turn owns 49 percent of CARE, giving NMC an effective interest of 26 percent in the Tadawul-listed company.

NMC’s Saudi ventures so far have avoided any taint from the damaging revelations about NMC, which is facing regulatory and legal actions in several jurisdictions as investigators seek to piece together what happened to more than $4 billion of unauthorized bank lending that forced the downfall of the once multibillion-dollar company.

Marija Simovic, Alvarez managing director, said last week that the firm had uncovered “most” of the hidden debts that led to its collapse.

“Do we believe a majority of it has been identified? Yes. Is it 100 percent? No,” she told Bloomberg.

Teams of investigators from the UK, where NMC was listed on the London Stock Exchange, as well as in the UAE and other jurisdictions, are investigating financial records of NMC to trace the missing funds.

As part of the creditors’ presentation, Alvarez gave a verbal update on the forensic investigations into illegal bank borrowings, which has not been made public.

Analysts at investment bank Arqaam Capital said the decision by NMC to exit the joint venture could lead to takeover interest in CARE, listed on the Tadawul with a market capitalization of SR2.3 billion ($613.3 million), and named Saudi health groups Al-Hammad Medical and Mouwasat Medical Services as potential buyers.

CARE has a resilient balance sheet, with ample cash and low borrowings, and a “healthy growth profile,” Arqaam said.

NMC, the UAE’s leading health care provider, was founded in the 1970s by Indian entrepreneur BR Shetty and run before its collapse by CEO Prasanth Manghat.

Topics: NMC

