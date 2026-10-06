IRKUTSK, Russia: Reports of a plague laboratory worker’s death in Siberia have caused waves of speculation outside Russia, but in the city where she worked, many appeared unfazed.

The laboratory worker’s death was first reported on Friday. Several Russian media outlets reported she had died from pneumonic plague, a highly contagious form of the deadly disease, and that dozens of people had been quarantined.

But Russian officials downplayed the reports this week, saying that postmortem tests did not detect the disease in her body and that no special measures were in place.

“If it were really serious, I think they would have shut everything down by now,” one man, who did not provide his name, told AFP in the remote Siberian city of Irkutsk.

“As it stands, nobody really seems to care,” he added.

Another man in Irkutsk said he had asked his parents to take precautions like washing their hands, but that he did not view it as a “serious threat.”

BREAKING: 5 hospitals have been closed for quarantines in Siberia due to a possible plague outbreak. The 28-year-old lab technician Darya Shipilova, died yesterday after breaking a test tube with live Yersinia pestis the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute on September 25th while handling samples. A mask mandate has now been introduced at the huge aluminum plant in Irkutsk. Some U.S. politicians are now calling for commercial air travel to and from Russia to be stopped until the situation is clarified. This first symptoms of pneumonic plague typically start about 4 to 7 days after exposure. 200 people are under observation. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 4, 2026

Russian news outlet People of Baikal reported on Friday that the laboratory technician, whom it named as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, may have contracted plague from a broken test tube.

Other media reported a possible link between her death and a lab accident at the facility.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington was closely monitoring the situation and called for Russia to be “transparent”.

- ‘We can handle it’ -

Some residents in Irkutsk questioned whether the laboratory worker had died of plague at all.

“I don’t think it was actually plague,” one man in the city said, without giving their name.

Plague is a bacterial disease that can occur in several forms, including pneumonic plague, which is the most contagious type and can be transmitted by respiratory means.

Pneumonic plague can be fatal if not treated early, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a press briefing earlier Tuesday, a WHO spokesman said the risk from the incident appeared to be “moderate to low”.

The governor of the Irkutsk region said that health authorities found no evidence that the woman had died of plague.

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered help to Russia.

But Moscow appeared to counter that offer on Tuesday, saying it was ready to help the United States with its own infectious diseases.

“At first, they said a young woman had been brought in and had died. Then, there started to be denials and so on. But today I read that Trump wants to help the city of Irkutsk,” said another man in Irkutsk.

“We can handle it ourselves,” the man added.