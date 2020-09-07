24 killed in clashes in northern Yemen

You are here

Government troops captured more than 40 rebels. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 September 2020
AFP

More than 20 people were killed in clashes in Yemen’s northern province of Al-Jawf late Sunday as government troops tried to reclaim positions lost months ago to the Houthi group.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Iran-allied insurgents since 2014, when the Houthis seized much of the north including the capital Sanaa.
A government military source said 16 Houthis and eight loyalists were killed in clashes Sunday night.
Government troops captured more than 40 rebels, the source told AFP.
Meanwhile, the insurgents advanced in the neighbouring Marib governorate, in particular the Mahliya district, after heavy fighting that also resulted in casualties.
Houthis took control of the capital of Al-Jawf earlier this year in a strategic advance that means they now threaten oil-producing Marib province.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the Yemen conflict, which the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Fighting has carried on despite repeated calls for a ceasefire to help combat coronavirus, which health agencies fear could be disastrous in impoverished Yemen.
More than 1,900 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country, including 572 deaths.

DAMASCUS, Syria: Russia’s foreign minister has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad shortly after landing in the Syrian capital on Monday, his first visit since 2012.
Russia has been a close ally of Assad in Syria’s devastating nine-year civil war, lending his government in Damascus vital military, economic and political support. Russian troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015, and President Vladimir Putin has visited the war-torn country twice, including in January this year.
The visit by Sergey Lavrov comes amid a severe economic crisis in Syria and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Syrian pro-government Al-Watan newspaper reported that a high-ranking Russian delegation, headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, arrived in Syria on Sunday. A joint press conference was to be held by Lavrov and Syria’s Foreign Minister, Walid Al-Moallem, later Monday.
The newspaper quoted Syria’s ambassador to the Russian Federation, Riad Haddad, as saying that the Russian delegation’s visit “is of special importance, given the political and economic files that will be discussed,” which he said included progress in the work of a committee to discuss possible amendments to the Syrian constitution and Western sanctions on Syria, as well as efforts to fight terrorism.
Talks between government, opposition and civil society delegations resumed in Geneva late last month, discussing a possible new constitution for the war-battered country. The UN’s envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen has called the talks a prospective “door-opener” to a final resolution of Syria’s long-running conflict.
The pandemic forced the postponement of an earlier meeting in March.

