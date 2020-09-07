You are here

Art Deco jewelry from Cairo: A conversation with Adam Elwan

With more than a decade of experience in jewelry making, Adam Elwan has made a name for himself in Egypt’s jewelry market. Supplied
Updated 07 September 2020
Nourhan Tewfik

CAIRO: I first came across British-Egyptian jewelry designer Adam Elwan’s work during a 2019 London exhibition themed on the preservation of Mamluk Minbars in Egypt by Egyptian architect and researcher Omniya Abdel Barr.

Elwan had contributed a number of handmade Mamluk Minbar-inspired brooches enchased with mother of pearl, malachite and ebony to the exhibition. I remember seeing photos of both the exhibition and his work online and being utterly stunned by the quality of his designs.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With more than a decade of experience in jewelry making, Elwan has made a name for himself in Egypt’s jewelry market. His work is inspired by Art Deco and features multiple influences that span Egypt’s pharaonic as well as Islamic heritage. Made in sterling silver and 18K gold, Elwan’s pieces are a reinterpretation of ancient Egyptian and Islamic motifs and symbols — from the traditional kaf (palm), eye charm/Horus’s Eye and the Egyptian Lotus (Elwan’s sterling silver Lotus bracelet is a best seller), all the way to the exquisite arabesque pattern.

Handmade by Cairo’s veteran craftsmen, Elwan’s pieces are typically inlaid with different materials, including mother of pearl, labradorite, abalone and semi-precious stones, which together give his pieces a timeless uniqueness.

A graduate of the Jewellery Design school of Le Arti Orafe in Florence, Elwan returned to Egypt shortly after concluding his studies in 2009, where he spent the next couple of years acquainting himself with Cairo’s traditional artisan quarter, Khan Al-Khalili, and producing a lot of jewelry at the same time.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Determined to understand the jewelry trade in Egypt, Elwan decided to “immerse himself in the khan and get used to the atmosphere and to working with people there.”

“I was in the khan every single day pretty much,” he told Arab News.

A couple of years and a few bazaars later, Elwan set up his first shop, where he collaborates with some of old Cairo’s most experienced silversmiths and stone setters.

“Having studied jewelry making, I recognized how time consuming, complex and difficult any art form is, so I appreciated the hard work that went into doing things,” Elwan said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From earrings inlaid with mother of pearl, and Art Deco-inspired cuffs ornamented with abalone and semi-precious stones, all the way to 18K gold eye charm pendants and arabesque sterling silver cufflinks, Elwan’s jewelry combines traditional jewelry-making techniques with the modern methods he learned in Florence.

Elwan loves Art Nouveau as well as angles and geometric patterns. But, while his designs feature traditional designs and motifs, Elwan’s work is anything but traditional.

One way he experiments with his work is by employing inlaid stones and different kinds of material to make traditional designs “a little fresher,” he said.

“This makes the designs fun and different, especially that I’m using real stones and not enamel. I always believe using natural materials gives the piece you’re designing a soul. I also like to introduce a bit of color,” he added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following a decade spent designing and producing jewelry, Elwan has learned that the secret to keeping a jewelry business alive and kicking is robust quality control.

“At the end of the day, it’s the finishing that matters. It’s making sure there are no imperfections because unfortunately we do see flaws in a lot of the work that’s being made. And it’s mainly because the designers who are wanting this work made for them study short courses then start designing right away. They draw quick sketches without including any measurements and ask the silversmith to follow the design as it is,” he said.

Elwan is hoping to build an international brand in the future, but not at the expense of the quality he maintains by being in the khan.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“They say that starting something is the hard part. Absolutely not. Maintaining something is the hard part,” Elwan told me, before quickly changing his mind.

“Maybe hard isn’t the right word to use here because ‘hard’ means it’s not necessarily enjoyable.

“It’s challenging. Challenging means it’s fun,” he added.

Alesha Dixon flaunts Rami Kadi gown 

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Alesha Dixon, who is a judge for Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), was spotted wearing a dress by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi this week during the opening episode of the semi-finals of show’s 14th season.

The 41-year-old rapper, songwriter, dancer, author, model and television personality chose to champion one of Kadi’s colorful creations. She wore a strapless floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit. The “Printed Lurex Dress” is part of the designer’s couture collection for fall/winter 2020. 

She styled it with gold feather-like earrings, a matching ring and simple gold bracelets. To finish off her look, Dixon wore her hair back in sleek African braids. 

The music sensation, also a mother of two, rose to fame in 2001 as a member of the all-female R&B rap trio Mis-Teeq.

She recorded her debut solo studio album, “Fired Up,” in 2005. 

Being on BGT is not Dixon’s first judging experience. In 2009, she became a jury member on the seventh series of “Strictly Come Dancing,” a show where celebrities team up with choreographers to compete. 

In 2012, she quit the program to join BGT. In the show’s 14th season, she now sits alongside American actress and singer Amanda Holden, British comedian David Walliams and English dancer Ashley Banjo, who replaced television personality Simon Cowell after his bike accident last month. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh it feels so good to be back!!! @bgt @noholdenback @dwalliams @antanddec @ashleybanjogram

Cowell, 60, broke his back on Aug. 8 while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

The audition for BGT aired six months ago, but because of concerns related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it was not until this weekend that creators were able to air the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kadi, who was born in the US and raised in Lebanon, has dressed some of the industry’s biggest names, including Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Jameela Jamil and many more. 

His glitzy gown, which Dixon wore this week, was previously spotted on French model Gabrielle Caunesil at last year’s UNICEF summer gala in August. 

