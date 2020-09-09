You are here

Lawsuit in US targets diplomat's wife in fatal crash in UK

In this file photo taken on January 27, 2020 Charlotte Charles (L) the mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn who was killed in a collision with a car by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, stands beside her husband Bruce Charles (R) as they speak to members of the media before a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State, Dominic Raab at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London. (AFP)
Updated 09 September 2020
AP

Lawsuit in US targets diplomat's wife in fatal crash in UK

  • The diplomat's wife was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck the British teenager
Updated 09 September 2020
AP

FALLS CHURCH: The family of a British teenager killed in a motorcycle crash has filed a lawsuit in Virginia against a US diplomat’s wife who left England after allegedly causing the crash.
Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the August 2019 crash that claimed the life of Harry Dunn, 19. She left the UK along with her husband, Jonathan, a US intelligence officer at RAF Croughton, a military base in central England used by US forces.
Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck Dunn’s motorcycle head-on, authorities said.
British authorities subsequently filed criminal charges against Anne Sacoolas and sought her extradition, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the extradition request in January and said his decision is final.
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in US District Court in Alexandria, the Dunn family’s lawyers said they filed the civil suit because the Sacoolases fled justice in England.
“Anne Sacoolas promised to cooperate with the British police in the investigation of the accident. But rather than stay in the United Kingdom, where she and her husband were living and working, Defendant Anne Sacoolas fled to the United States,” the lawyers wrote.
A phone call to a phone number associated with Anne Sacoolas went unanswered Wednesday. The lawsuit says the Sacoolases are now living in Herndon, a northern Virginia suburb outside the nation’s capital.
Both Anne Sacoolas and her husband are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for wrongful death, negligence and other causes.
According to the lawsuit, Anne Sacoolas was driving her Volvo SUV on the wrong side of the road near the Croughton base when she struck Dunn. The lawsuit said she’d been living in England for several weeks by then and should have been acclimated to driving on the left side of the road.
The lawsuit alleges that she did not call an ambulance and it was a passerby who arrived several minutes later who called for help.
The case caused outrage in England. Last month a British lawmaker proposed a criminal trial for Sacoolas to be conducted virtually or in absentia given the US refusal to extradite.

Topics: US UK crash diplomat

Updated 09 September 2020
Anger as death-row prisoner sworn in as Sri Lankan MP

Updated 09 September 2020
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan politician on death row for murder was on Tuesday sworn in as a legislator in the country’s parliament amid angry scenes.

Premalal Jayasekara became the first convict to take oath as a legislator in the country after being escorted from prison for the swearing-in ceremony.

“This disparaging act has not only drawn global attention, but has also created a permanent scar in the annals of history with the entry of a death-row prisoner to the legislature,” said Imran Mahroof, an opposition member of parliament from the eastern part of the island nation.

“In Sri Lanka, the man who kills a cow goes to jail, while the man who kills another man goes to parliament,” he told Arab News.

Several opposition members wore black shawls as a mark of protest, while others staged a walkout when he was being administered the oath of office.

Jayasekara was convicted in late July of murdering an opposition activist after opening fire during an election rally in 2015.

However, his death sentence was issued days after he had filed nomination papers for re-election in the Aug. 5 polls.

He was allowed to contest on behalf of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party and secured the second position in the Ratnapura District preferential votes list.

After failing to attend the first session of parliament on Aug. 20 – due to a lack of approval from prison authorities – Jayasekara had filed a petition seeking a review to allow him to be escorted to the legislature by the commissioner general of prisons (CGP) for a day before being returned to jail.

As prison rules and regulations do not have provisions for an inmate on death row being appointed to public office, the CGP inquired on the matter with the Ministry of Justice, which in turn referred it to the country’s attorney general for a case study.

Subsequently, the attorney general informed the ministry that Jayasekara was not eligible to act as an MP under articles of the constitution.

The writ application was then filed before the Court of Appeal requesting permission for Jayasekara to attend parliamentary sessions, and the court allowed him to participate in the sessions of the House.

Human rights activist, Shreen Saroor, told Arab News: “People of this country voted in a convicted murderer. It shows who our citizens think is appropriate for politics. It also shows how corrupt and unruly our political system is and what qualifies to be a politician. No wonder we women and good men cannot get into this rotten political space.”

International political lobbyist, Muheed Jeeran, said: “Lawmakers are supposed to safeguard the public from lawbreakers but here a lawbreaker had become a lawmaker.

“The Sri Lankan system has failed to prevent a murder convict from becoming the MP of the parliament.

“The blame is not with the murder convict; rather it is the so-called intellectuals who specialize in law and failed to articulate the constitution to prevent such a pathetic decision that put down Sri Lanka’s image badly in the eyes of the international community,” Jeeran added.

Speaking to the press after the swearing-in ceremony, Jayasekara maintained his innocence and said that he was “still imprisoned over a crime he did not commit.” He claimed that he had been “framed” before adding that there were around 29,000 people “who are in prisons without having committed any wrong.”
 

Topics: Sri Lanka

