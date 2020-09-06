Egypt sends aid to 30 African countries

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ordered the delivery of $4 million worth of medical aid to 30 African countries to help them combat coronavirus, the Cabinet said.
This comes as part of Egypt’s contribution to the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund. The first batch of aid has already reached 10 countries, and procedures for shipping the second batch to 20 other countries are being completed, the Cabinet said.
Assistant Foreign Minister Soha Gendy received a number of ambassadors from recipient countries on Friday evening at Cairo International Airport, as part of arrangements for the aid deliveries.
An EgyptAir plane loaded with medical aid took off at dawn on Saturday. An estimated 1.5 tons will be sent to each country.
