Egypt kills 77 extremist militants in anti-terror operations

Dozens of militants have been killed in anti-terrorism operations in Egypt during the period July 22 - Aug. 30. (File/AFP)
  • A total of 19 four-wheel drive vehicles were destroyed
  • A total of 317 dens, hideouts and stores where explosive materials were kept in northern Sinai by militants were also destroyed
LONDON: Dozens of militants have been killed in anti-terrorism operations during the period July 22 - Aug. 30, the General Command of the Egyptian Armed Forces said on Sunday.

Various operations to clear Egypt of extremists have resulted in the the deaths of 77 militants.

Operations had targeted the alleged “homes of terrorists” which led to the deaths of 73 extremists in northern Sinai.

Two other militants, considered “extremely dangerous” individuals, were killed in an operation. They were in possession of two automatic rifles, five magazines of ammunition and an explosive belt.

In another such operation, two other militants were killed and another was injured. They had four automatic rifles, ammunition, explosives, a motorcycle and sums of money in their possession. 

A total of 317 dens, hideouts and stores where explosive materials were kept in northern Sinai by militants and ten four-wheel drive vehicles were also destroyed. 

The Air Force also destroyed nine four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition while they tried to penetrate the country's western borders.

A total of three officers and four soldiers were killed in the operations. 

Renovation launched for UNESCO heritage site in Yemen

Renovation launched for UNESCO heritage site in Yemen

  • UNESCO has been mobilizing resources and expertise to safeguard Yemen’s cultural heritage by implementing a number of projects
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Local authorities in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout have announced the start of a program to renovate dozens of decaying houses in the historic city of Shibam, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1982.

The program is funded by the EU through UNESCO and the Yemeni Social Fund for Development.

The first phase costs $509,000, and targets mud houses that have not undergone renovation for the last five years, said Hasan Ayded, director of Shibam’s office of the General Organization for the Preservation of Historic Cities in Yemen, a government body.

“The priority is for houses that have been hit hard by rains and explosions, and those overlooking the city’s main square,” Ayded told Arab News. 

Known for its ancient towering adobe houses, Shibam has been deprived of vital maintenance since late 2014, when international perseveration experts fled the city following the Houthis’ takeover of Yemen’s capital Sanaa and their subsequent military expansion.

To make things worse, heavy downpours lashed Shibam in July this year, putting dozens of mud houses at risk of collapse.

Ayded said a government committee assigned by local authorities to assess the scale of damage in Shibam found out that almost half its 500 houses are in need of urgent attention.

“If we don’t intervene now, the problem will be bigger and will require more funds,” he said, adding that his office is in urgent need of $100,000 to renovate 40 crumbling houses in the second phase of the program. He urged local authorities, aid organizations and UNESCO to mobilize funds.

“Humanitarian assistance shouldn’t be restricted to food baskets. Saving a house in Shibam and keeping a family inside it is also humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Local officials are also calling for studies on how to help UNESCO World Heritage sites in Yemen adapt to climate change and unprecedented extreme weather.

In Houthi-held Sanaa, houses in the Old City, another UNESCO World Heritage site, have been crumbling since early August due to heavy rains and torrential floods.

UNESCO said in a statement: “Along with its international partners, UNESCO has been mobilizing resources and expertise to safeguard Yemen’s cultural heritage by implementing a number of projects with a focus on urban rehabilitation of private houses and capacity building for the local authorities.”

