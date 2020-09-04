JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 3,269 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the overall tally to 187,537, according to data from the country’s health ministry.
It was the third consecutive day of new infections above 3,000 and followed Thursday’s record-high 3,622 new cases.
Indonesia also reported 82 new deaths on Friday, raising its total fatalities to 7,832, Southeast Asia’s highest number.
Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day
