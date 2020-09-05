You are here

Tough start for new boss of BA-owner as Walsh bows out

Luis Gallego will have to steer its British Airways and Iberia out of the depths of the worst downturn in aviation history. (Supplied)
  • Unions have vowed to fight the cuts and the British government said the plan was a “breach of faith” after the airline accessed state funds to pay wages during the crisis
LONDON: With an enviable reputation, IAG’s CEO Willie Walsh would be a hard act to follow at the best of times, but his successor Luis Gallego will have to steer its British Airways and Iberia out of the depths of the worst downturn in aviation history.
A former pilot and dealmaker, Walsh created IAG by dragging two old-fashioned flag carriers into the modern age of budget flying, taking a tough line on unions and cutting costs to build a group that for years outperformed traditional European peers.
As a key player within IAG, Gallego took the helm of Iberia in 2013 and was credited with turning the Spanish airline around. His task now will be to cut group costs while managing damaged relations with unions and politicians and stepping up the battle with low-cost Ryanair and easyJet.
Gallego steps into the role on Sept. 8 and said of his new tenure: “Our idea is to compete with everybody.”
The world looked very different when Walsh announced his retirement in January. He was set to leave on a high, with IAG’s share price and profits close to record levels.
Weeks later COVID-19 hit, and airlines were in the eye of the storm. With one of the world’s largest airline groups bleeding cash, he postponed his retirement to steady the ship.
On the day he bows out IAG expects to raise €2.75 billion ($3.25 billion) at its annual meeting from shareholders in a rights issue which is backed by its biggest shareholder, Qatar.
“Major shareholders are satisfied that IAG’s equity raise will be enough to weather the crisis … or at least that’s their hope,” said one banking source.
The group has already slashed costs at British Airways, with 12,000 jobs set to go and new terms for some long-serving staff.
Unions have vowed to fight the cuts and the British government said the plan was a “breach of faith” after the airline accessed state funds to pay wages during the crisis.
A motion to approve Walsh’s incentive bonus of £883,000 at the meeting could inflame tensions. The Institutional Shareholder Services group said it should be rejected.
Another challenge on the horizon is the need to renegotiate the price of Air Europa, the Spanish airline which IAG agreed to buy pre-crisis.
His job will also not be made any easier by the stop-start nature of flying and the impact COVID-19 is having on IAG’s key routes, including Britain, Spain and the United States.
But Gallego does have reasons to be optimistic. Unlike Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, IAG was not bailed out by government and retains its independence and speed of movement.
“Their main competitor for European consolidation, Lufthansa, just dropped out of the race,” said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska.
“Our bigger question over the next three years is, will they come up with the next big thing?” said Roeska. “Will Luis be able to phrase a strategy for the group that convinces employees, convinces shareholders to go with him?“
Walsh, one of the most experienced bosses in the industry, said he will be watching “with interest from a distance.”
He shrugged off questions about his own next move, telling analysts on a final call he would be “in Mary Mac’s Pub, and a few other nice pubs in Dublin.”

Nissan’s Ghosn gone, American Kelly faces Japan trial alone

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who is charged with financial misconduct, will face the first day of his trial on his 64th birthday. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
AP

Nissan’s Ghosn gone, American Kelly faces Japan trial alone

  • Defendant held for almost two years as justice system comes under scrutiny
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: His boss Carlos Ghosn escaped financial misconduct charges by fleeing the country, but another former Nissan executive is still awaiting trial in Japan: Greg Kelly.

Kelly’s trial in Tokyo District Court is to open Sept. 15, nearly two years after his arrest, and the day he turns 64. If convicted of charges related to alleged under-reporting of Ghosn’s income, Kelly could face up to a decade in prison.
Even if acquitted, he has already paid a heavy price, unable to leave Japan and go home to Tennessee while out on bail. He has yet to see his newborn grandchild. His wife got a student visa to stay with him in Tokyo. Kelly, like Ghosn, says he is innocent.
Tokyo prosecutors say Kelly and Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., violated financial laws by under-reporting Ghosn’s pay by about 9 billion yen ($85 million) from 2011 through 2018.
Jamie Wareham, Kelly’s lawyer in the US, says a compensation agreement was never finalized. He believes the real motive was a “corporate coup” to oust Ghosn by others at Nissan who feared he might engineer a takeover by its French alliance partner, Renault.
“The whole thing is a fraud,” Wareham told The Associated Press by phone.
Ghosn could have been a star witness for the defense. But he is gone, having fled to Lebanon late last year, hidden in a box aboard a private jet.
“He is frustrated. He is upset,” Wareham said of Kelly. “He has been abused from the beginning by the Japanese system.”
Nissan’s US division hired Kelly, who has a law degree, in 1988. He became a representative director in 2012, the first American on Nissan’s board. Kelly worked in legal counsel and human resources at the company. He was arrested in November 2018, upon his arrival from the US in Japan, thinking he was going to attend Nissan meetings.
Kelly has not been charged with breach of trust allegations that Ghosn is facing, which center around suspected use of Nissan money for personal purposes, including fancy homes. Ghosn’s lawyers have argued the properties were needed for work, and contend that such questions could have been raised internally at the company and did not require prosecution.
Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said the preparations for Kelly’s trial took a long time because of the massive amounts of evidence involved.
“We feel we have a solid case with ample evidence to win a guilty verdict,” Yamamoto told reporters recently.

FASTFACT

Tokyo prosecutors allege Kelly and Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., violated financial laws by under-reporting Ghosn’s pay by about 9 billion yen ($85 million) from 2011 through 2018.

Wareham, Kelly’s counsel, said prosecutors have sent the equivalent of a billion pages of documents, mostly in English, that can only be examined on a computer at the Tokyo legal team’s office. They have yet to hand over more than 70 7-inch-size boxes full of material marked as evidence, with only two weeks left before the trial opens.
Wareham said Kelly’s treatment has been unfair, but he is confident Kelly will be vindicated because he is so “obviously innocent,” he said.
Nissan was charged as a company, and Nissan and Kelly will be tried together. Nissan has acknowledged guilt and made changes to the statements on compensation. It was fined 2.4 billion yen ($22.6 million) fine but still faces related charges.
In a trial likely to last about a year, Nissan employees, including former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, are expected to testify in support of the prosecutors. Saikawa replaced Ghosn but resigned last year over financial misconduct allegations of his own. He has not been charged.
Separately, Japan is seeking the extradition of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, wanted on charges of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan. They are being held in a Massachusetts jail without bail.
Ghosn has repeatedly slammed Japan’s court system, denouncing it as “hostage justice.”
That is a widespread criticism, given that the conviction rate is above 99 percent. Suspects are routinely grilled by police or prosecutors without a lawyer present and held for months before trial, a practice that critics say leads to false confessions and lacks a presumption of innocence.
At the heart of the whole Ghosn saga is the tendency for Japanese executives to be paid far less than their Western counterparts, while they work more as part of “salaryman” teams than as powerful leaders.
In 2010, when Japan started requiring the public disclosure of individual executives’ pay, Ghosn’s $9.5 million annual salary raised eyebrows.
Ghosn defended his higher than usual compensation as what he deserved for what he had achieved at Nissan, leading its turnaround from the brink of collapse after he was sent by Renault in 1999.
Since Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, it’s unlikely Ghosn will ever face trial. But his legacy at Nissan is likely to overshadow Kelly’s trial.
“My prayers go to Greg Kelly and his family who remain trapped by the Japanese Hostage Justice System,” Ghosn said in a tweet earlier this year.

Topics: Nissan

