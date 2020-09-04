You are here

Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day

Workers load a mock coffin onto a pickup truck as part of an awareness drive against the COVID-19 in Jakarta on September 1, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Indonesia also reported 82 new deaths on Friday
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 3,269 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the overall tally to 187,537, according to data from the country’s health ministry.
It was the third consecutive day of new infections above 3,000 and followed Thursday’s record-high 3,622 new cases.
Indonesia also reported 82 new deaths on Friday, raising its total fatalities to 7,832, Southeast Asia’s highest number.

Philippines confirms 3,714 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

Reuters

Philippines confirms 3,714 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

  • Confirmed cases have increased to 232,072, with 3,737 deaths
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Friday reported 3,714 coronavirus infections and 49 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 232,072 while COVID-19 deaths have reached 3,737.

