Lebanese model Nour Arida migrates to Paris amid Beirut explosion

DUBAI: Lebanese model Nour Arida revealed this week that she has left her home, Beirut, and moved to Paris.

The influencer’s decision came after a deadly explosion ripped through Beirut on Aug. 4, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands.

In a video she shared with her 7.2 million followers on Instagram opening up about her decision to move, the mother-of-one said: “On one hand I feel happy and thankful for this new beginning. But on the other hand, I’m leaving my whole life here behind and it makes me sad.”

Her previous post, a picture of her emotionally looking at her four-year-old daughter, Ayla, is captioned: “Beirut, you broke our hearts.... Goodbye.”

The catwalk star was one of the hundreds of thousands whose house was destroyed due to the tragic blast.