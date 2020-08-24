You are here

UAE, China to supply Indonesia with vaccine

Indonesian firemen at work to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak at Margo City shopping mall, which was closed to the public, in Depok, Indonesia. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Deal inked during a three-day visit by Indonesian officials to the emirates
JAKARTA: The UAE and China will provide Indonesia with 10 million doses of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drug this year as Jakarta shores up efforts for vaccine cooperation, amid struggles to contain the outbreak in the country of 270 million people.

The commitment by Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare and China’s vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm CNBG, which has been conducting the phase three clinical trial of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi since June, was made to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Saturday during a three-day visit to the UAE.

Marsudi, accompanied by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, began the visit on Friday, the first by Indonesian officials since the two countries agreed to establish a travel corridor for essential business, official, and diplomatic purposes on July 29.

“Indonesia has also sent a reviewer team to closely observe the phase three clinical trial of a candidate vaccine that G42 and Sinopharm are cooperating to develop, and we have in principle agreed for future triangular cooperation between Indonesia, G42, and Sinopharm,” Marsudi told journalists in Jakarta on Saturday evening via a virtual press conference from Abu Dhabi.

The two officials met with their Emirati counterparts, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, minister of energy and infrastructure, to follow up on various economic cooperations on energy, infrastructure, and agriculture investments worth $22.9 billion, which were secured during President Joko Widodo’s visit
to the Gulf state in January.

This is the second vaccine supply commitment which Indonesia had secured in a week, following a deal with China’s biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, when Marsudi and Thohir visited Sanya on China’s Hainan Island earlier this week. 

Both Sinovac and Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine manufacturer, Bio Farma, signed a deal on Thursday for up to 50 million doses from November 2020 to March 2021.

“By the end of 2020, Indonesia will have up to 30 million vaccines from G42 and Sinovac,” Achmad Rizal Purnama, the Foreign Ministry’s director for Middle East affairs, told Arab News on Sunday.

Bio Farma is expected to receive the first shipment of 10 million vaccines from Sinovac in November with another 10 million in December, spokesperson Iwan Setiawan told Arab News.

Indonesia has been conducting clinical trials on 1,620 volunteers for a candidate vaccine developed by Sinovac since Aug. 11 in West Java. The human trials are scheduled to end in February 2021.

According to the World Health Organization, drugs manufactured by Sinovac and Sinopharm are among the six vaccines, out of 30 developed worldwide, currently undergoing phase three of clinical evaluation, with the remaining 24 still in the first and second phases.

In addition to a vaccine supply commitment from G42 through Kimia Farma, Thohir said that G42 also forged cooperation with an Indonesian pharmaceutical company, Indofarma, to supply artificial intelligence-based test kits for the detection of COVID-19 by using laser technology.

“We think that this technology could help to trace cases more rapidly and surely would support us in conducting economic activities safely,” Marsudi said.

Meanwhile, Purnama said that the deal with Indofarma would seek to develop the test kit to also detect other vector-borne or bacteria-borne diseases, which would be very useful in Indonesia where the prevalence of mosquito-borne dengue fever and malaria, as well as bacteria-borne tuberculosis, is still high.

As per Aug. 23, Indonesia reported 2,037 new infection cases across all 34 provinces, raising the national total to 153,535, with 6,680 deaths reported, while 107,500 patients have since recovered from the disease.

The capital Jakarta and other provinces on Indonesia’s most populated island of Java remain the worst-affected regions.

Unlike other countries, Indonesia did not impose a full lockdown as part of its virus control measures, opting instead to enforce what it termed as large-scale social restrictions, most of which have now been eased.

It also encouraged travel to boost domestic tourism, in compliance with health protocols, despite cases of infections remaining high, since the national economy sits on the verge of a recession with its GDP contracting for the first time in 20 years to 5.32 percent year on year in the second quarter of this year.

Malaysia looks to reboot economy with travel ‘green zones’

Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia looks to reboot economy with travel ‘green zones’

  • Country’s tourism sector severely impacted by coronavirus pandemic
Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: With the coronavirus pandemic dealing a severe blow to Malaysia’s tourism sector and domestic travelers unable to revive the industry, the country’s tourism ministry has welcomed the government’s decision to launch travel “green zones” for foreigners. 

“We’ve always been consistent in our approach of asking the government to review international borders,” Tan Kok Liang, president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), told Arab News, adding that the green zones are “most welcome.”

Domestic travel, despite several efforts taken by MATTA, is not enough to “regenerate sustainable revenues streams” for the nation, he said.

Green zones are routes that have been identified as safe for travel, but with strict testing and monitoring during a visit.

Some countries require a travel itinerary for visitors as well as mandatory testing before departure and also upon arrival. Visitors need not undergo 14-day quarantines. 

The proposal to launch the green zones with Australia, Brunei, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam was mooted by Malaysia’s Tourism Ministry in July, with its implementation subject to bilateral agreements based on health, immigration, data tracking and monitoring by each country. 

To limit economic losses due to the pandemic, Malaysia has allowed interstate travel since May, with strict measures in place, including social distancing and mandatory use of face masks.

Dr. Lim Chee Han, a senior researcher at the Third World Network, an international research and advocacy organization, said 69 percent of foreign arrivals to Malaysia last year were reportedly from fellow member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Many service sectors, especially the tourism sector, are desperate to have a revival of some kind of economic activities,” he told Arab News.

In terms of precautionary measures, he said he foresees the use of rapid test kits for all visitors, who will undergo mandatory health screenings upon arrival. Currently, all foreign arrivals must undergo a 14-day self quarantine after testing at airports. 

Malaysia, a popular Southeast Asian travel destination, welcomed 13.35 million international tourists in the first half of 2019, contributing 41.69 billion ringgits ($9.97 billion) in revenue.

On July 18, Arab News reported that Malaysia saw an estimated 50,000 tourists from the Middle East in the first quarter of 2020.

This coincided with the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign, which sought to generate $24.26 billion in tourism revenue with a target of 30 million inbound travelers.

Topics: Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Coronavirus

