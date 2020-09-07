You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy

Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy

Egyptian team celebrates with CAF trophy during award ceremony after Egypt won over Ghana 1-0 during African Cup of Nations football championships CAN2010 at November 11 stadium in Luanda on January 31, 2010. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzhe7

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy

  • The revelation of the trophies’ disappearance sparked outrage in the football-mad nation
  • The federation said the trophies may have gone missing during a 2013 attack
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Egyptian football authorities are investigating the disappearance of several trophies, including the Africa Cup of Nations trophy the Pharaohs were awarded in 2010 after winning the tournament three times in a row.
The revelation of the trophies’ disappearance last week by a former board member of Egypt’s football association, Ahmed Shobir, sparked outrage in the football-mad nation.
Magdi Abdel-Ghani, another former board member, initially claimed the trophy was with a former football captain or former coach, but later suggested it was lost in an attack on the federation’s headquarters by hard-core fans in 2013.
The Egyptian Football Association said it was “shocked” to find that the trophies were missing during the process of setting up a small museum at the entrance of its Cairo headquarters. The Youth and Sports Ministry has also launched an investigation.
The federation said the trophies may have gone missing during the 2013 attack. Hard-core fans known as “ultras” torched the federation’s headquarters that year as they protested court verdicts related to a football riot in 2012 in which more than 70 fans were killed.
The Confederation of African Football said it was shocked by the loss of the trophies and offered its support in “the search for the priceless memorabilia.”
The Pharaohs are the most successful team in the African tournament, with seven titles since its creation in the 1950s.

Topics: Egypt africa cup of nations 2010 football

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt to announce major archaeological discovery in Saqqara
Middle-East
Two Kuwaiti men arrested after attack on Egyptian worker 

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’: IOC official

Updated 07 September 2020
AFP

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’: IOC official

  • ‘It will take place with or without Covid. The Games will start on July 23 next year’
Updated 07 September 2020
AFP

SYDNEY: Tokyo’s postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC vice president John Coates said Monday, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid.”
The Olympics have never been canceled outside of the world wars and Coates, speaking in a phone interview, was adamant that the Tokyo Games will start on their revised date.
“It will take place with or without Covid. The Games will start on July 23 next year,” said Coates, who heads the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Japan

Related

Sport
Olympics could have ‘limited spectators,’ says Tokyo 2020 chief
Sport
Tokyo marks one year until Olympics with subdued ceremony

Latest updates

Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy
IAEA to provide support to Saudi Arabia in its nuclear energy plans
Saudi Arabia records 768 new coronavirus cases
GCC demands apology from Palestinian leaders over 'incitement' against member states
13 graduates complete GEA's 'entertainment ambassadors' program

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.