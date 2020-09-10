You are here

How drugmakers can keep pledge and still deliver

The New York City headquarters of Pfizer. The company is one of several trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Drugmakers, seeking to bolster public confidence amid political squabbles on Tuesday pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards in their quest for a vaccine
NEW YORK: As questions mount over whether the US will authorize a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ahead of November’s elections, experts say there is a slim chance that enough evidence will be available to prove one is safe and effective in that time frame.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine is possible before Nov. 3, and accused a “deep state” within the nation’s top health regulator of trying to slow clinical trials to hamper his chances at a second term.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refuted that claim, saying its decisions were guided by data. Drugmakers, seeking to bolster public confidence amid political squabbles, on Tuesday pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards.

However, comments from companies suggest they could have an answer in that time frame.

“It would really be an amazing vaccine to show that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters.

Fauci said initial trial results are likely to become available in November or December, but late October remains a possibility. “It is conceivable that if there are enough infections documented early on that you might get that answer earlier,” he said.

Vaccines must demonstrate they are at least 50 percent more effective than a placebo to be considered for approval. To prove that, government officials have said, at least 150 COVID-19 infections must be recorded among trial participants with at least twice as many occurring among the placebo group.

If a vaccine is especially effective, companies could have their answer sooner. Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., whose US vaccine trials have enrolled thousands of people and are the most advanced, say they may have proof after just a few dozen become infected.

Independent panels of experts called data and safety monitoring boards (DSMB) will review trial data at pre-specified points. These boards can recommend companies stop trials if evidence is overwhelmingly positive or negative.

For Pfizer, the first interim look occurs when 32 trial volunteers get infected.

Experts interviewed by Reuters cautioned that information gleaned from a limited number of subjects could miss important safety issues.

Pfizer’s trial calls for four interim analyzes by the DSMB, the first after just 32 recorded infections. “We may have enough data to be able to share the first analysis by October,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.

Moderna’s first interim analysis will come after 53 trial subjects become infected, the company told investors last month.

Basing a decision on 53 cases, is “an absolutely insufficient number,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester who has advised the FDA. “You would know very little about safety.”

To halt the trials due to positive results, vaccines would likely have to exceed the 50 percent efficacy threshold.

Pfizer has not disclosed what standard will be used for stopping its trial early. William Gruber, head of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer, said “the standard would be evidence of very high efficacy.”

A senior US official said companies had created appropriate trials to hold interim analyses that could detect effective vaccines earlier.

Although both drugmakers began vaccinating people in their respective 30,000-subject trials on July 28, Pfizer is in position to generate results earlier in part because it has administered the second shot of its two-dose vaccine a week earlier than Moderna. Moderna also slowed enrollment to ensure greater participation of at-risk minorities in its study.

Pfizer’s trial also collects data on infections that occur a week after it administers its second shot. Moderna has a two-week lag between the second shot and when it begins collecting data.

Dr. Henry Miller, a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute think tank and former director of the FDA’s office of biotechnology, said an emergency use authorization based on a small number of infections would not deliver an adequate answer on the safety of a vaccine intended for use by millions of healthy people. Some side effects could take four to six months to occur, he said.

Dr. Gregory Glenn, research chief for Novavax Inc, which is also developing a vaccine, said the October timeline was possible, but would likely be longer.

“I just think humility is a good thing right now,” he said. “The FDA set out some pretty strict criteria for success. So that’s going to take a pretty good vaccine to do that.”

Ryanair steels for winter cuts amid travel gloom

Reuters

  • Budget carriers scale back operations to cope with renewed travel restrictions
DUBLIN: Ryanair slashed its annual passenger target by another 10 million on Wednesday, becoming the latest European airline to signal more capacity cuts as resurgent COVID-19 infections and travel restrictions dent
recovery hopes.

“The winter of 2020 will be a write-off,” Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary predicted in an interview. Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier is preparing to close some bases and shrink others, he told Reuters.

Airlines have blamed an
uneven patchwork of travel restrictions and quarantine rules across Europe for a stop-go recovery that has proven tougher than many expected.

Ryanair’s low-cost rival easyJet, already cutting 4,500 jobs and closing three UK bases, further reduced its flying schedule for the current quarter on Tuesday.

Wizz Air, which had touted an aggressive push for market share and even a new London Gatwick base, last week scaled down operations for the current quarter to 60 percent of capacity from the previously expected 80 percent.

Overall, September short-haul schedules have been cut to 43 percent of European capacity from 47.6 percent in August, but as Barclays analyst Rishika Savjani pointed out: “We think demand is tracking below these levels, and therefore we’d expect weaker load factors and weaker pricing for the quarter,” referring to a key metric for the proportion of aircraft seats filled.

“Pricing is going to be aggressively down” in coming months, the Ryanair boss said. O’Leary was among the first CEOs to warn of a virus-induced price war in comments since borne out by a recovering Chinese market, where some carriers now offer all-you-can-fly deals.

Ryanair expects to fly 50 million passengers in the fiscal year to March, one third of the previous year’s number. The goal was previously cut to 60 million in July from 80 million in May and could go lower still, O’Leary cautioned.

“We’re probably looking at closing more bases and withdrawing more capacity in those countries where you’re operating completely defective and non-scientific quarantines,” he added — citing Britain, Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

Fourteen-day Western European infection rates that have risen to 64.9 per 100,000 from 19.4 in late July are “not reflected in share prices,” with airline stocks up 14 percent over the period, Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson warned.

Ryanair and Wizz remain relatively well positioned over traditional airlines with more “exposure to high-risk long-haul markets,” Simpson said.

Further setbacks may leave carriers such as Air France-KLM and Lufthansa in need of more funding on top of their multibillion-euro state-backed bailouts, other analysts warn. Air France needs a strong recovery to avoid the looming prospect of nationalization.

O’Leary, who last week bolstered Ryanair’s strong balance sheet with a €400 million share issue, remains confident the Irish no-frills carrier can come out on top.

