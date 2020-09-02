You are here

Interest rising: Why bank branches are hoping for a new lease of life

Suburban bank branches, like Barclays in St Albans in the UK, could become regional working hubs for staff reluctant to commute to city centers. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Lenders have been slowly cutting the number of often unprofitable branches for years
Reuters

LONDON: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking in Europe, but it has also given some suburban branches an unexpected new purpose – as alternative office spaces for staff reluctant to commute to big headquarters in city centers.

Lenders have been slowly cutting the number of often unprofitable branches for years, but opposition from unions and politicians over leaving people without access to a physical outlet meant many were unable to cut on the scale they wanted.

Some are now looking to speed up closures to cut costs and better weather the crisis, including Credit Suisse and Commerzbank.

But others are changing tack. They are looking to take advantage of part of their networks of physical outposts to help adapt their businesses to the new reality.

“Banks will try to change them rather than just closing a huge number of unprofitable branches,” said Daniel Dawson, an associate at banking research firm RBR.

In Britain, Virgin Money said it was identifying branches where office staff who live locally could work rather than traveling into city center offices, while Santander’s UK unit said it was exploring a similar approach.

Lloyds, the UK’s biggest domestic bank, said it would launch “experiments” to test “how, where and when” its more than 60,000 employees could work from October.

“There’s a lot of conversations (within banks) about wellbeing, particularly in the winter months. The branch network can play a really vital role if it’s a safer environment to commute to,” said Sarah-Jane Osborne, a partner at property consultancy Arcadis, who has been advising banks.

The number of bank branches in the European Union fell from around 238,000 in 2008 to 174,000 at the end of 2018 according to the European Banking Federation.

The decline is likely to continue, as the overriding trend in banking is customers increasingly moving online — and this has only quickened during the pandemic.

Yet for some lenders, the new challenges posed by the pandemic are giving pause for thought.

“I think COVID-19 presents a new lease of life for branches specifically,” said John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody, who said he knew of several British banks considering allowing office staff to work from branches.

In Britain, banks have disclosed plans to close around 265 branches so far this year, according to data from consumer group Which?, well short of the peak of 868 in 2017.

The COVID-19 crisis is also accelerating some banks’ plans to remodel their branches.

RBR’s Dawson predicts, for example, that other lenders could follow the example of TSB, part of Spanish bank Sabadell, in phasing out lower-grade frontline positions, and look instead to bring in more advisory services.

“Doing less basic transactions allows branch staff to concentrate on other things like advice and sales which are more profitable for the banks,” said Dawson.

In Germany, regional lender Volksbank Stuttgart is now planning to repurpose eight — about a tenth — of its branches, with half offering only advisory services, and the others becoming self-service centers without any staff.

“Customers are changing their behavior and it’s an open secret that banks are making changes,” said board member Michael Huppert.

Logistics giant Maersk to cut jobs in major streamlining operation

Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Logistics giant Maersk to cut jobs in major streamlining operation

  • The company sold its oil and gas assets in 2017 to Total as part of its efforts to become a more streamlined company focused on its container
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Maersk will cut jobs in a major shake-up that will affect a third of the shipping giant’s staff as it seeks to integrate its seaborne container and in-land logistics businesses, it said on Tuesday.

Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, has been under pressure from investors to speed its transformation from an unwieldy conglomerate, but has proved resilient in the face of the pandemic.

Cost cuts and its reinstatement of more upbeat guidance last month have helped to double its share price since March.

The company sold its oil and gas assets in 2017 to Total as part of its efforts to become a more streamlined company focused on its container and in-land logistics business for large customers such as Walmart and Nike.

Under the shake-up, its Damco freight-forwarding business and Africa-focused carrier Safmarine will be integrated into Maersk by the end of the year and their brands will cease to exist, Maersk said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Simplifying the organization will regrettably impact jobs due to duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed,” Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said earlier in an internal email.

A Maersk spokeswoman said that between 26,000 and 27,000 employees out of Maersk’s total headcount of 80,000 will be affected by the restructuring.

The company did not say how many would be laid off and the internal email also gave no detail on the number of job cuts.

Hamburg Sud, which Maersk bought in 2016, will remain a separate brand but its back office will be rolled into that of Maersk, the company said.

The Hamburg Sud unit employs 4,500 people while Damco and Safmarine have 2,300 and 1,100 staff respectively.

Topics: logistics Maersk

Related

Business & Economy
Maersk sees drop in global container demand this year as supply chains hit
Business & Economy
Maersk sees slight pick up in container traffic next year

