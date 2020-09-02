You are here

date 2020-09-02

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

The economy might have suffered, but LEGO sales have jumped during the coronavirus pandemic. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

  • Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a decade of double-digit sales increases came to an abrupt halt
  • While consumer sales grew 14 percent in the period, revenue rose by only 7 percent to $2.5 billion
Updated 23 sec ago

Reuters
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Sales of Lego jumped 14 percent in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said on Wednesday.
Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a decade of double-digit sales increases came to an abrupt halt.
Since then, the company has managed to outpace growth in the overall toy market, a trend that continued between January and June. Best known for its colorful plastic bricks, Lego competes for market share with the likes of Barbie maker Mattel and Hasbro.
“We saw a very positive development during the coronavirus lockdown when families began playing and building Lego sets together,” Chief Executive Niels Christiansen said in an interview.
“We’ve seen momentum continue into the second half of the year even after people started going back to work and to school. So the result is not just a reflection of two months when everyone was sitting at home,” said Christiansen, who took the helm at Lego in 2017.
Last year, Lego increased investments in e-commerce and its brand website, which saw the number of visitors double to 100 million in the first six months of 2020.
While consumer sales grew 14 percent in the period, revenue rose by only 7 percent to $2.5 billion. The difference in revenue and consumer sales was due to retailers drawing on existing inventory to meet demand, as Lego was forced to temporary shut production in Mexico and China.
The company was able to more than compensate for all its 616 shops worldwide being closed at some point during the pandemic by increasing online sales. Nearly all shops have now reopened, Lego said.
Operating profit grew 11 percent to $623.412 million, Lego said.
 

Topics: Lego economy Coronavirus COVID-19

Egypt’s external debt down to almost $111bn

Updated 02 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s external debt down to almost $111bn

  • The foreign debts at the end of the first quarter of this year were $20.07 billion in international bonds and $40.3 billion in loans
Updated 02 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt has announced, for the first time in years, a fall in the country’s external debt.

Figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the year showed the deferred payments total to be standing at $111.3 billion compared to $112.7 billion in Q4 of 2019.

A central bank report said the ratio of external debt to the gross domestic product decreased to 31.7 percent, which is considered a safe amount according to international standards.

Banking sources said that the Central Bank of Egypt had paid more than $17 billion in commitments to foreign funds and institutions during March and April, when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was spreading around the world.

Egypt had succeeded in obtaining around $9.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund and international markets between May and June, of which $4.4 billion had already been received with the rest arriving in two installments.

Central data revealed that the balance of long-term external debt decreased by $410 million during Q1, to record $100.975 billion, compared to $101.39 billion last December.

The balance of the debt fell to $10.316 billion by the end of March, compared to $11.28 billion at the end of last year.

Egypt’s foreign debt is split up with $60.4 billion owed by the government (54.27 percent), $27.78 billion by the Central Bank of Egypt (24.96 percent), $8.25 billion by other banks, and $14.85 billion in other sectors.

The external debt owed by the general government shrank by around $1 billion, down by 1.65 percent on a quarterly basis, to record $60.4 billion by the end of March, compared to $61.42 billion in December 2019.

The foreign debts owed by the Egyptian government at the end of the first quarter of this year were $20.07 billion in international bonds and $40.3 billion in loans.

The entire foreign debt owed by the government falls into the category of long-term debt with maturities of more than 12 months.

The monthly bulletin of the central bank revealed that the burdens of external debt service were recorded at around $13.7 billion between July 2019 and March and distributed in instalments valued at $10.6 billion with interest valued at $3.1 billion.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

