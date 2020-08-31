You are here

Sunak considers 'sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole'

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak visits Rothesay, Scotland. Treasury officials are drawing up plans for a £20-30bn tax raid on businesses. (Reuters)
Sunak considers 'sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole'

  • Tax hikes suggested by Treasury officials could raise ‘an extra £20-30 billion a year’
LONDON: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a sweeping set of tax increases to help fix the huge hole in the public finances left by the coronavirus pandemic, two newspapers said.

Tax hikes suggested by Treasury officials could raise an extra £20-30 billion a year, the Telegraph and the Sunday Times reported, and some of them could be announced in an autumn budget statement by Sunak.

However, officials working for Prime Minister Boris Johnson are fiercely opposed to a major tax raid on wealthier voters and want to consider spending cuts instead, the Telegraph said.

Britain’s public debt has passed £2 trillion ($2.7 trillion), pushed up by emergency spending on Sunak’s coronavirus job retention scheme, tax cuts for businesses and consumers and even a dining-out subsidy to coax people back into restaurants.

Sunak has previously said some taxes will need to rise over the medium term.

But he is under pressure to provide more support for employers when the job retention scheme — under which the state has paid 80 percent of salaries for most workers kept on in their jobs — expires at the end of October.

The reported tax increases under consideration ranged from a sharp jump in corporation tax — which is currently far below the international average — cutting incentives for private pension contributions and increasing capital gains tax rates.

The Sunday Times said a reduction in foreign aid was under consideration. The Telegraph said officials were considering an end to a freeze on fuel duty and a tax for online retailers.

The Sunday Times said Sunak was considering a proposal to boost the corporation tax rate to 24 percent from 19 percent to raise £12 billion next year, rising to £17 billion in 2023-24.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation about tax changes ahead of fiscal events.” Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20 percent in the second quarter, the largest decline of any big country. There have been signs of a bounce-back but unemployment is expected to rise sharply as the job retention scheme is wound down.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, said it was too soon to raise taxes because of the uncertainty over the economy. The economy also faces a possible shock if London and Brussels fail to strike a trade deal soon on the relationship with the European Union once a Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

“The trick they need to play in this budget is to get the right level of stimulus as opposed to the reverse, whilst persuading people that they are taking seriously the need to deal with the deficit in the medium run,” he told The Telegraph.

Topics: United Kingdom COVID-19 Tax hike

Virus forces London tourist guides to adapt

Virus forces London tourist guides to adapt

  • London’s tourist guides are resuming their work slowly as lockdown restrictions are eased
LONDON: “I don’t know if you’re aware, but we’re living through a pandemic right now,” says Joel Robinson with a smile as he introduces his Jack the Ripper tour in London’s East End.

Robinson, a trained actor and history buff who works for the tourist company London With A Local, goes on to explain social distancing best practice to his nine clients.

Although he doesn’t wear them himself, he advises the tourists to wear masks and gloves before they set off through the once-gloomy alleyways of Victorian-era London.

Down darkened side streets and past shiny new buildings, Robinson recounts the tale of the still unidentified serial killer of five women who stalked the streets of Whitechapel in 1888.

London’s tourist guides are resuming their work slowly as lockdown restrictions are eased, and adapting to new health and safety rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Numbers are currently limited but it’s the background of the clients that has changed the most.

Where before Robinson and walking guides like him played mainly to foreign tourists, now customers are mainly British.

Dwindling numbers of overseas clients are largely down to quarantine measures imposed by the British government on foreign visitors.

“We have far more Britons than we had,” said Olivia Calvert, one of Robinson’s colleagues. “It’s a huge shift. They’re expecting something else, something different.”

Among the home-grown tourists traipsing around the Ripper’s old haunts are Anne and Nick Garner, a couple in their fifties from near Manchester, in northwest England.

“We would have been abroad but we decided to come to London,” said Anne Garner after her insight into the bloodthirsty past of the city’s East End.

The 90-minute Jack the Ripper tour is one of London’s most popular, alongside the Harry Potter tour.

“The British already know London’s famous monuments, so they expect something else,” said Calvert. Antony Robbins is an independent guide affiliated to the Guild of Tourist Guides, the national professional association for Blue Badge Tourist Guides across the country. Lack of demand has meant he has had to abandon his walks from Westminster to Buckingham Palace.

This week, he led his first “fooding” tour, taking a young woman and her mother to several restaurants and high-end patisseries in the British capital.

“We’re changing the way we work because we have to,” he said. “We need to be more creative.”

Although some guides have been able to go back to work, many tourism professionals — particularly freelancers not linked to major attractions — are finding it hard. Only six staff at London With A Local have returned to work and the number of weekly guided tours has been cut by half.

And predictions for the coming months don’t make easy reading.

The World Travel & Tourism Council said this week that Britain’s economy will lose about £22 billion ($29 billion) this year because of the outbreak.

British tourism promotion body VisitBritain also forecast that the number of foreign tourists will plummet by 73 percent in 2020, to 11 million people — a drop largely blamed on grounded aircraft and travel restrictions.

In London, guides in particular are worried about the lack of American visitors, who have a culture of tipping well, but who are also currently subject to quarantine restrictions.

Some 85 percent of tourist spending in the British capital is by foreigners, putting nearly three million jobs in the UK supported by travel and tourism at risk, the WTTC said.

Topics: London tourist

