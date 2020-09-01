British pop icon Ed Sheeran welcomes first child 

Gigi Hadid gives fans cryptic clue on due date

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is set to give birth any day now. The US-Palestinian-Dutch model, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, just gave her 57.1 million Instagram fans a huge clue as to when her due date is. Posting behind-the-scenes photographs from her ethereal maternity shoot with fashion photography duo Lango and Iango, Hadid wrote that she was 33-weeks pregnant at the time. As the photos were lensed on July 26, this means that the 25-year-old is around 38 weeks pregnant right now — meaning Hadid is almost ready to welcome her little one into the world.

For the most part, Hadid has kept mum when it comes to sharing details of her pregnancy.

During an Instagram Live session in July she talked about why she opted not to post photos of her baby bump earlier.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been very cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, make sure you don't miss it,” she continued.

However, recently, the catwalk star has been opening up more about her pregnancy with her fans and sharing insights into her last few weeks as a twosome with Malik. Just last week, the mother-to-be opened up to a fan on Twitter after she was asked what it was like “shooting with (her) baby bump for the first time.”

“I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me (sic),” she replied to the fan. “But it was definitely more tiring than working normally.”

Hadid and Malik have recently relocated to New York City, where the expectant model intends to give birth. The on-again couple, who reunited at the end of last year, are currently living in the fully-furnished NoHo apartment that Hadid recently revealed she “spent all of last year designing and curating.”