You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv

Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv

1 / 2
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh is carried during his visit at Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, Lebanon, on Sept. 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)
2 / 2
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh is carried during his visit at Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, Lebanon, on Sept. 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ezxa

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv

  • Ismail Haniyeh made his comments at a Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon
  • Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller battles over the last 13 years
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday warned Israel that his organization has missiles capable of striking the city of Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial and cultural center, and areas beyond it.
Ismail Haniyeh’s comments during a visit to Lebanon followed an escalation in recent weeks in which Hamas-affiliated groups fired rockets into Israel and Israeli warplanes struck areas in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Hamas.
Hamas announced last week that international mediators had brokered a new set of “understandings” with Israel, halting the latest round of fighting for the time being in exchange for an easing of Israeli restrictions on the Gaza Strip.
Haniyeh gave a speech in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, where he received a hero’s welcome by armed men who carried him on their shoulders.
Haniyeh and a Hamas delegation met earlier with the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the recent normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, a Hezbollah statement said.
“Our missiles had a range of several kilometers (miles) from the border with Gaza,” Haniyeh said. “Today the resistance in Gaza has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv and beyond Tel Aviv.”
Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv and beyond in previous rounds of fighting, but such launches are rare and considered a serious escalation by Israel. The seaside metropolis is located some 70 kilometers (45 miles) north of Gaza.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller battles over the last 13 years. Neither side is believed to be seeking war, but any casualties could ignite a wider conflict.
In recent weeks, groups affiliated with Hamas launched incendiary balloons into Israel, igniting farmland in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007. The group had also fired rockets into Israel in recent weeks, which was seen as a significant escalation.
Haniyeh was criticized during his visit by some in Lebanon on social media. One post sarcastically asked whether it would be better for him to threaten Israel from the West Bank, which is ruled by the Palestinian Authority and with whom Hamas has a longstanding feud. Another post said Lebanon has enough problems at the moment, and doesn’t need Hamas on top of that.
Lebanon is grappling with its worst economic and financial crisis in decades, and the capital Beirut was devastated one month ago by a massive explosion, the result of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates igniting at the port. The blast killed more than 190 and injured thousands.

Topics: Ismail Haniyeh Hamas sidon

Related

Middle-East
Israel, Hamas agree to restore calm along Gaza border
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause — will they now resume?

An Algerian woman wearing the national flag as a headscarf chants during an anti-government demonstration led by Hirak, or ‘Movement,’ in Algiers. (AFP/File)
Updated 07 September 2020
AFP

Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause — will they now resume?

  • Last month, two journalists were jailed for 2 and 3 years respectively, including for covering Hirak protests as reporters, in sentences criticized by international rights groups
Updated 07 September 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: For over a year Algeria’s defiant anti-government “Hirak” protesters seemed unstoppable, but weekly demonstrations skidded to a halt due to restrictions to end the coronavirus crisis.
With two months to go before a key referendum on constitutional reform — a vote the government hopes will meet their demands — many expect the protests to soon return.
“The will to change the mode of governance is still present,” said political scientist Louisa Driss Ait Hamadouche.
While the mass demonstrations in the North African nation may be on hold, the anger remains and, many believe, could soon rekindle the street protests.
“Although both hypotheses are possible, the most likely is the resumption of demonstrations,” Hamadouche said.
Anti-government protests led by Hirak — meaning in Arabic, “the movement” — last year swept ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.
But the rallies continued afterwards, demanding the ouster of the entire state apparatus, which is reviled by many Algerians as inept and corrupt.
“By remaining peaceful and civic-minded, Algerians have shown surprising maturity,” Hamadouche said.
“This spirit of civic protest means that, with or without popular demonstrations, Hirak is here to stay.”
Mahrez Bouich, another political analyst, believes Hirak protests will continue “until the people’s demands are met.”
Not only do the original grievances driving protests remain, frustration has grown.
Anger has been compounded by a government crackdown against demonstrators, a rise in unemployment and a slumping economy.
“It is a popular phenomenon ... caused by a buildup of frustrations and attacks on freedom, by a political system that refuses to change,” said Mansour Kedidir, a political science researcher.

SPEEDREAD

With two months to go before a key referendum on constitutional reform — a vote the government hopes will meet their demands — many expect the protests to soon return.

Yet while Hirak is a grassroots movement whose lack of a formal leadership structure gives it the resilience to continue, it is weakened by internal arguments.
Ideological splits between progressives and conservatives, as well as between secularists and Islamists, mean its divisions can be exploited by the authorities.
“Twenty years of Bouteflika’s rule have damaged society to the point that no party can claim to be an alternative force,” Kedidir said.
A government crackdown on critics — including journalists, opposition politicians as well as Hirak members — has stifled some of those willing to speak out.
Last month, two journalists were jailed for 2 and 3 years respectively, including for covering Hirak protests as reporters, in sentences criticized by international rights groups.
On Sunday, Human Rights Watch condemned the treatment of detained activist Abdellah Benaoum, a 54-year Hirak protester in poor health held by police since December, on charges including “undermining national unity” and inciting an unauthorized “unarmed gathering.”
He is one of some 45 Algerians held for their role in the movement, the New York-based group said.
“His imprisonment epitomises the authorities’ determination to crush a nationwide, peaceful movement for democratic reform,” HRW’s Eric Goldstein said.
“Charges that criminalize criticism of government institutions violate the right to freedom of expression,” HRW added.
While the six months suspension due to the coronavirus crisis stripped the momentum from the movement, the pandemic also fostered the creation of community and online solidarity networks.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in December, has promised to break with the Bouteflika years, an era seen as synonymous with authoritarianism, corruption and nepotism.
Tebboune, formerly a prime minister under Bouteflika, has backed a constitutional referendum due on November 1, ostensibly as an answer to the popular protest movement.
But many groups linked to Hirak fear the referendum will simply be a means to paper over problems, without making the deep-rooted reforms they believe are needed.
It will keep the old system in place to “reproduce itself,” said political analyst Mahrez Bouich.
For many Algerians struggling to pay rent and purchase daily food, the intricacies of constitutional reform might seem of little immediate interest.
But protests against poor living conditions, especially among young people in the south of the country, may dovetail with Hirak demonstrations.
They just need a spark to light the flame, “like dry tinder,” Kedidir warned.

Topics: Algiers

Related

Middle-East
Thousands hit streets of Algiers on protest movement anniversary
Middle-East
Neighbours to meet in Algiers on Libya crisis

Latest updates

Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball
Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus
Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause — will they now resume?
Saudi Arabia eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.