Woman who helped deported Syrians ‘ashamed’ of UK government

The men were deported by the UK’s Home Office last week. (Shutterstock)
  • Asylum seekers left on streets of Madrid with no possessions
  • Britain trying to increase number of deportations due to political pressure
LONDON: A British woman living in Spain who helped 11 Syrian asylum seekers after they were deported from the UK and abandoned in Madrid has said she is ashamed of the British government’s behavior.

The group of men, ranging from teenagers to those in their 40s, were left on the streets of Madrid with no possessions, including their IDs, after being deported by the UK’s Home Office last week.

They arrived in Britain in small boats, having traveled via Calais, and some of the men told The Guardian newspaper that they had close family members in the country.

Barbara Pomfret, a 45-year-old British woman living in Granada, Spain, said she wanted to offer the group support after learning about their story.

She bought them food, paid for days of accommodation for them, and set up a crowdfunding page to assist them further.

“As a UK citizen I am ashamed that our government would leave asylum seekers on the streets with absolutely no support,” Pomfret said.

“As I see it, the only difference between me and this group of people is luck. And if I was ever so unlucky as to find myself in a similar situation I hope that someone with more luck would be willing to help me.”

As refugees fleeing the Syrian conflict, the group has strong grounds to claim asylum in the UK.

But according to EU legislation, they can be returned to the first confirmed safe country they arrived in during their transit, although issues such as torture and family ties should be considered. All of the asylum seekers have fled persecution, and some have experienced torture.

The men, who all come from the same part of southern Syria, told The Guardian that in the absence of their families, they wanted to remain together.

The group expressed their gratitude to Pomfret and Spanish activists who have helped them, but emphasized that their current situation is unsustainable.

“I miss my family so much,” said one of the asylum seekers, aged 45. “I have brothers in the UK. We traveled there on small boats because we wanted to reunite with them.”

Recently, the issue of illegal immigration via the English Channel — the world’s busiest shipping lane — has become a hot button issue in British politics.
 
Escalating numbers of asylum seekers and economic migrants have been making the dangerous crossing, prompting the UK to deploy military assets in an attempt to detect and deter crossings. Despite this, hundreds continue to arrive almost daily.

The Home Office has promised to remove 1,000 people who arrived in the UK in small boats via the English Channel, but have only returned 37 since last month, and a total of 185 since October 2018.
 

Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Saadia Gardezi

Company which once owned India now owned by an Indian

  • Sanjiv Mehta relaunches East India Company as luxury brand
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Saadia Gardezi

LONDON: The East India Company’s name has been synonymous with the colonial exploitation of South Asia, including the Indian subcontinent, since the 16th century. Today, in one of the great ironies of history, it is owned by an Indian.

Founded in London in 1600 to trade spices, the East India Company was authorized by its charter to wage war. Over the next 250 years, it dominated the Indian subcontinent and used brute military force to conquer large chunks of the Mughal Empire, including India, present-day Pakistan, Bangladesh and half of Afghanistan.

But the company was disbanded after its soldiers rose in rebellion against the British in 1857.

A tiny shadow of the company persisted: The trading name and a small tea and coffee concern.

In 2005, Indian businessman Sanjiv Mehta acquired the company name and transformed it into a consumer brand focused on luxury teas, coffees and food.

“A company which once owned India is now owned by an Indian ... a feeling of the empire striking back,” Mehta, who opened his first store in 2010 in London’s affluent Mayfair area, told Arab News.

When he learned that the company’s shares were up for sale, he said he had to own them, “no matter the cost.”

Today, Mehta has the license to trade under the coat of arms and seal of the historic company. He also has the rights to mint coins, including a Mohur gold coin that was last minted in 1918 in British India.

As an Indian familiar with the history of the company’s aggressive trade policies and exploitation of the Indian subcontinent, buying the shares meant emotional closure for Mehta, he said at the East India Company store, its shelves now lined with teas and coffees from India, China, Africa and everywhere inbetween.

“This avatar of the East India Company is based on the idea of unity in diversity,” Mehta said. “We are taking all the good forward and leaving the bad behind. The previous company was built on aggression, this company is built on compassion.”

In 1600, Queen Elizabeth I granted over 200 English merchants the right to trade in the East Indies to compete against Dutch traders. They became known as the East India Company and by the 18th century dominated the global textile trade, with a sizeable army to protect their interests.

Most of its forces were based in three main stations in India: Madras, Bombay and Calcutta.

In 1857, Indian soldiers revolted against the British and the company’s territorial and economic control was shifted to the British government. By 1874, the East India Company had dissolved.

But can a company with a dark history of colonial exploitation be rehabilitated? Mehta certainly thinks so.

“We were worried about some of the reactions that might come out of it being the colonizer,” he said. “But due to the fact that the one who was colonized bought the company, the story has been positively received in India.”

