Suspected gas blast kills 17 worshippers in Bangladesh mosque

Doctors treat some of the 45 injured Muslim worshipers at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

  • At least 37 people were rushed to Dhaka's specialist burn and plastic-surgery hospital, most of them with severe burns
  • Seventeen people, including a child, died after they sustained burn injuries
DHAKA: A suspected gas pipeline explosion at a mosque in Bangladesh killed 17 people and injured dozens as worshippers were about to end their prayers, officials said on Saturday.
The blast, which fire service officials suspect was caused by a leak from a gas pipeline, occurred on Friday night at a mosque in Narayanganj district, just outside the capital Dhaka.
At least 37 people were rushed to Dhaka's specialist burn and plastic-surgery hospital, most of them with severe burns, doctors said.
Seventeen people, including a child, died after they sustained burn injuries, said Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the burn unit. The death toll could rise further as many of them were in critical condition, he said.
"I saw smoke was belching out of the mosque after the sudden explosion with a big bang and people were screaming. Some were rolling on the street as they tried to put out the flames on their bodies," said local resident Mohammad Ratan.
Fire officials said gas that accumulated from a leak in a pipeline running underneath the mosque likely triggered the explosion.
"We primarily suspect that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside since the windows were closed. The explosion was probably triggered due to sparks when the air conditioners were turned on," said Abdullah Al Arefin, a senior fire service official.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Lax regulations and poor enforcement are often blamed for domestic and industrial fires in Bangladesh.
In February last year, an inferno in a centuries-old neighbourhood of Dhaka killed 71 people. A month later, 25 people were killed when fire broke out in a 22-storey commercial building in an upscale area of the capital.

Fire on tanker off Sri Lanka under control, ship towed away

Updated 05 September 2020
AP

Fire on tanker off Sri Lanka under control, ship towed away

  • The fire killed one of the crew and injured another
  • It began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area
Updated 05 September 2020
AP

COLOMBO: The fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished, the navy said Saturday.
Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian ships have been battling the fire the MT New Diamond since Thursday.
The tanker, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was drifting about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from Sri Lanka's eastern coast and on Friday evening a tug boat towed it to the deep sea away from land, said navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva.
The fire killed one of the crew and injured another. Both are Filipino.
The injured third engineer has been hospitalized in stable condition.
The fire began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported, the navy said. Sri Lankan officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka’ if the ship leaks or explodes.
The head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority, Darshani Lahandapur, said Sri Lanka does not have the resources or capacity to combat such a massive disaster and had appealed for help from regional countries.
She said her organisation plans to take legal action over the fire.
The tanker had 23 crew members — 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. Twenty-one crew left the tanker uninjured as the fire burned.
The tanker was transporting crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corp. has a refinery.

