Sci-fi epic ‘Tenet’ nears $150m globally

LOS ANGELES: After months of delays, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Tenet” finally arrived in US theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend, taking global sales closer to the $150 million mark.

Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic.

Overseas, “Tenet” earned another $78.3 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million.

Warner Bros., in a note Sunday afternoon to press, said the studio was “very pleased” with initial results, stressing that the rollout of “Tenet” will be “a marathon not a sprint” — meaning it doesn’t need splashy inaugural weekend grosses to justify its release.

“There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance,” the studio said.