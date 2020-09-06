Egypt sends aid to 30 African countries

You are here

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has order the delivery of $4 million worth of medical aid to 30 African countries to help them combat coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • An EgyptAir plane loaded with medical aid took off at dawn on Saturday
  • An estimated 1.5 tons will be sent to each country
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ordered the delivery of $4 million worth of medical aid to 30 African countries to help them combat coronavirus, the Cabinet said.
This comes as part of Egypt’s contribution to the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund. The first batch of aid has already reached 10 countries, and procedures for shipping the second batch to 20 other countries are being completed, the Cabinet said.
Assistant Foreign Minister Soha Gendy received a number of ambassadors from recipient countries on Friday evening at Cairo International Airport, as part of arrangements for the aid deliveries.
An EgyptAir plane loaded with medical aid took off at dawn on Saturday. An estimated 1.5 tons will be sent to each country. 

UAE records 513 new coronavirus cases

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

  • Total number of registered cases is now 73,984
  • 2,443 cases have recovered in past 24 hours
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s health ministry on Sunday reported 513 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 73,984.
The ministry said different nationalities are infected, all of whom are in “stable (condition) and subjected to the necessary health care.”
It also said no deaths have been recorded and 2,443 cases have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number to 66,095.
The number of cases detected is attributed to an intense campaign to increase the scope of examinations in the country to count and detect early Covid-19 cases, and isolate anyone who has been in contact with them, the ministry said.

