Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer

LONDON: For the UAE’s music lovers, it has been a summer of hip hop as Spotify revealed with the most-streamed songs over the past few months in follow up to predictions made earlier in the year.

US rapper DaBaby topped both the UAE and global lists with “ROCKSTAR” (featuring Roddy Ricch) being the most-streamed song of summer 2020. The track has been a mainstay on the global chart and is one of the year’s most played songs on Spotify’s popular RapCaviar playlist.

The track’s soaring success is certainly not lost on DaBaby himself: “I knew ROCKSTAR was going to be a hit while I was creating the record,” the rapper told Spotify. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an amazing feeling.”

Demonstrating the growth of interest in Arabic Hip Hop across the UAE is regional rap star DJ-MK who comes in second on the most-streamed list with his hit single “وناسه,” and he is then followed by a host of North American rappers including, StaySolidRocky, Drake, Lil Mosey, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch.

Again highlighting the multicultural nature of the UAE, ninth place on the list is taken by Abu Dhabi-based Filipino artist Brian Pepito with his track “Bisayang Gwapito”.

Canadian musician Powfu comes in at number ten with “Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)” featuring Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee.

Globally, the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the second most-streamed song this summer followed by upbeat jam and popular addition to workout playlists on Spotify “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Saint Jhn.

Giving music lovers a new way to enjoy these top tracks from around the world is a new immersive digital experience from Spotify built especially for the summer.

With “Wish You Were Here,” fans can enjoy some of the season’s biggest hits overlaid with captivating sounds often associated with summer: think crashing waves, a sizzling barbeque or crackling campfire.

“Wish You Were Here” is available in English to free and Premium Spotify users globally.

Most streamed songs of the summer UAE (based on streams from June 1 - August 15th, 2020):

1. “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. “وناسه” by DJ MK

3. “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky

4. “Toosie Slide” by Drake

5. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

6. “goosebumps” by Travis Scott

7. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

8. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

9. “Bisayang Gwapito” by Brian Pepito

10. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee

------

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 - August 15th, 2020):

1. “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

3. “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN

4. “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

5. “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

6. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee

7. “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

8. “Toosie Slide” by Drake

9. “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S

10. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I