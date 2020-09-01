You are here

  • Home
  • Greater Lebanon has not been a pleasant journey: Former Lebanese minister

Greater Lebanon has not been a pleasant journey: Former Lebanese minister

Lebanon's former Information Minister Tarek Mitri spoke to Arab News en Francais about Greater Lebanon. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdceu

Updated 23 sec ago
Patricia Khoder

Greater Lebanon has not been a pleasant journey: Former Lebanese minister

  • Tarek Mitri is an academic who has served as a minister in Lebanese cabinets in addition to diplomatic roles
  • In exclusive interview with Arab News en Francais, Mitri analyzed the origin of Lebanon’s multiple crises
Updated 23 sec ago
Patricia Khoder

BEIRUT: Lebanon is seen as facing arguably its greatest crisis a century after its creation as a modern state. In an exclusive interview with Arab News en Francais, Tarek Mitri, academic and former minister, touched on contemporary pressing issues in light of the Sept. 20, 1920, Greater Lebanon proclamation by French mandate authorities.

Q. Is Greater Lebanon still viable?

A. It all depends on what Greater Lebanon means. The country within its internationally recognized borders is not threatened. It will not be divided into 16 countries, nor is there a chance to return to Mount Lebanon. Lebanon will not be cut off from the regions that were attached to it in 1920. All this talk is unrealistic. The internationally recognized country within its current borders is not under threat.

Much more problematic is the fact that this Greater Lebanon, from 1920 until its independence and unfortunately after its independence, is a legacy of Ottoman history. It was a multi-community arrangement. We have created a country of communities. The 1943 National Pact (which defines the confessions of the head of state, the prime minister and the parliament speaker), is a pact between communities, between Muslims and Christians, Sunnis and Maronites.

This pact should become a citizens’ pact; we should be united as citizens and the future of the country should not always depend on the balance or imbalance between communities, thus weakening its unity. This is where the fragility of Greater Lebanon lies and has marked its history. Foreign policies affiliated with one country or another are also dependent on this inter-community game. But change is always possible.

Q. What could these changes be?

A. We must work for the non-alignment of Lebanon for the time being. This is certainly difficult, but the country’s public opinion — which goes further than non-alignment and distancing — heavily favors Lebanon's neutrality. The Maronite patriarch, Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, has advocated formal neutrality sanctioned by the UN and recognized by neighboring countries. It may be an unrealistic project. But does it matter? What he said has generated interest among the Lebanese people and enjoys broad support. This suggests that the Lebanese have understood that their country cannot keep its unity, cannot solve its problems and cannot prosper properly unless it moves away from the region’s partisan politics.

Q. With the available information now, how could Lebanon achieve non-alignment?

A. It is a matter of balance of political forces within the country. A societal majority favors this non-alignment, but, unfortunately, the current political majority is not in favor. But when the societal majority becomes a political majority, we can get there. Although I am skeptical, the protest (which started in October 2019), the youth’s uprising and the solidarity of the Lebanese beyond religious communities give us hope. In addition, Lebanon’s friends – Arabs and Westerners alike – tell us that the country’s economic and political recovery calls for such non-alignment.

Q. What in your opinion is the greatest crisis in the history of Greater Lebanon?

A. It is hard to compare, but I think it is the current crisis. It is not so because it is recent. The difference between the current crisis and the previous ones is that it indicates a total collapse of the country, whether economically, politically or socially. During past crises and the civil war, the economy was doing well and the banks were doing well, despite fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound.

The country had managed to quickly redress the imbalances in the economy. Today, there is total collapse in the economic and financial systems. The crisis is more acute and more general now than it has been for the past hundred years.

Greater Lebanon has not been a pleasant journey. Countries that have experienced great crises have managed, through political change and democratization, to turn the page. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Lebanon, where we relive the same conflicts over and over again, because the political class owes its very existence to intercommunal tensions.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Greater Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
French mandate-era landmarks fading from Lebanon’s collective memory
Middle-East
For many Franco-Lebanese people, Lebanon is where the heart is
Middle-East
Why Franco-Lebanese ties transcend strategic, economic interests
Middle-East
Lebanon can draw strength from life of De Gaulle: Former French minister

Morocco’s trade deficit shrinks 18.2% year/year

Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Morocco’s trade deficit shrinks 18.2% year/year

  • Morocco has previously said it expects a 5% economic contraction this year
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco’s trade deficit shrank by 18% to 100 billion dirhams ($11 billion) in the first seven months of 2020, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
The global coronavirus pandemic has reduced the cost of energy imports, slowed trade and led to economic contractions that have hit demand. Morocco has previously said it expects a 5% economic contraction this year and a fiscal deficit of 7.5% of GDP.
Moroccan imports dropped 17.5% to 240 billion dirhams and exports tumbled 17% to 140 billion dirhams from January to July compared to the previous year, the regulator said in a monthly report.
Energy imports, including gas and oil, fell by nearly a third to 31.6 billion dirhams, on the back of lower prices.
However, drought has slashed by 42% Morocco’s cereals harvest this year, leading to a spike in soft wheat imports to 8.6 billion dirhams and in barley to 1.8 billion dirhams.
The automotive sector still tops Morocco’s industrial exports despite a drop in sales of 28.7% to 32.8 billion dirhams, while exports of phosphates and byproducts including fertilizers fell 4.2% to 28.8 billion dirhams.
Key to Morocco’s inflow of hard currency, travel receipts dropped 44.1% to 23 billion dirhams, remittances from Moroccans living abroad fell 3.2% to 36 billion dirhams and foreign direct investments slid 21.5% to 9 billion dirhams.

Topics: Morocco trade economy

Related

Lifestyle
Meet the Moroccan illustrator making inspirational Insta-art
Lifestyle
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation

Latest updates

Macron warns Lebanese politicians of ‘last chance’
Greater Lebanon has not been a pleasant journey: Former Lebanese minister
Morocco’s trade deficit shrinks 18.2% year/year
’Follow me on LinkedIn,’ UK PM Johnson tells businesses
UAE, Israel will cooperate on financial services, investment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.