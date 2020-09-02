You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte announces cash aid of $20.6 million for migrant worker children

Duterte announces cash aid of $20.6 million for migrant worker children

President Rodrigo Duterte.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2w4bw

Updated 26 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Duterte announces cash aid of $20.6 million for migrant worker children

  • Education subsidies will help families hit hardest by pandemic
Updated 26 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government has rolled out a 1 billion Philippine peso ($20.6 million) coronavirus cash assistance program for 33,000 college-level children of deceased or displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Because of the effect of the pandemic on the education of our children, we must help them with a tertiary education subsidy,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised address on Monday evening. The cash aid will target dependents of displaced, non-returning, repatriated or deceased Filipino migrant workers.

Duterte said that under the program, the subsidy will be handed to one college beneficiary of a qualified OFW enrolled or intending to enroll in a state university, college or private learning institution recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“This is a project of the CHED and the United Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education, in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment,” Duterte said.

In May, Duterte asked schools to provide staggered or installment-based payment options for students, citing difficult situations faced by “hard-pressed” parents in the pandemic.

He also directed the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines to provide loans to students, especially those “who could not afford to pay their tuition at all.”

During Monday’s briefing, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that repatriation efforts are ongoing and that the government has brought home about 174,000 OFWs since April.

“We have stabilized the repatriation process and we now have an average of 1,500 OFWs being brought home daily,” Lorenzana said.

Among recent arrivals, he added, is a third group of bodies of OFWs from the Middle East, 62 of whom died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

It follows sustained efforts by the government to repatriate Filipinos, especially those who were forced to close down businesses during the pandemic.

With thousands of OFWs rendered jobless and forced to return home in the crisis, the Central Bank of the Philippines reported a significant drop in remittances last month.

“Personal remittances from OFWs amounted to $2.341 billion in May 2020, 19.2 percent lower than the $2.896 billion recorded in May 2019,” the Central Bank said, adding that it was “the second consecutive month that personal remittances posted a year-on-year contraction.”

Total remittances for the first five months of 2020 totaled $12.83 billion, a 6.4 percent decrease from the $13.707 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The US registered the highest share in overseas Filipino remittances at 39.4 percent for the January to May period. It was followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, UK, UAE, Canada, Hong Kong, Qatar and Taiwan.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
Overseas Filipino workers feel neglected by Manila
Saudi Arabia
Philippine migrant rights group questions figures

AstraZeneca pens deal to produce tens of millions more vaccine doses

Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

AstraZeneca pens deal to produce tens of millions more vaccine doses

  • Announcement follows news it is starting final human trials
Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: AstraZeneca has signed a £50 million ($67 million) deal to produce tens of millions of additional doses of the vaccine it is developing in partnership with Oxford University.

The supply deal was signed with local biotech company Oxford Biomedica, and will provide a significant boost to AstraZeneca’s vaccine-manufacturing capacity.

The news of the deal came as the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant announced that it was commencing its final human trials to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

On Monday, AstraZeneca said it would be testing the inoculation on 50,000 people, 30,000 of whom are in the US.

If the trials are successful, it said it may have approval from US regulators by October for emergency use of the vaccine.

The global race to develop a safe and effective vaccine is entering its late stages, and a number of countries worldwide are closing in on being the first to roll out a vaccine en-masse.

Russia approved its controversial Sputnik V vaccine for widespread use after just two months of human testing, and said it would begin large-scale manufacturing despite doubts over its readiness from the World Health Organization.

Another major British drug manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline, has struck a deal with French company Sanofi Pasteur to develop a vaccine. They plan to begin human testing this month.

A number of leading vaccine candidates are based in China, and a senior health official said they have been giving one to health workers and border officials for “emergency use” since July.

But despite the global progress in developing vaccines and the widespread testing many are embarking on, doubts still remain about the efficacy of vaccination against coronavirus.

Last week, Dr. Sarah Gilbert, the lead scientist developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, cautioned that it is “difficult” to establish for how long any vaccine will provide protection from viral infection, and what level of immunity it will offer.

Topics: AstraZeneca vaccine Coronavirus

Related

World
AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment
World
EU agrees first COVID-19 vaccine deal with AstraZeneca in WHO blow

Latest updates

Duterte announces cash aid of $20.6 million for migrant worker children
Tesla plans capital raise after share surge
Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40
Saudi shares lead Gulf markets higher as slowdown eases
Zoom predicts revenue surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.