California braces for record-setting heatwave, more fires

People flock to the beach in Venice Beach, California to escape the heat wave on September 4, 2020. (AFP / Robyn Beck)
Updated 05 September 2020
AFP

  • Death Valley — located near California's border with Nevada — recording a high of 130 degrees F (54.4 C), one of the hottest
AFP

LOS ANGELES: California is bracing for record-breaking temperatures and dangerous fire weather conditions this Labor Day weekend, with the National Weather Service urging people to limit outdoor activity and to stay hydrated.
“Saturday and Sunday will be about 20 to 30 degrees above normal across the entire area,” Frank Fisher, a NWS meteorologist for the southern part of the state, told AFP.
“By Monday, we should be 10 to 20 degrees above normal ... but still very warm and dangerous outside,” he added.
Fisher said temperatures are expected to peak to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 Celsius) in the Los Angeles area on Sunday and to 118 Fahrenheit (47.8 Celsius) further inland in Woodland Hills.
Excessive heat warnings through the holiday weekend and possibly beyond have also been issued in other western states including Arizona and Nevada.
The warm temperatures in California come as the state is recovering from another heat wave in mid-August and devastating wildfires that have burned some 1.5 million acres in the last three weeks.
That heat wave also set records, with Death Valley — located near the border with Nevada — recording a high of 130 degrees, one of the hottest temperatures ever measured on Earth with modern instruments.
Weather forecasters said red flag warnings indicating the potential for dangerous fire conditions had been issued in many parts of California for the weekend, notably in the Santa Barbara mountains, north of Los Angeles.
“We have the heat, winds and low humidity,” a perfect cocktail for fires, Fisher said.
“Our big issue with this excessive heat,” he added, “is the fact that it’s a holiday weekend and a lot of people are going out.”
He said the National Weather Service was recommending people refrain from outdoor activities such as hiking and remain indoors during the day.
Once the sun sets, however, evening temperatures are not expected to bring much relief.
“This is going to be the warmest nighttimes we are going to have in a while,” Fisher said. “We are looking for temperatures to be in the upper 70s and even upper 80s, the warmest being Saturday night.”
And if you’re expecting to go to a restaurant in the Los Angeles area or other regions, where only outdoor dining is allowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, you may want to think twice.
“Outdoor dining is not going to work this weekend,” Fisher said.
The situation is not expected to be any better further north — in the Bay Area and beyond — where dangerous hot conditions are also predicted.
“It’s certainly gonna be hot all over,” said Jonathan Garner, a NWS meteorologist for that region.
“In areas like Ukiah, the record of 108 degrees could be exceeded by one or two degrees,” he told AFP, referring to a city about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

  • Around 200 protesters in Melbourne rallied with chants of ‘freedom’ and ‘human rights matter’
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Protesters against a COVID-19 lockdown defied police in Australia’s hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions.
Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of “freedom” and “human rights matter,” surrounded by swarms of police.
One of the arrests was for assaulting police, while others were arrested or fined for breaching health restrictions, Victoria police said in a statement.
“It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting,” state Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.
Victoria reported 76 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths on Saturday. Andrews is due to outline plans on Sunday for easing Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which shut large parts of the economy, required everyone to stay home except for essential business and imposed a nighttime curfew.
There were two rallies in Sydney and one in Byron Bay in the state of New South Wales, which also breached local restrictions against large gatherings.
Outside Victoria, Australia reported five new coronavirus infections in New South Wales, one in Queensland and one in South Australia.
Over the past two months, infections in the country have more than tripled to 26,207, with Victoria making up around 75 percent of the total. Australia’s deaths from COVID-19 have surged over that period to 748 from 104, with Victoria making up 90 percent.
“These stark figures show us the serious impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria,” Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, told reporters.
Victoria’s new cases were below 100 most days this week, down from a peak of 725 new infections on Aug. 5, but remain higher than health officials had hoped five weeks into a six-week hard lockdown.
“The tail of the second wave is a stubborn thing,” Andrews said.
Australia’s government and businesses have urged Victoria, which makes up about a quarter of the nation’s economy, to lift the restrictions as the country has sunk into its first recession since 1991.
Andrews said he would take a “steady and safe” approach out of the lockdown.
“This is a health problem in the first instance and until you fix the health problem, there can be no economic repair,” he said.
In neighboring New Zealand, a former prime minister of the Cook Islands, Joseph Williams, died of COVID-19. His was the second coronavirus-related death in the country in two days, following an outbreak in the country’s largest city, Auckland, taking the country’s total to 24 deaths.

