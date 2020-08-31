You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an alliance of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, inks a peace deal with the government. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vuph

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

  • Two movements rejected part of the deal — a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdelwahid Nour, and a wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), headed by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main rebel alliance has agreed to a peace deal with the government aimed at ending 17 years of conflict, official news agency SUNA said on Sunday.
The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an alliance of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, inked a peace agreement with the government late on Saturday.
A formal signing ceremony is set to take place on Monday in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, which has hosted and helped mediate the long-running talks since late 2019.
Senior government officials and rebel leaders “signed their initials on protocols on security arrangements” and other issues late Saturday, SUNA reported.
However, two key holdout rebel forces have refused to take part in the deal.
The final agreement covers key issues around security, land ownership, transitional justice, power sharing, and the return of people who fled their homes due to war.
It also provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and the integration of their fighters into the national army.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several ministers flew to Juba on Sunday, the news agency said, where he met with South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

SPEEDREAD

A formal signing ceremony is set to take place on Monday in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, which has hosted and helped mediate the long-running talks since late 2019.

Hamdok said that finding a deal had taken longer than first hoped after a initial agreement in September 2019.
“At the Juba declaration in September, everyone expected peace to be signed within two or three months, but ...we realized that the questions were of one great complexity,” Hamdok said.
“However, we were able to accomplish this great work, and this is the start of peace building.”
The rebel forces took up arms against what they said was the economic and political marginalization by the government in Khartoum.
They are largely drawn from non-Arab minority groups that long railed against Arab domination of successive governments in Khartoum, including that of toppled ruler Omar Bashir.
About 300,000 people have been killed in Darfur since rebels took up arms there in 2003, according to the United Nations.
Conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile erupted in 2011, following unresolved issues from bitter fighting there in Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war.
Forging peace with rebels has been a cornerstone of Sudan’s transitional government, which came to power in the months after Bashir’s overthrow in April 2019 on the back of mass protests against his rule.
Two movements rejected part of the deal — a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdelwahid Nour, and a wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), headed by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu.
Previous peace accords in Sudan, including one signed in Nigeria in 2006 and another signed in Qatar in 2010, have fallen through over the years.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Related

Middle-East
Sudan government not mandated to normalize Israel ties, Pompeo told during visit
Middle-East
Sudan to launch mass polio vaccination after outbreak

Coalition forces in Yemen foil Houthi boatbomb attack 

Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition forces in Yemen foil Houthi boatbomb attack 

  • Boat attack follows drone attack on airport in Saudi Arabia's Abha city
Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled boat rigged with explosives in Hodeidah governorate on Sunday, the alliance's joint command said.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the coalition said the bomb-laden boat was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi "terrorist" militia.

The boat was destroyed before it could do any damage, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in the statement without giving details.

Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia "is using Hodeidah governorate as a place to launch ballistic missiles, drones, and explosive and remotely piloted boats, as well as the random deployment of marine mines, in a clear and explicit violation of international humanitarian law, as well as a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah."

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition said Saudi air defense forces shot down an armed drone launched by the Houthis toward Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Although some shrapnel fell on the airport as the drone was destroyed, no injuries were reported, Al-Maliki said. 

Topics: Hodeidah Yemen Houthi terrorists

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Houthis in constant violation of de-escalation deals, Yemeni speaker says

Latest updates

Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government
China diplomat sees EU-Beijing investment pact by end of 2020
New tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale
Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty
Sunak considers ‘sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.