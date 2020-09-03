Turkey expands social restrictions nationwide

ANKARA: Turkey is expanding restrictions imposed on social gatherings such as wedding and engagement parties and henna nights in more than a dozen provinces to the entire country.
An Interior Ministry circular sent to Turkey’s 81 provinces late Wednesday says such social gatherings will banned from Friday. Marriage registration ceremonies will be allowed but will be restricted to one hour only.
The decision came after the health minister said the country is experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak and blamed gatherings at weddings and holidays.
The number of daily infections have tipped above 1,500 — levels previously seen in mid-June. More than 273,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Turkey since March.
