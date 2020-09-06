You are here

  • Home
  • From Jeddah to New York, Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is lighting up billboards

From Jeddah to New York, Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is lighting up billboards

Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is releasing his new single with French rapper Gims on Sept. 6. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/8gsfg

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

From Jeddah to New York, Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is lighting up billboards

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: An image of Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan will be projected on a Spotify billboard on one of the world’s most famous landmarks, Times Square in New York City, to promote his new song, “Ya Habibi,” a collaboration with French-Congolese hip hop star Gims released on Sept. 6. 

Ramadan, who gained prominence for his catchy lyrics and instantly-viral dance moves, will also feature in an advertisement for the streaming giant on the world’s largest LED screen, situated on Jeddah’s Old King Road.

It’s not the first time the Egyptian star has featured on a Spotify billboard. Back in July, Ramadan’s single “Tik Tok” was promoted in Times Square in a bid to highlight the music and culture of the Middle East and North Africa.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#timessquare #newyork #usa #tiktok #musicvideo

A post shared by Mohamed Ramadan (@mohamedramadanws) on

“Spotify is the place for music discovery. We make it easier for people to discover music and for artists to meaningfully engage with their fans,” said Wissam Khodur, artist & label partnerships lead for MENA, in a released statement.

 “Artists are looking at Spotify as the first place for audience development and Spotify’s ability to help artists build their brand through our campaigns is a key part of why they want to work with us.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be ready for big surprise #egypt #france #uae #ثقة_في_الله_نجاح #محمد_رمضان #mohamed_ramadan

A post shared by Mohamed Ramadan (@mohamedramadanws) on

Commenting on the streaming giant’s campaign, Ramadan said, “I’m really excited to take our music to new audiences. It was a great experience collaborating with Gims and to see our track light up the streets of New York and Jeddah, is special.”

The first time an Arabic recording artist was given the spotlight in New York’s prominent location was last year, when renowned Egyptian singer Amr Diab was featured on Spotify’s billboard in the most-visited landmark in the Big Apple.

 

Topics: Mohamed Ramadan Gims Spotify

Lebanese designers steal the show in Venice

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

Lebanese designers steal the show in Venice

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon’s designers were left reeling after the devastating explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 that destroyed ateliers and ruined collections, however, they didn’t let that stop them from shining at the 2020 edition of the Venice International Film Festival, currently underway in Italy. As the first international festival since the coronavirus pandemic began in early spring, Venice is providing some much-needed red carpet fantasy, all with a little help from regional talents. 

With new films from the likes of Pedro Almodóvar, Gia Coppola and Orson Welles, this year’s schedule is jam-packed, bringing in a slimmed-down list of stars from across the globe for photo ops and red carpet premieres during which their glamorous style is put on full display.

Beatrice Valli walks the red carpet ahead of the movie "Padrenostro." Getty Images

Italian actress Beatrice Valli stunned in not one but two couture creations from Lebanese designers. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old hit the red carpet for the premiere of “Padrenostro” arm-in-arm with her husband Marco Fantini wearing a red, strapless ball gown plucked from George Hobeika’s Spring 2019  couture collection – fashion lovers will recall when the actress wore a silver, gem-encrusted Georges Hobeika gown to last year’s event. 

Beatrice Valli at the premiere of 'Miss Marx.' Getty Images

Valli then switched to an elegant white gown from Rami Kadi to attend the red carpet premiere of “Miss Marx” on Sept. 5. The floor-length creation from the designer’s Spring 2020 couture collection featured an intricately beaded, strapless bodice and a feather skirt. 

Meanwhile, Georges Hobeika also found a fan in Lebanese television presenter Raya Abirached, who demanded a double take wearing a sheer black, embellished dress with short sleeves and a high slit. She highlighted the gown’s square neck with a dazzling diamond necklace from Yeprem. 

Abirached’s outfit at the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the festival was just as eye-catching. She wore a bright blue fringed dress from Lavish Alice, paired with hot pink Louboutin pumps and jewelry by Egyptian label Azza Fahmy.

The 77th annual Venice International Film Festival is running until Sept. 12 in a more restrained format as stars sail in on water taxis in face masks and stick to health guidelines such as social-distancing, which is mandatory for all attendees. But, clearly, that hasn’t dimmed any of the glamour. 

Topics: arab designers lebanese designers Beatrice Valli Georges Hobeika Rami Kadi Raya Abirached

Latest updates

WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
Lebanese designers steal the show in Venice
Bangladesh mosque gas explosion toll rises to 24
‘Mulan’: Smashing gender — and Disney — stereotypes
Fire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.