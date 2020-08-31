You are here

  • Home
  • Bebe Rexha champions Kuwaiti label at 2020 VMAs

Bebe Rexha champions Kuwaiti label at 2020 VMAs

Albanian-American singer Bebe Rexha broke out in late 2017 with her hit ‘Meant to Be.’ File/Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/43s24

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Bebe Rexha champions Kuwaiti label at 2020 VMAs

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday evening, making it the first IRL event to take place in New York since the pandemic began in early spring. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the annual awards ceremony, which honored the best of music in 2020, was originally set to take place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn but was  held in coronavirus-proof outdoor arenas across New York City instead.

To curb the spread of the infectious disease, the socially-distanced event was audience-free, and most of the performances were pre-recorded. However, there were physical red carpets, and stars posed for the step and repeat ahead of the evening’s airing. Naturally, the evening’s guests brought their fashion A-game, rocking glamorous ensembles that were a glitzy departure from the WFH outfits we’ve gotten so accustomed to seeing over the past few months. We even spotted an Arab label on the red carpet,  courtesy of Albanian-American singer Bebe Rexha.

The hitmaker, who turned 31 on Sunday, celebrated her special day as a presenter for the coveted Video of the Year award. Before hitting the stage to announce the night’s big winner, she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a faux leather blazer dress from Lionne Clothing. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and split sides. She paired the look with black biker shorts and the Silver Pill clutch from Kuwaiti, Beirut-based accessories label Marzook, which was co-founded by sibling duo Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook in 2014.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I felt so so good in this glam @vmas

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

The “Say My Name” singer clearly couldn't contain her excitement on Instagram, captioning a photo spread of her VMA look with: “OMG the @mtv @vmas are today!!! Don’t miss them!! So excited to be presenting Video Of The Year on my birthday!!! Don’t miss it! Xoxo (sic)”

Up for the prize were some industry veterans like Eminem for “Godzilla” and Drake featured on Future’s “Life Is Good,”  along with Taylor Swift for “The Man.”

However, it was Canadian singer The Weeknd who ultimately  reigned supreme, taking home the prestigious award for his music video for “Blinding Lights.”

Topics: Bebe Rexha 2020 VMAS 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Box Office: ‘The New Mutants’ lands $7 million debut

Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

Box Office: ‘The New Mutants’ lands $7 million debut

Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Superhero thriller “The New Mutants,” one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend.

Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic.

Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed.

Even before the pandemic hit, “The New Mutants” was facing headwinds. The “X-Men” spinoff, about young mutants discovering their powers, had a particularly arduous journey to the big screen since it was initially scheduled to release in 2018. It reportedly went through extensive reshoots and has been delayed numerous times.

Analyst David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe, estimates “The New Mutants” would have generated roughly $14 million if all 6,000 movie theaters in the country were open.

Topics: The New Mutants

Latest updates

Newly designated Lebanese PM urges immediate reforms, IMF deal
Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal
BinDawood confidence shows in Tadawul IPO plans
Turkey’s economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown
Lebanon decides on new PM as Macron visits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.