You are here

  • Home
  • Pandemic e-commerce spurs race for electric delivery vans

Pandemic e-commerce spurs race for electric delivery vans

Tesla’s new electric Semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5ur7

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Pandemic e-commerce spurs race for electric delivery vans

  • Development delays at Tesla do nothing to dissuade firms that smart vehicles are the future of post pandemic world
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

DAVENPORT: Delivery fleet operators face regulatory pressure in California and other states to buy electric vehicles, but a surge in package deliveries thanks to lockdowns has major firms itching to switch to electric.

Operators such as UPS want computers on wheels that can harvest data and upgrade safety or autonomous features overnightt.

“For us, it’s not just about making the wheels turn with a zero-emission vehicle,” said Scott Phillippi, UPS’s senior director of fleet maintenance and engineering, who envisions “Tesla-like” vehicles in the company’s vast fleet. “It’s about an integrated-technology vehicle — and that’s really what we’re pushing for.”

With its ability to send wireless upgrades and fixes to customers’ electric cars, Tesla Inc. is seen as a bellwether. Firms like UPS want to harness that power to bring cost-saving, autonomous or safety measures to their fleets in real time.

If, for instance, a manufacturer developed a feature to prevent a truck from bumping into a loading dock, UPS could have it in tens of thousands of vehicles overnight to prevent expensive dents, Phillippi said. UPS, Amazon and other e-commerce delivery companies are both creating and shaping the emerging market for electric vans and trucks. Economics and competitive advantages created by data will drive the market for electric commercial vehicles.

Demand for electric commercial vehicles is accelerating partly as battery ranges improve dramatically while costs fall.

UPS has ordered 10,000 vans from UK startup Arrival, which is also working on self-driving technology. UPS has also reserved 125 of Tesla’s long-awaited Semi big rigs, 50 electric trucks from Workhorse Group Inc. — with an option for 950 more — and is testing electric trucks with California startup Xos.

Amazon ordered 100,000 electric vans last year from Rivian Automotive  and  1,800 more from Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz for its European fleet last month. While demand is soaring, supply is still virtually non-existent.

The pressure is rising for manufacturers to deliver. Startups such as Rivian and Arrival are racing with larger, established vehicle makers to get electric trucks into production.

Startup Xos Trucks, for example, has begun low-volume production of vans with Mexican auto supplier Metalsa, using a “modular” battery approach where battery packs are added based on a customer’s needs.

The years-long journey of one electric delivery vehicle startup, California-based Chanje Energy Inc, shows the challenges vehicle makers and their customers face creating a new industry on the fly.

California’s decision in June to require commercial truck manufacturers to sell a rising number of zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024, drew attention to the market. But Bryan Hansel, Chanje’s CEO, said California’s mandate made little difference. The surge in e-commerce delivery caused by the coronavirus pandemic had already caused fleet operators to zero in on the 50 miles per gallon (80 kilometer per gallon) equivalent his vans offer over conventional diesel trucks.

Back in 2018, package delivery company FedEx ordered 1,000 Chanje vans. But Chanje had to pause while its battery supplier, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, updated its batteries’ energy density.

That boosted the range of Chanje’s vehicles to 150 miles. Its 2021 model should have a range of 200 miles, Hansel said, making it capable of handling 90 percent of US last-mile delivery routes — the “last-mile” of e-commerce where drivers drop off packages at individual consumers’ doors is typically the most expensive. But Chanje had other problems.

Like other fleet operators, FedEx is not a fueling company — conventional fleets send vehicles to gas stations — so it lacked chargers for a large fleet. So Chanje became an energy services company, building out overhead charging stations at 20 FedEx depots across California to charge all 1,000 vans it will deliver in 2021.

Chanje also stepped up its software and electronics capability. After drivers reported vehicles would roll backward if they took their foot off the accelerator on a hill, it spent four weeks rewriting the code with a software fix. Then, according to Hansel, the company “just flashed it over the wire to every truck we’ve ever built.”

Topics: e-commerce Tesla

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus lockdowns give major boost to global e-commerce
Business & Economy
Tesla plans capital raise after share surge

How drugmakers can keep pledge and still deliver

Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

How drugmakers can keep pledge and still deliver

  • Drugmakers, seeking to bolster public confidence amid political squabbles on Tuesday pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards in their quest for a vaccine
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: As questions mount over whether the US will authorize a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ahead of November’s elections, experts say there is a slim chance that enough evidence will be available to prove one is safe and effective in that time frame.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine is possible before Nov. 3, and accused a “deep state” within the nation’s top health regulator of trying to slow clinical trials to hamper his chances at a second term.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refuted that claim, saying its decisions were guided by data. Drugmakers, seeking to bolster public confidence amid political squabbles, on Tuesday pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards.

However, comments from companies suggest they could have an answer in that time frame.

“It would really be an amazing vaccine to show that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters.

Fauci said initial trial results are likely to become available in November or December, but late October remains a possibility. “It is conceivable that if there are enough infections documented early on that you might get that answer earlier,” he said.

Vaccines must demonstrate they are at least 50 percent more effective than a placebo to be considered for approval. To prove that, government officials have said, at least 150 COVID-19 infections must be recorded among trial participants with at least twice as many occurring among the placebo group.

If a vaccine is especially effective, companies could have their answer sooner. Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., whose US vaccine trials have enrolled thousands of people and are the most advanced, say they may have proof after just a few dozen become infected.

Independent panels of experts called data and safety monitoring boards (DSMB) will review trial data at pre-specified points. These boards can recommend companies stop trials if evidence is overwhelmingly positive or negative.

For Pfizer, the first interim look occurs when 32 trial volunteers get infected.

Experts interviewed by Reuters cautioned that information gleaned from a limited number of subjects could miss important safety issues.

Pfizer’s trial calls for four interim analyzes by the DSMB, the first after just 32 recorded infections. “We may have enough data to be able to share the first analysis by October,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.

Moderna’s first interim analysis will come after 53 trial subjects become infected, the company told investors last month.

Basing a decision on 53 cases, is “an absolutely insufficient number,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester who has advised the FDA. “You would know very little about safety.”

To halt the trials due to positive results, vaccines would likely have to exceed the 50 percent efficacy threshold.

Pfizer has not disclosed what standard will be used for stopping its trial early. William Gruber, head of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer, said “the standard would be evidence of very high efficacy.”

A senior US official said companies had created appropriate trials to hold interim analyses that could detect effective vaccines earlier.

Although both drugmakers began vaccinating people in their respective 30,000-subject trials on July 28, Pfizer is in position to generate results earlier in part because it has administered the second shot of its two-dose vaccine a week earlier than Moderna. Moderna also slowed enrollment to ensure greater participation of at-risk minorities in its study.

Pfizer’s trial also collects data on infections that occur a week after it administers its second shot. Moderna has a two-week lag between the second shot and when it begins collecting data.

Dr. Henry Miller, a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute think tank and former director of the FDA’s office of biotechnology, said an emergency use authorization based on a small number of infections would not deliver an adequate answer on the safety of a vaccine intended for use by millions of healthy people. Some side effects could take four to six months to occur, he said.

Dr. Gregory Glenn, research chief for Novavax Inc, which is also developing a vaccine, said the October timeline was possible, but would likely be longer.

“I just think humility is a good thing right now,” he said. “The FDA set out some pretty strict criteria for success. So that’s going to take a pretty good vaccine to do that.”

Topics: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Drugmakers

Related

World
US to pay Pfizer $1.95 bn to produce millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Corporate News
Pfizer advances battle against coronavirus on multiple fronts

Latest updates

Pandemic e-commerce spurs race for electric delivery vans
How drugmakers can keep pledge and still deliver
Ryanair steels for winter cuts amid travel gloom
LVMH drops $16 billion Tiffany takeover
Syria battles forest fires for seventh day straight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.