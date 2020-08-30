Egypt kills 77 extremist militants in anti-terror operations

LONDON: Dozens of militants have been killed in anti-terrorism operations during the period July 22 - Aug. 30, the General Command of the Egyptian Armed Forces said on Sunday.

Various operations to clear Egypt of extremists have resulted in the the deaths of 77 militants.

Operations had targeted the alleged “homes of terrorists” which led to the deaths of 73 extremists in northern Sinai.

Two other militants, considered “extremely dangerous” individuals, were killed in an operation. They were in possession of two automatic rifles, five magazines of ammunition and an explosive belt.

In another such operation, two other militants were killed and another was injured. They had four automatic rifles, ammunition, explosives, a motorcycle and sums of money in their possession.

A total of 317 dens, hideouts and stores where explosive materials were kept in northern Sinai by militants and ten four-wheel drive vehicles were also destroyed.

The Air Force also destroyed nine four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition while they tried to penetrate the country's western borders.

A total of three officers and four soldiers were killed in the operations.