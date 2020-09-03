You are here

  • Home
  • China commemorates 75th anniversary of end of Pacific War

China commemorates 75th anniversary of end of Pacific War

Chinese 155mm self-propelled howitzers take part in a parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of Japan’s surrender during World War II held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5p9dn

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

China commemorates 75th anniversary of end of Pacific War

  • Communist Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping led government officials in a minute of silence
  • Japan launched a full-on invasion of China in 1937
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China on Thursday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, during which it endured a brutal invasion and occupation of much of its territory by Japan.
Communist Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping led government officials in a minute of silence and presentation of floral wreaths at a memorial hall dedicated to soldiers and civilians who participated in the struggle.
Japan launched a full-on invasion of China in 1937, marked by urban warfare and atrocities such as the notorious Rape of Nanking.
While armies under Nationalist Party leader Chiang Kai-shek fought most of the major battles, Communist Party guerrillas under Mao Zedong forced Japan to divert soldiers and resources from battlefields elsewhere with low-level engagements.
Although Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri on Sept.2, 1945, China marks the end of the war on Sept. 3 when it first held nationwide celebrations.
The Communists swept to power in 1949 following renewed civil war against the Nationalists and continue to uphold the struggle against Japan as a source of their legitimacy to rule. Chiang relocated his Republic of China government to Taiwan, where it continues to enjoy strong though unofficial US support after making a transition to full democracy more than two decades again.
The relatively low-key commemoration reflects social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus outbreak and contrasts sharply with how China has marked other significant anniversaries, including a lavish military parade through the center of Beijing last Oct. 1 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.
Earlier on Thursday, Xi told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he wanted to work for “international fairness and justice,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
The exchange of messages was intended to commemorate the joint struggle of China and the former Soviet Union against the Axis powers, and also underscores the close cooperation over recent years between China and Russia in resisting the influence of Washington and the democratic West.
The two nations should use the 75 anniversary of the war’s end as an “opportunity to lead their countries toward deeper comprehensive strategic coordination,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.
“He also suggested that the two sides make concerted efforts with the international community to actively uphold and practice multilateralism,” Xinhua said, referencing China’s standard term for resisting American and Western influence.

Topics: China Japan

Related

Special
World
Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine
Special
World
India, China in war of words over latest Himalayan border troops clash

Singapore detects new COVID-19 clusters at migrant worker dormitories

Updated 03 September 2020
Reuters

Singapore detects new COVID-19 clusters at migrant worker dormitories

  • Authorities declared last month that all workers living in dormitories had recovered or had been tested to be free from COVID-19
  • But, over the last two weeks new clusters have emerged
Updated 03 September 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore health authorities have detected new COVID-19 clusters at foreign worker dormitories previously found to be clear of the infection, highlighting the challenge in containing the spread of the highly infectious virus.
The vast majority of Singapore’s nearly 57,000 cases are from cramped dormitories that house more than 300,000 mostly South Asian workers employed in sectors such as construction and ship-building.
Authorities declared last month that all workers living in dormitories had recovered or had been tested to be free from COVID-19.
But, over the last two weeks new clusters have emerged. On Wednesday, the health ministry said clusters were detected at three more dormitories after finding links between cases.
Besides swab tests, Singapore has also been conducting serological tests in the dormitories to determine if some of these cases are current or past infections. Among Wednesday’s 43 new dormitory cases, serological test results for at least 23 were positive, which indicated likely past infections, the health ministry said.
While Singapore had initially won international praise for containing the spread of the virus, it had to implement a two-month lockdown after mass outbreaks in the dormitories. It also embarked on a strict quarantining and a testing regime for the dormitories.
The government would “have acted more aggressively and sooner on the migrant worker dormitories” had it known earlier about asymptomatic cases and how easily the infection could spread, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech on Wednesday.

Topics: Singapore Coronavirus

Related

World
Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes
World
Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Latest updates

CAA amends SOPS for flights till Oct 31
China commemorates 75th anniversary of end of Pacific War
Dubai hotel claims kosher food first
Turkey expands social restrictions nationwide
Singapore detects new COVID-19 clusters at migrant worker dormitories

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.