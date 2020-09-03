You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey expands social restrictions nationwide

Turkey expands social restrictions nationwide

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says the country is experiencing ” the second peak of the first wave ” of the coronavirus outbreak. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/me5hu

Updated 03 September 2020
AP

Turkey expands social restrictions nationwide

  • The number of daily infections have tipped above 1,500 — levels previously seen in mid-June
  • More than 273,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Turkey since March
Updated 03 September 2020
AP

ANKARA: Turkey is expanding restrictions imposed on social gatherings such as wedding and engagement parties and henna nights in more than a dozen provinces to the entire country.
An Interior Ministry circular sent to Turkey’s 81 provinces late Wednesday says such social gatherings will banned from Friday. Marriage registration ceremonies will be allowed but will be restricted to one hour only.
The decision came after the health minister said the country is experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak and blamed gatherings at weddings and holidays.
The number of daily infections have tipped above 1,500 — levels previously seen in mid-June. More than 273,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Turkey since March.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
US: Turkey-sent Syrian fighters generate backlash in Libya
Middle-East
Turkey detains top Daesh member

Dubai launches retirement visa scheme for expats

Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai launches retirement visa scheme for expats

  • The retirement visa would be renewable every five years
  • Retirees need to meet one of three financial requirements for eligibility
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai government announced Wednesday a retirement program that offers resident expatriates and foreigners the chance to retire in the emirate.
The “Retire in Dubai” scheme would allow eligible residents aged 55 and over to apply for a retirement visa that would be renewable every five years.
The scheme is thought to be the first of its kind in the region.
Retirees need to meet one of three financial requirements for eligibility: earning a monthly income of 20,000 dirhams ($5,500); having savings of 1 million dirhams; or owning a property in Dubai worth 2 million dirhams.
As a start, the program will focus on residents working in Dubai who have reached retirement age.
Applicants must have valid UAE health insurance. 
The program is being spearheaded by Dubai Tourism in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
Helal Saeed Al-Marri, Dubai Tourism’s director general, said it was launched to “further enhance Dubai’s position as an iconic global city and make it the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination.”“The retirement programme will contribute towards our tourism economy by facilitating frequent visits from families and friends of the retirees and increasing visitation from markets with a high retiree population,” he said.
Dubai, which is home to more than 200 nationalities, aims to become a preferred retirement destination to reinforce the emirate's status as a preferred tourism and lifestyle hub.

Topics: Dubai tourism retirement UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai hotel claims kosher food first

Latest updates

Dubai launches retirement visa scheme for expats
Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths
Luxury desert escape in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
British Australian academic’s every movement monitored in Iranian prison
Israel’s El Al announces cargo flight to Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.