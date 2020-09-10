You are here

Hapoalim expects UAE bank ties to follow accord

Bank Hapoalim believes it can work with the UAE banking system. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13
DUBAI: Israel’s largest lender, Bank Hapoalim, expects to start working with banks in the UAE once the two Middle East states sign a normalization agreement, its chief executive said.

The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement, brokered by the US, on Sept. 15 at a ceremony held by US President Donald Trump.

The three sides have talked up the economic opportunities that normalization would bring and several business cooperation agreements have already been signed.

Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler said a correspondent banking relationship facilitating direct money transfers between the countries would help develop trade and business ties.

“I believe that after the governments sign the agreement next week we will be able to work with the banking system here,” he told Reuters during a visit to the UAE.

In correspondent banking, a bank with no branch or network in a given country will typically channel payments there through a local bank that acts on its behalf.

Kotler is leading an Israeli business delegation on a two-day visit to the UAE as the two countries develop bilateral economic relations.

“We are here to build trust before talking business. In order to build trust I believe we have to meet face to face and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Israel and the UAE on Aug. 13 agreed to normalize relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final accord is signed.

Kotler said he believed Hapoalim would establish relationships with the three largest lenders in the UAE, though he declined to name the banks.

The UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, has said it would open discussions with Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, another Israeli bank.

Bank Leumi is to lead a delegation to the UAE on Sept. 14.

Emirates BND, Dubai’s largest bank, declined to comment on the visit of Hapoalim this week.

Topics: Hapoalim UAE banks

Saudi Electricity mulls green bond sale amid Arab debt push

Arab News

  • A green bond is a fixed-income instrument aimed at raising money for climate and environmental projects
LONDON: Saudi Electricity plans to hold investor calls this week ahead of a potential green Islamic bond sale.

The utility is among a number of regional corporations and governments seeking to tap international debt markets to raise funds.

It follows publication of its Green Sukuk Framework (GSF) aimed at mitigating climate change.

It has appointed HSBC and MUFG as green structuring advisors with First Abu Dhabi Bank, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank among the joint lead managers, according a statement to the Tadawul.

A flurry of debt sales in recent weeks across the Gulf markets have drawn great interest from international investors attracted by the strong ratings of many regional issuers. Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are among the sovereign sales that have already been announced while several corporations have also gone to the market as a low oil price and the coronavirus pandemic spur activity.

Saudi Electricity said it had identified a portfolio of eligible projects which are qualified under its Green Sukuk and which are linked to delivering various environmental and social benefits.

These include a smart metering project and renewable energy integration, the company said.

The utility expects them to contribute positively to the country’s commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as its own sustainable development objectives contained in Saudi Vision 2030.

This calls for reasonably priced clean energy, renewable energy integration into the grid of up to 27.6 gigawatts by 2025, and 10 million smart meters. The company expects to invest as much as SR9.56 billion in these projects.

Topics: saudi electricity Sukuk

