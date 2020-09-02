You are here

Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo terrorist killings that shook France

Hooded gunmen Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said Kouachi aiming Kalashnikov rifles toward police officer Ahmed Merabet, before shooting him dead after leaving the office of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7, 2015. (FILE/AFP/Courtesy of Jordi Mir)
Hooded gunmen Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said Kouachi aiming Kalashnikov rifles toward a police officer, before shooting him dead after leaving the office of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7, 2015. (FILE/AFP/Courtesy of Jordi Mir)
The covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading “All of this, just for that,” to be published on Sept. 2 to mark this week’s start of the trial for 14 accused in Jan. 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 02 September 2020
AFP

  • Evidence will be presented by 150 witnesses and experts
  • The Daesh-claimed France attacks that started on Jan. 7, 2015 saw 250 people killed
PARIS: Fourteen people accused of helping terrorist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went on trial Wednesday, over five years after days of terror that sent shockwaves through France.
The attacks that began on Jan. 7, 2015 sparked a series of terrorist attacks on French soil, including “lone wolf” killings by people said to be inspired by the Daesh group that have since claimed more than 250 lives.
The weekly — whose taboo-shattering style makes it for supporters a beacon of free speech — in a typically defiant move in its Wednesday issue republished cartoons of the prophet Mohammed that had angered Muslims around the world.
The trial got underway at a special court in Paris and will over the next two-and-half-months hear from some 150 experts and witnesses in hearings that will again open up one of the most painful chapters in France’s modern history.
Although the three assailants were killed by police, prosecutors have rejected claims that the trial will focus only on “little helpers” suspected of providing weapons or organizational support.
“It is about individuals who are involved in the logistics, the preparation of the events, who provided means of financing, operational material, weapons, a residence,” national anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told France Info radio on Monday.
“All this is essential to a terrorist operation,” he said, adding that relatives of the 17 victims and others would testify at the trial.

Twelve people, including some of France’s most celebrated cartoonists, were gunned down on Jan. 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed the paper’s offices in eastern Paris.
A day later, Amedy Coulibaly, who became close to Cherif Kouachi while they were in prison, killed a 27-year-old police officer, Clarissa Jean-Philippe, during a traffic check in Montrouge, outside Paris.
Then on Jan. 9, Coulibaly killed four men, all Jews, during a hostage-taking at the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris. He recorded a video saying the three attacks were coordinated and carried out in the name of the Daesh terror group.
Coulibaly was killed when police stormed the supermarket. The Kouachi brothers were killed when officers carried out a nearly simultaneous operation at the printing shop where they were holed up in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris.
“We will never lie down. We will never give up,” Charlie Hebdo director Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau, who was wounded in the attack and will attend the trial, wrote in an editorial published Wednesday.
The publication of the cartoons drew fresh condemnation from Pakistan’s foreign ministry, which said the decision to print them again was “deeply offensive.”
But French President Emmanuel Macron defended the “freedom to blaspheme” and paid tribute to the victims of the attack.
“A president of France should never judge the editorial choice of a journalist or editorial staff because there is freedom of the press which is rightly cherished,” he said on a visit to Beirut.
Christophe Deloire, the head of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom group, hailed the decision to republish the cartoons.
“It is a courageous move and a very strong affirmation of their freedom of expression and their refusal to be intimidated,” he said outside the court.

The trial was originally set for last spring but was delayed by the coronavirus crisis that shut down most French courthouses.
Of the 14 suspects, three are being tried in absentia: Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly’s girlfriend, and two brothers, Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine, all of whom fled for IS-controlled areas in Syria or Iraq just days before the attacks.
The Belhoucine brothers were reportedly killed while fighting alongside IS, while French officials suspect Boumedienne is on the run in Syria. Arrests warrants remain outstanding for all three.
Mohamed Belhoucine and Ali Riza Polat, a French citizen of Turkish origin, face the most serious charges of complicity in a terrorist act, which carried a a maximum sentence of life in jail.
The former is thought to have become the ideological mentor of Coulibaly after meeting him in jail, opening up channels of communication for him to IS.
Polat, seen as close to Coulibaly, is suspected of playing a central role in preparing the attacks, notably by helping to build up the arsenal of weapons used.
Most of the other suspects are on trial for association with a terror group, a crime that comes with a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
Given its historical importance, the trial at the Paris courthouse will be filmed for France’s official archives, a first for a terror trial. It is scheduled to run until Nov. 10.

US staff at UK base immune to prosecution during ‘war on terror’

  • British politicians, rights groups criticized London for allowing laws to be broken
  • Staff were likely involved in ‘extraordinary rendition’ program
LONDON: Some 200 American civilian and technical staff at a UK military base were given diplomatic immunity for activities linked to the “war on terror,” raising questions about British involvement in torture and rendition.

Newly released documents show that the British government repeatedly extended diplomatic immunity for staff at a US communications station in the UK because of the “demand brought on by the global war on terrorism and the war in Iraq.”

Diplomatic immunity protects foreign individuals from prosecution for crimes committed in another country, and is a privilege most often held by ambassadors.

But human rights group Reprieve said it appears to have been used to protect American civilians in the UK for their involvement in “extraordinary rendition” — a process in which the US and its allies forcefully abducted foreign citizens to interrogate them, while circumventing national laws on torture and detention.

Many of those abducted were taken from Arab countries and were never prosecuted with a crime.

Reprieve said it suspects that staff at the base may have been gathering intelligence for rendition flights, and the documents show a steady increase in the number of Americans granted immunity from prosecution as the UK became more involved in renditions.

According to Reprieve, at least 779 people — including at least 15 children — were subject to extraordinary rendition to Guantanamo alone. The figure for total renditions is likely far higher.

The UK and US have often faced criticism for their complicity in human rights abuses committed as part of the rendition and torture program.

Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, said: “Only by fully investigating this dark part of British history can we hope not to make the same mistakes. We need an independent, judge-led inquiry.”

David Davis, a former British Cabinet minister, questioned why so many US citizens needed diplomatic immunity during the Iraq war.

“The only thing I can think of that makes sense is that they were involved in things which might have been in breach of British law,” he told The Times newspaper.

“Was it in support of rendition flights, or ambushes and arrests and so on? That would mean our allies were carrying out activities in contravention of our policies, and we were giving them immunity.”

A previous enquiry by the British intelligence and security committee concluded that the UK had tolerated “inexcusable” treatment of detainees by the US after 9/11.

