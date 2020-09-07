You are here

Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

Above, Mohammad Ibrahim attends an online class at his home, while schools are closed, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Islamabad on April 14, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

  • Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus
ISLAMABAD: Education officials in Pakistan say authorities will start reopening schools from Sept. 15 amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections.
Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Authorities lifted curbs on most of the businesses in May, but schools remained closed across the country.
Officials said schools will reopen in Punjab and Sindh provinces from Sept. 15 and a formal announcement about opening of schools elsewhere was expected later Monday.
On Sunday, Pakistan reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest number of daily fatalities in more five months.
Pakistan has reported 298,903 infections and 6,345 deaths since the pandemic began.

Rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control: Hancock

Updated 07 September 2020

Rise in UK COVID-19 'concerning' but not out of control: Hancock

  • The daily number of cases of COVID-19 jumped on Sunday to 2,988
  • He said the rise was prevalent among younger people from more affluent backgrounds
Updated 07 September 2020

LONDON: The rise in COVID-19 infections in Britain is “concerning,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, but he added that the government was still in control of the pandemic.
The daily number of cases of COVID-19 jumped on Sunday to 2,988, the highest daily rise since May.
“The rise in the number of cases we’ve seen in the last few days is largely among younger people,” Hancock told LBC Radio.
Asked if the government had lost control, he said: “No, but the whole country needs to follow the social distancing because we can only do this as a whole society.”
He added that the rise was prevalent among younger people from more affluent backgrounds.

