  Lebanon's Future Movement to nominate Germany ambassador Adib as PM

Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

How Lebanon can avert threat of new civil war

The Future Movement will nominate Lebanese ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be PM in formal consultations. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The announcement makes Adib the clear frontrunner for the post which must go to a Sunni Muslim
  • The government led by Hassan Diab quit earlier this month following the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.
The nomination followed contacts by French President Emmanuel Macron over the last 48 hours to press Lebanese leaders to agree on a candidate, two senior Lebanese officials said, just ahead of a visit by the French leader to Lebanon this week.

Macron has taken center stage in international efforts to get Lebanon’s fractious leaders to start addressing a financial crisis that had devastated the economy even before the Aug. 4 port blast that killed some 190 people.
A French presidency source said Macron had been in contact by phone with the main protagonists on Saturday and Sunday. “The president is informed of the negotiations underway in Beirut,” the source said. Macron arrives in Beirut late on Monday.
Last week, contacts among Lebanese leaders to agree a new prime minister were deadlocked. One of the two senior Lebanese sources said Macron’s role had been essential in clinching the agreement on Adib.
The previous government led by Hassan Diab quit on Aug. 10 over the port blast in which a massive amount of unsafely stored chemicals detonated.

Adib has a doctorate in law and political science and previously served as an adviser to Najib Mikati, a former prime minister. He has served as ambassador to Germany since 2013.
The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian system. Adib’s candidacy won vital political backing on Sunday from former prime ministers including Saad Al-Hariri, who heads the biggest Sunni party, the Future Movement.
President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, is due to meet parliamentary blocs on Monday in the official consultations to designate the new premier. He is required to nominate the candidate with biggest level of support among MPs.
Lebanon’s dominant Shiite parties, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, will both name Adib at the consultations, a senior Shiite source said.
The Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a political ally of Hezbollah which was founded by Aoun and is led today by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, will do the same, Bassil told Reuters.
Once designated, the process of forming a new government will get underway. Until a new administration is agreed, the Diab government continues in a caretaker capacity.
Lebanon’s financial crisis has sunk the currency by as much as 80% since October, locked savers out their deposits in a paralyzed banking system and fueled poverty and unemployment.
Lebanon launched talks with the International Monetary Fund in May, after defaulting on its huge debt, aiming to secure financial support but these have stalled amid divisions on the Lebanese side over the scale of losses in the financial system. 

Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon president admits need to ‘change the system’

  • 'Lebanon's youth are calling for change,' the 85-year-old Aoun said
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Sunday acknowledged a need to "change the system" and called for the proclamation of a secular state on the eve of a visit by his French counterpart.
"Lebanon's youth are calling for change," the 85-year-old Aoun said in an address that was interspersed with footage from last year's anti-government protests.
"Yes, there is a need to develop, modify, change the system... Call it the way you like, but Lebanon most definitely needs to be running its affairs in a new way," he added.
Aoun offered few details but called "for the proclamation of Lebanon as a secular state" and a dialogue that could lead to constitutional amendments.
The main framework of Lebanon's current mode of governance is the 1989 Taif accords.
They led to the end of the 1975-1990 civil war but have since become a by-word for the kind of sectarian-based politics that many want to get rid of.
Aoun's political ally Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah also said in an earlier address he was open to Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a new political pact in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the country's Sunni political heavyweights agreed on a name to propose as prime minister, a move that Lebanon's protest camp immediately rejected as exactly the opposite of change.
Less than four weeks after visiting Beirut in the aftermath of an explosion at the capital's port that killed more than 180 people and traumatised the nation, Macron was due back on Monday to press his demands for change.
On the eve of Macron's return, Nasrallah also adopted a conciliatory tone.
"On his latest visit to Lebanon, we heard a call from the French president for a new political pact in Lebanon... Today we are open to a constructive discussion in this regard," Nasrallah said.
"But we have one condition: this discussion should be carried out... with the will and consent of the various Lebanese factions," he said in a televised speech broadcast a few hours before Aoun's address.
Nasrallah did not say what changes Hezbollah was willing to consider.
Lebanon recognises 18 official religious sects and its 128 parliamentary seats are divided equally between Muslims and Christians.
Governments born out of this system have been prone to deadlock and failed to meet popular demands to improve living conditions.
Macron, the first world leader to visit Lebanon after the Aug. 4 blast, had called for "a revamped pact with the Lebanese people in the coming weeks".
The explosion of a massive stockpile of ammonium nitrate, left to languish for years in a warehouse at Beirut's port, forced the government to resign on August 10.
Consultations to name a new premier are due to begin on Monday but the top political leaders of the Sunni community, who are entitled to the position under Taif, agreed on one man.
The 48-year-old Mustapha Adib is Lebanon's ambassador in Berlin and a relative unknown on the political scene.
A group of former prime ministers, including top Sunni political figure Saad Hariri, announced they had decided on Adib after reviewing several names.
Many Lebanese have blamed the monster blast on a ruling class seen as mired in nepotism and graft since the country's civil war.
The explosion that wounded at least 6,500 people and rendered thousands homeless without any significant government support revived the protest movement that had emerged in October to demand the wholesale removal of the political elite.
It also prompted Washington to press for political change.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker is expected next week in Lebanon, on the second visit by a top American official since the blast.
He will "urge Lebanese leaders to implement reforms that respond to the Lebanese people's desire for transparency, accountability, and a government free of corruption," the State Department said.

