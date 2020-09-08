You are here

Lebanese model Nour Arida migrates to Paris amid Beirut explosion

The influencer’s decision came after Beirut’s deadly explosion. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Lebanese model Nour Arida revealed this week that she has left her home, Beirut, and moved to Paris.

The influencer’s decision came after a deadly explosion ripped through Beirut on Aug. 4, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In a video she shared with her 7.2 million followers on Instagram opening up about her decision to move, the mother-of-one said: “On one hand I feel happy and thankful for this new beginning. But on the other hand, I’m leaving my whole life here behind and it makes me sad.”

Her previous post, a picture of her emotionally looking at her four-year-old daughter, Ayla, is captioned: “Beirut, you broke our hearts.... Goodbye.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beirut, you broke our hearts.... goodbye بيروت كسرتي قلبنا...

The catwalk star was one of the hundreds of thousands whose house was destroyed due to the tragic blast.

Big Sean on his mental health: ‘It’s the journey’ 

Updated 08 September 2020
Arab News

Big Sean on his mental health: ‘It’s the journey’ 

Updated 08 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper Big Sean opened up about his mental health in a series of tweets this week. 

The 32-year-old music sensation said he learned a lot about himself before releasing his new album, “Detroit 2.” 

“Lotta things I learned making this album (sic),” he wrote, adding he had considered taking his own life.

“I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups (and) downs of life and enjoy taking active steps to better it. It’s the journey!” the “I Know” singer tweeted.

The artist then added that music, his passion, was what kept him going. “When I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” he said. “Later, I realized I was just growing (and) had to gain a new mentality.”




Topics: Big Sean

