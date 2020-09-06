You are here

Another 9/11 attack ‘around the corner’ if Biden wins, warns bin Laden’s niece

Noor bin Ladin (R) says Trump needs to be re-elected in November election. (FILE/AFP/Supplied)
Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The niece of Osama bin Laden says another 9/11-style attack could be imminent if Joe Biden wins the presidential election later this year.

Noor bin Ladin told US daily, the New York Post, that she believed Daesh thrived under the Obama/Biden administration and said she would be voting for Trump to remain in the Oval office.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” she said.

Describing herself as “an American at heart,” the 33-year-old, who lives in Switzerland, said she had been a Trump supporter since he announced he was running for office in 2015, adding “I admire this man’s resolve.”

“He must be re-elected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole,” she said.

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society,” she said

“In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

She is the daughter of Osama bin Laden’s older half-brother Yeslam Bin Ladin, and Swiss author, Carmen Dufour – who separated in 1988.




Her father was the older half-brother of terror mastermind Osama bin Laden. (FILE/AFP)

She, along with her two sisters, international pop star Wafah and Najia, were raised in Switzerland – adding that her father had played “no role in her life.”

She was 14 when her uncle ordered the deadly 9/11 attacks.

“I was so devastated,” she told the newspaper. “I had been going to the states with my mum several times a year from the age of three onwards. I considered the US my second home.”

In what has been described as her “first ever interview,” she said she was a consumer of American conservative media, her favorite TV showing being “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

The newspaper said she was “chummy with rising GOP star Laura Loomer, who is running for congress in Florida as a “ferocious opponent of radical Islam.”

“Laura has been very vocal about this and I commend her for being brave enough and speaking out,” bin Ladin, whose family spell their differently from her terrorist uncle, said.

And she said she regularly wore the trademark “Make America Great Again” cap of Trump supporters – something she said she was recently attacked for in Switzerland.

“I am minding my own business and this woman in her late 50s charges toward me and starts speaking very loudly and aggressively to me,” she explained.

“She’s yelling at me and saying how can I be wearing this and Trump is the worst president ever and she’s basically dumping on my beloved president … She told me three times, ‘You’re stupid.’ I kept my cool, and needless to say I kept my hat!”

WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

Updated 06 September 2020
AP

WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

  • American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges adding up to a maximum sentence of 175 years
  • His lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power that will stifle press freedom and put journalists at risk
Updated 06 September 2020
AP

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to fight for his freedom in a British court after a decade of legal drama, as he challenges American authorities’ attempt to extradite him on spying charges over the site’s publication of secret US military documents.
Lawyers for Assange and the US government are scheduled to face off in London Monday at an extradition hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges adding up to a maximum sentence of 175 years. His lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power that will stifle press freedom and put journalists at risk.
Assange attorney Jennifer Robinson said the case “is fundamentally about basic human rights and freedom of speech.”
“Journalists and whistle-blowers who reveal illegal activity by companies or governments and war crimes – such as the publications Julian has been charged for – should be protected from prosecution,” she said.
American prosecutors say Assange is a criminal, not a free-speech hero.
They allege that Assange conspired with US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They also say he conspired with members of hacking organizations and sought to recruit hackers to provide WikiLeaks with classified information.
“By disseminating the materials in an unredacted form, he likely put people — human rights activists, journalists, advocates, religious leaders, dissidents and their families — at risk of serious harm, torture or even death,” James Lewis, a British lawyer acting for the US government, told a hearing in February.
Assange argues he is a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection, and says the leaked documents exposed US military wrongdoing. Among the files released by WikiLeaks was video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.
His lawyers argue the prosecution is an abuse of process by a Trump administration that wants to make an example of Assange. They say he would be held in inhuman conditions and would not get a fair trial in the United States.
Journalism organizations and human rights groups have called on Britain to refuse the extradition request. Amnesty International said Assange was “the target of a negative public campaign by US officials at the highest levels.”
“If Julian Assange is prosecuted it could have a chilling effect on media freedom, leading publishers and journalists to self-censor in fear of retaliation,” said Amnesty’s Europe Director, Nils Muižnieks.
The four-week extradition hearing is part of a twisting saga rife with competing claims of hacking, spying and subterfuge. Assange’s lawyers claim the US intelligence services directed a private security firm to spy on him while he was living in Ecuador’s London embassy — a case currently being heard in a Spanish court.
Assange also alleges he was offered a pardon by the Trump administration if he agreed to say Russia wasn’t involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails that were published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 US election campaign. The White House denies that claim.
Assange’s legal troubles began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. He refused to go to Stockholm, saying he feared extradition or illegal rendition to the United States or the US prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
In 2012, Assange sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he was beyond the reach of UK and Swedish authorities — but also effectively a prisoner, unable to leave the tiny diplomatic mission in London’s tony Knightsbridge area.
The relationship between Assange and his hosts eventually soured, and he was evicted from the embassy in April 2019. British police immediately arrested him for jumping bail in 2012.
Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed, but Assange remains in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison as he awaits the extradition decision. Supporters say the ordeal has harmed Assange’s physical and mental health, leaving him with depression, dental problems and a serious shoulder ailment.
Assange’s partner Stella Moris, who had two sons with him while he lived in the embassy, said he looked thinner and was in “a lot of pain” when she visited him in prison in late August for the first time since March.
The extradition hearing opened in February but was put on hold when the UK went into lockdown in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It is resuming with social distancing measures in court and video feeds so that journalists and observers can watch remotely.
Assange is expected to be brought by prison van from Belmarsh to the Old Bailey criminal court for the hearing, which is due to run until early October. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser is likely to take weeks or even months to consider her verdict, with the losing side likely to appeal.

