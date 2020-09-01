You are here

  • Home
  • Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer

Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer

1 / 2
US rapper DaBaby topped both the UAE and global lists with “ROCKSTAR” (featuring Roddy Ricch) being the most-streamed song of summer 2020. (Spotify)
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/zspaw

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: For the UAE’s music lovers, it has been a summer of hip hop as Spotify revealed with the most-streamed songs over the past few months in follow up to predictions made earlier in the year.

US rapper DaBaby topped both the UAE and global lists with “ROCKSTAR” (featuring Roddy Ricch) being the most-streamed song of summer 2020. The track has been a mainstay on the global chart and is one of the year’s most played songs on Spotify’s popular RapCaviar playlist.

The track’s soaring success is certainly not lost on DaBaby himself: “I knew ROCKSTAR was going to be a hit while I was creating the record,” the rapper told Spotify. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an amazing feeling.”

Demonstrating the growth of interest in Arabic Hip Hop across the UAE is regional rap star DJ-MK who comes in second on the most-streamed list with his hit single “وناسه,” and he is then followed by a host of North American rappers including, StaySolidRocky, Drake, Lil Mosey, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch.

Again highlighting the multicultural nature of the UAE, ninth place on the list is taken by Abu Dhabi-based Filipino artist Brian Pepito with his track “Bisayang Gwapito”.

Canadian musician Powfu comes in at number ten with “Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)” featuring Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee.

Globally, the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the second most-streamed song this summer followed by upbeat jam and popular addition to workout playlists on Spotify “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Saint Jhn.

Giving music lovers a new way to enjoy these top tracks from around the world is a new immersive digital experience from Spotify built especially for the summer.

With “Wish You Were Here,” fans can enjoy some of the season’s biggest hits overlaid with captivating sounds often associated with summer: think crashing waves, a sizzling barbeque or crackling campfire.

“Wish You Were Here” is available in English to free and Premium Spotify users globally.

Most streamed songs of the summer UAE (based on streams from June 1 - August 15th, 2020):
1. “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “وناسه” by DJ MK
3. “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky
4. “Toosie Slide” by Drake
5. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
6. “goosebumps” by Travis Scott
7. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
8. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
9. “Bisayang Gwapito” by Brian Pepito
10. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee

------

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 - August 15th, 2020):
1. “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
3. “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN
4. “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
5. “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles
6. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
7. “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
8. “Toosie Slide” by Drake
9. “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S
10. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

Topics: Music Spotify UAE

5 reasons to go bananas for the nutrient-packed fruit

Updated 01 September 2020
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to go bananas for the nutrient-packed fruit

Updated 01 September 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

Bananas are one of the tastiest and most versatile foods around, and the good news is that they are packed with healthy nutrients. Use them in smoothies, fruit bowls, on their own as a snack or dessert, or in the lockdown favorite bake — banana bread. Perfect before or after training, this fruit is a nutritional powerhouse.

Skin health

The abundance of vitamin C and manganese contained in bananas makes them a superfood for the skin. Manganese works by helping the body utilize vitamin C, and they work together to protect against cell and tissue damage from free radicals. Both also help produce collagen, the protein that builds and holds your skin and bones together.

Vitamin C and manganese contained in bananas makes them a superfood for the skin. (Supplied)

Pregnancy

Bananas are a good source of potassium, which can help relieve the leg cramps that are common in pregnant women. They also contain vitamin B6, which is essential for fetal development and which can also help with nausea and vomiting during the first trimester. In addition to super nutrient vitamin C, which keeps immunity in order, bananas are also rich in fiber, which can help with constipation, something that affects half of all pregnant women.

Weight loss

The average banana has around 100 calories, which is pretty low considering how filling, nutritious and tasty they are. Opt for unripe (greener) bananas, which are higher in resistant starch and therefore more filling, helping to reduce appetite. Bananas can also help moderate blood sugar levels and may reduce appetite by slowing stomach emptying.

The average banana has around 100 calories, which is pretty low. (Shutterstock)

Blood pressure

Bananas keep high blood pressure in check due to a combination of high potassium and low sodium. One large banana provides over 10 percent of your daily potassium requirements, which means it can also contribute toward maintaining a healthy heart and kidneys.

Fitness

Bananas are fat-free and contain three natural sugars — sucrose, fructose and glucose — making them an excellent source of energy, especially for growing kids and exercise lovers. They have been labelled the perfect food for athletes due to their mineral content and quick-digesting carbs, making them an energizing addition to breakfast, a filling reboot between training sessions, and an excellent post-workout filler food with a protein shake. As mentioned, they may also play a part in reducing cramps that exercise can bring on.

Topics: diet health tips

Latest updates

Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer
EU top diplomat in Libya to push for peace talks
Fire erupts at Annahar newspaper building in downtown Beirut
FII in Saudi Arabia postponed until January
Bahrain king tells Kushner Gulf stability relies on Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.