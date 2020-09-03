You are here

  Dubai hotel claims kosher food first

Dubai hotel claims kosher food first

  • Habtoor Hospitality has partnered with Ellis Kosher Kitchen to introduce Kosher food and beverage services to its UAE kitchens
  • Hotels offering Kosher Catering will include Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai and others
LONDON: Dubai-based Al-Habtoor Group said it has become the first UAE hotel operator to offer kosher food to its guests.
It comes just days after the first flight between the UAE and Israel and warming relations between the pair.
Habtoor Hospitality has partnered with Ellis Kosher Kitchen to introduce Kosher food and beverage services to its UAE kitchens.
It means that meals will be prepared in accordance with the OU Kosher Certification (Orthodox United), an established form of certification when it comes to handling Kosher meals globally.
Guests with kosher meal preferences will be able to select from an assortment of dishes packaged and sealed with an OU Certified stamp.
Hotels offering Kosher Catering will include Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel and Habtoor Polo Resort.
Earlier this week an El Al airliner completed the first official flight between Israel and the UAE after the Gulf state became only the third Arab country in the region to recognize Israel.

