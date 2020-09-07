You are here

Sci-fi epic ‘Tenet’ nears $150m globally

Overseas, “Tenet” earned another $78.3 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million. (Supplied)
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: After months of delays, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Tenet” finally arrived in US theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend, taking global sales closer to the $150 million mark. 

Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic.

Overseas, “Tenet” earned another $78.3 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million.

Warner Bros., in a note Sunday afternoon to press, said the studio was “very pleased” with initial results, stressing that the rollout of “Tenet” will be “a marathon not a sprint” — meaning it doesn’t need splashy inaugural weekend grosses to justify its release.

“There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance,” the studio said.

Kim Kardashian looks set to launch homeware brand

Kim Kardashian looks set to launch homeware brand

DUBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, founder of cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and shapewear label Skims, looks set to expand her business empire with a new home decor line, KKW Home. 

The 39-year-old entrepreneur filed trademarks for a new brand under the name, according to People Magazine. 

In a document obtained by the publication, the beauty mogul states that KKW Home will feature “gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories.”

The star has yet to confirm the launch. 

Users on Twitter had mixed feelings about the news, however.  

One user jokingly wrote: “KKW Home will probably have a Styrofoam cup set for like $100.” 

“I believe that Kim Kardashian is a savvy businesswoman but KKW home. Ummm ok,” another tweeted.

 

