Egypt to establish $2bn investment fund for financial services, digital transformation

View of traffic near a newly contsructed new bridge amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt September 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 September 2020
LAILA MOHAMMED

  • The sub-fund will be managed by a five-member board of directors appointed for an initial three years
CAIRO: The Egyptian government has announced plans to establish a $2 billion investment fund to help boost the non-banking financial services sector and promote the country’s digital transformation.

Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development and chairman of the board of directors of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, said the decision to set up the sub-fund formed part of the nation’s 2030 vision for comprehensive and sustainable development.

This would be achieved through public- and private-sector partnerships, more investment opportunities, diversification of sources of financing, cooperation with local and international companies and institutions to increase investment, and ensuring the best use of state assets and resources to maximize their value.

Al-Saeed pointed out that since its creation, the wealth fund had succeeded in attracting local and foreign investment and brokering multiple partnership agreements.

The minister said the sub-fund would invest in non-banking financial services, digital transformation, and financial inclusion and technology and would include insurance services and brokerage, real estate finance, commercial factoring, micro-finance, portfolio management, and financial investments.

It would also focus on the establishment of specialized funds in the field of financing and consumer finance, the development, sale, and licensing of apps and technological services in support of banking and non-banking financial services, and payments and classification services for securities (credit rating).

She added that the fund would cooperate and participate with Arab and foreign counterpart funds, and various financial institutions and companies to achieve specified investment returns.

It would have clearance to establish or contribute to companies, funds, and other entities inside or outside of Egypt, in addition to borrowing, obtaining credit facilities, and issuing bonds, financing and other debt instruments, and would also have the right to buy, sell, rent, or lease fixed and movable assets.

The fund, she added, would carry out all investment, financial, and administrative transactions for the assets entrusted to it.

Ahmed Abouria, a journalist specializing in economic affairs, said the fund would concentrate on the Greater Cairo Governorate, but might also establish branches in other Egyptian cities or abroad.

The sub-fund will be managed by a five-member board of directors appointed for an initial three years.

 

Topics: Egypt

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

  • Brent crude trades at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents, while WTI touches lowest since July
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market’s recovery.

Brent crude was trading at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents or 1.8 percent after earlier sliding to $41.51, its lowest since July 30.

West Texas Intermediate US crude fell 77 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $39.00 per barrel after hitting $38.55, its lowest since July 10.

“The mood has turned somewhat pessimistic in the second half of last week and the immediate risk is skewed to the downside,” said oil broker PVM’s Tamas Varga.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer which has been supporting prices with record purchases, slowed its intake in August and increased its products exports, customs data showed on Monday.

“There are so many uncertainties with regard to the Chinese economy and their relationship with key industrialized countries, with the US and these days, even Europe,” Keisuke Sadamori, director for energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency, told Reuters.

“It’s not such an optimistic situation ... that casts some shadow over the growth outlook.”

The Labor Day holiday on Monday marks the traditional end of the peak summer demand season in the United States and that renewed investors’ focus on the current lackluster fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil user.

Oil is also under pressure as US companies increased their drilling for new supply after the recent recovery in oil prices.

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in the past three weeks, a weekly report by Baker Hughes Co. showed on Friday.

However, hopes for potential COVID-19 vaccines lent support to prices after Australian officials said they expected to receive their first batches of vaccines in January, and said the vaccines could offer “multi-year protection.”

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia China WTI

