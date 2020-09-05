You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil’s President Bolsonaro rapped for stirring doubt on COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro rapped for stirring doubt on COVID-19 vaccine

1 / 3
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on September 2, 2020. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
2 / 3
Workers disinfect an area of the Museum of Tomorrow prior to its reopening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 4, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL)
3 / 3
Workers disinfect an area of the Museum of Tomorrow prior to its reopening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 4, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdvnm

Updated 05 September 2020
AP

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro rapped for stirring doubt on COVID-19 vaccine

  • Bolsonaro has set himself from the onset against lockdowns and other broad restrictions on activity imposed by governors at the recommendation of health experts
Updated 05 September 2020
AP

SAO PAULO: Critics of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are again speaking out against the leader’s stance on the coronavirus pandemic, this time rejecting his view that vaccination for the virus shouldn’t be mandatory.
Bolsonaro’s first such comments came Monday, when he told a supporter, “No one can force anyone to get a vaccine.” He repeated it Thursday night during a live broadcast on Facebook, adding his opposition to administering vaccines that are yet to be proven on Brazilian soil.
“It has been proven in other countries, but not here in Brazil,” he said, without specifying to which potential vaccine he was referring. “We cannot be irresponsible and put a vaccine into people’s bodies. As I said, nobody can oblige someone to take a vacccine.”
The comments were swiftly rebuked by opponents on social media.
Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria, a former Bolsonaro ally turned foe, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that immunization cannot be viewed as a personal decision. Sao Paulo, with 46 million residents, is the pandemic’s epicenter in Brazil, with its more than 30,000 dead from COVID-19 accounting for about a fourth of the country’s death toll from the illness.
“It is sad that once again Brazil’s president is setting a denialist example,” Doria said in a video call. “It should be obligatory, except in special cases or under health circumstances that justify not taking a vaccine. An infected person infects others, and makes possible the death of others.”
Brazil’s Workers’ Party, an adversary of both Bolsonaro and Doria, said in a statement that the president’s efforts to create an air of doubt about a future vaccine “ignores the importance of the shots to protect the health of the entire population.”
The national health council, which is a branch of Bolsonaro’s own health ministry, said in a statement that the government should not be talking about vaccination against COVID-19 not being mandatory.
“The right to individual liberty is not absolute to the point of being above the collective well-being,” the council said.
Since the onset of the crisis, Bolsonaro has set himself against lockdowns and other broad restrictions on activity imposed by governors at the recommendation of health experts. The president called COVID-19 “a little flu,” and warned that shutting down the economy would inflict a greater hardship on the millions who live hand to mouth.
Brazil’s health ministry to date has confirmed more than 4 million cases of the disease and 125,000 deaths. Both numbers trail only the United States, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Because Brazil’s caseload is so high, and it has a large, dispersed population of 210 million people, several vaccine developers selected the nation to conduct human trials of their products.
Bolsonaro’s federal government struck an initial deal with AstraZeneca for 30 million doses of its vaccine, which could later rise to 100 million in total.
Sao Paulo’s state government, meanwhile, forged an agreement with Chinese vaccine developer Sinovac for 60 million shots, if it is proven effective. But Bolsonaro supporters frequently call COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” and reject working with companies from China.
Doria said Bolsonaro’s move to stir skepticism about foreign-made vaccines is a mistake.
“With one vaccine we cannot immunize the entire Brazilian population. We need two, three, maybe four, produced in large scale,” the governor said. “As long as it is proven to be efficient, it doesn’t matter if it is Chinese, Russian, French, American or British. What matters is that it saves lives.”
A recent poll by Ipsos Institute in 27 countries published Wednesday found 88% of Brazilians surveyed said they would get immunized against COVID-19 if a vaccine was available.
Brazil’s health ministry expects the distribution of vaccines can start in the first months of 2021.
Max Igor Lopes, an infectious disease specialist at Sao Paulo’s Hospital das Clinicas, believes controversy about mandatory vaccination isn’t helpful.
“What is important is that people take the vaccine because they understand that it brings a benefit to them,” he said. “And this is the vaccine’s purpose.”

Topics: Coronavirus Jair Bolsonaro COVID-19 Brazil

Related

World
Brazil tops 100,000 virus deaths as global COVID-19 cases nears 20 million
Middle-East
Spike in coronavirus cases in Gaza worries main UN aid group

Indian, Chinese defense ministers meet amid border tensions

Updated 3 min ago
AP

Indian, Chinese defense ministers meet amid border tensions

  • ‘Peace and security in the region demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international rules’
Updated 3 min ago
AP

NEW DELHI: The defense ministers from India and China have met in the Russian capital as the two sides try to resolve rising tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers.
Neither side gave details of the meeting Friday between India’s Rajnath Singh and China’s Gen. Wei Fenghe. It was the first high-level contact between the two sides since the standoff erupted months ago in the Karakorum mountains.
The ministers met on the sidelines of a gathering of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The body comprises China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Krgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
“Peace and security in the region demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international rules,” Singh said at the meeting.
Wei told Singh the sides should “cool down” the situation and “maintain peace and tranquility,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said on its website. However, it said responsibility for the tensions “lies completely with India.”
“Not one inch of Chinese territory can be lost,” the Ministry of Defense said.
India’s Defense Ministry said in a tweet that Singh conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that “the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) at the earliest.”
The tweet came as local Indian and Chinese military commanders met for a sixth straight day Saturday at a border post to iron out differences in the Chushul area in Ladakh, where new flash points emerged last week, said a top military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. He did not provide any details.
The disputed 3,500-kilometer (2,175-mile) border between the world’s two most populous countries stretches from the Ladakh region in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim. The latest standoff is over portions of a pristine landscape that boasts the world’s highest landing strip and a glacier that feeds one of the largest irrigation systems in the world.
Both sides accuse the other of provocative behavior including crossing into each other’s territory this week, and both have vowed to protect their territorial integrity.
India’s army chief, Gen. M.M. Naravane, visited the region Thursday and Friday and met with soldiers deployed in difficult terrain above 4,300 meters, the Indian Ministry of Defense said.
India said its soldiers thwarted movements by China’s military last weekend. China accused Indian troops of crossing established lines of control.
The two nations fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border area, occasionally brawling. They have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.
Rival soldiers brawled in May and June with clubs, stones and their fists, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead. China reported no casualties.
Both sides have pledged to safeguard their territory but also try to end the standoff, which has dramatically changed the India-China relationship. Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks on the crisis have been unsuccessful.

Topics: India China

Related

Special
World
India, China in war of words over latest Himalayan border troops clash
World
India says Indian, Chinese troops disengaging from standoff

Latest updates

Indian, Chinese defense ministers meet amid border tensions
Bisri: Lebanon’s dam of contention
Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
Iran begins new school year amid coronavirus concerns
Bangladesh mosque gas explosion kills 12

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.