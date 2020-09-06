Egypt sends aid to 30 African countries

UAE records 513 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: The UAE’s health ministry on Sunday reported 513 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 73,984.

The ministry said different nationalities are infected, all of whom are in “stable (condition) and subjected to the necessary health care.”

It also said no deaths have been recorded and 2,443 cases have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number to 66,095.

The number of cases detected is attributed to an intense campaign to increase the scope of examinations in the country to count and detect early Covid-19 cases, and isolate anyone who has been in contact with them, the ministry said.