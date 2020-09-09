You are here

England to set tough new socialising rules after virus spike

Reuters

LONDON: Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England are to be announced on Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a spike in COVID-19 infections.
From Sept. 14, groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting and fined if they fail to comply, Johnson will say.
The number of cases in Britain has begun to rise sharply again in recent days. Although testing is more widespread and the number of people in hospital is well below the peak of the outbreak, ministers fear it is beginning to slip out of control.
“We need to act now to stop the virus spreading,” Johnson will say. “So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact — making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.”
The previous limit on the number of people who could socialize together was 30.
There were 2,460 new infections reported on Tuesday, 2,948 on Monday and 2,988 on Sunday — a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August and attributed to high transmission among young people.
The new rules will not apply to workplaces or schools, and there will be exemptions for weddings, funerals and some organized team sports. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own lockdown policies.
Nevertheless, it represent a backwards step in Britain’s recovery from a pandemic that inflicted more deaths and more economic damage on the country than it did on European peers and has prompted widespread criticism of Johnson’s leadership.
The decision will harm attempts to convince a skeptical public that it is safe to return to their workplaces — something Johnson and his ministers spent much of last week trying to do in a bid to limit the economic damage to town and city centers.

  Global cybercrime group targeted Italian health supplier, police allege
JAKARTA: Indonesian police have arrested three local members of an international cybercrime syndicate over an alleged $4.2 million fraud on an Italian company involving the supply of medical equipment, including ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The arrests were made after police intercepted emails between Althea Italia S.p.a, an Italian health service provider, and a Chinese company, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

The medical equipment was due to be supplied as part of an agreement between the two firms signed in late March this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.

However, according to police, on May 6, the three suspects sent an email to Althea Italy posing as the Chinese company’s European manager, informing the Italian firm of a change in bank account details for the transfer payment for the ventilators and monitors.

Comm. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, told a press conference on Monday that those arrested are from North Sumatra, West Java and Banten provinces, but declined to provide any other details.

Police said that the suspects allegedly instructed Althea to transfer the money to the account of a fictitious company named CV Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, at Bank Syariah Mandiri, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state lender Bank Mandiri. 

Althea filed a complaint with Interpol in Rome after it failed to receive the medical equipment on time.

Prabowo said that after being notified of the fraud, police worked with Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center to trace the three transactions to the Bank Syariah Mandiri account, which led to the arrests of the culprits.

“The three suspects planned and executed the scheme by establishing the fictitious company and opening the Bank Syariah Mandiri account used to dupe the victim. Police seized 56.8 billion rupees ($3.8 million) from the culprits,” Prabowo said.

However, the suspected mastermind of the crime, allegedly a Nigerian, is still at large, he said.

In addition to the seized money, an SUV, a motorcycle, and documents related to land and property bought using the stolen money were also shown during the press conference.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising across the world, a surge is expected in demand for ventilators to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. 

The Ventilators Market Global Report 2020, released by Market Study Report in April this year, predicted the global market for the devices would grow from $4.68 billion in 2019 to $12.1 billion this year.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Health Ministry issued production licenses for five ventilator prototypes developed by Indonesian universities and research agencies in mid-August this year.

Indonesia has 8,413 ventilators in 2,867 hospitals across the archipelago, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto told a hearing at the House of Representatives on April 2, while work is underway to produce locally made ventilators to meet the high demand.

As of Tuesday, there were 200,035 confirmed cases in the country, with 8,230 deaths and 142,958 recoveries, according to data from the government’s COVID-19 response team.

