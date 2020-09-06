From Jeddah to New York, Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is lighting up billboards

DUBAI: An image of Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan will be projected on a Spotify billboard on one of the world’s most famous landmarks, Times Square in New York City, to promote his new song, “Ya Habibi,” a collaboration with French-Congolese hip hop star Gims released on Sept. 6.

Ramadan, who gained prominence for his catchy lyrics and instantly-viral dance moves, will also feature in an advertisement for the streaming giant on the world’s largest LED screen, situated on Jeddah’s Old King Road.

It’s not the first time the Egyptian star has featured on a Spotify billboard. Back in July, Ramadan’s single “Tik Tok” was promoted in Times Square in a bid to highlight the music and culture of the Middle East and North Africa.

“Spotify is the place for music discovery. We make it easier for people to discover music and for artists to meaningfully engage with their fans,” said Wissam Khodur, artist & label partnerships lead for MENA, in a released statement.

“Artists are looking at Spotify as the first place for audience development and Spotify’s ability to help artists build their brand through our campaigns is a key part of why they want to work with us.”

Commenting on the streaming giant’s campaign, Ramadan said, “I’m really excited to take our music to new audiences. It was a great experience collaborating with Gims and to see our track light up the streets of New York and Jeddah, is special.”

The first time an Arabic recording artist was given the spotlight in New York’s prominent location was last year, when renowned Egyptian singer Amr Diab was featured on Spotify’s billboard in the most-visited landmark in the Big Apple.